Retirement Strategy: Fight Inflation With Dividend Growth Investing

I recently wrote this article about the dangers of inflation. The issues cannot be understated, yet there are ways a good investor can fight back. Dividend growth investing can actually mitigate the damage that inflation can cause, most profoundly on retirees on a fixed income with cash and no equity exposure.

I guess what I am saying is that folks should consider embracing dividend growth investing, especially to fight inflation.

Inflation Is Not All Bad

Looking at inflation in a different way might make it easier for folks to deal with it as well. Let me list some of the positives of inflation:

Since the value of the dollar erodes, companies that have fixed cost expenses will see those costs also reduce in value. As more dollars are circulated simply due to inflation, those fixed costs become easier to pay, and more money goes to the bottom line. Inflation has actually helped plenty of companies.

If you are a homeowner with a fixed rate mortgage, you will find that inflation will reduce the value of that mortgage while the payments stay the same. Since wages typically increase along with inflation, more income makes making those payments easier.

Quite frankly, anyone who has fixed cost expenses will have an easier time paying those bills.

Inflation will raise interest rates but also increase interest paid on savings accounts, money market funds, CDs, and other fixed income products.

People who opt for fixed annuities will find higher monthly income received simply because of the inflation that is increasing interest rates. I recall CDS at over 15% for long-term contracts. Since inflation was also high at the time, the value of those juicy CDS was felt very strongly after about 5 years of the Fed taking steps to control and reduce inflation.

Social Security is tied to inflation, so its recipients will receive higher benefits.

Unfortunately, the same probably will not increase company pensions, but it will be easier for companies to fund those pensions.

The actual debt of our country will be easier to pay, leaving more money for possible social programs.

As I review the list, it almost makes inflation seem like a good thing! Unfortunately, the reality for retirees only invested in fixed income products is that they will fall behind faster than any positive effects can take effect.

Along Comes Dividend Growth Investing

As I said, a DGIer can fight inflation head to head, just by investing in dividend growth stocks. Right now, my model Dividend King Retirement Portfolio is the focus of attention until the markets correct.

The model Dividend King Retirement Portfolio currently consists of Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), Emerson Electric (EMR), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Lowe's (LOW), Hormel (HRL), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Dover (DOV), and AT&T (T).

The overall yield right now is just about 3%, and over the last 100 years or so, the average inflation rate has been about 2.5%. If you maintain a dividend growth investing strategy, and maybe tweaks the DKRP up to about 4% (also including the average 7% increases in dividends by aristocrats and kings), you can fight inflation by using it against itself. What I mean is, the dividends and the growth of them each year will more than likely offset inflation issues.

Take a look at this chart from this article, which is super by the way, showing actual dollars after inflation for the cost of chocolate and the effect of annual dividends and increases, as well as after re-investing dividends, while using a one-time investment in chocolate of $100k! While the chart goes out 50 years, you can see how inflation is mitigated quite simply:

The article notes the following observations:

Inflation Rate – The rate of inflation naturally compounds since the inflation rate is compared to the prior year when reported. If you notice on chart 1, after 38 years the price of chocolate grows from $100,000 to $249,355 (yes that is a lot of chocolate), while stock A paying a 4% dividend (not reinvested) grows to only $248,000. Using these numbers, this means that if you are living off your dividends, in 38 years, you will start to lose your purchasing power of those dividends. Now you might not care since it is 38 years away, but the principal is important to remember since you are trying to outpace inflation and build generational wealth. Dividend growth – You will notice that the 4% dividend yield you receive from stock B increases each year by 7%. This is compound growth. This has an exponential growth effect on your income, which is generated from the stock, and your total wealth. You will notice in that same 38 years that it took inflation to catch up to stock A, the dividend yield of stock B has grown to over 12 times the original 4% to 48.89%. This is a very powerful concept. How would you like to earn 48.89% on your original invested amount each year?

Keep in mind they are not even talking about capital appreciation either. Still think inflation has to be all bad? Oh, and just for fun, check this article out for some inflation-fighting tips!

The Bottom Line

Just another reason to consider dividend growth investing. Well, for me anyway. Now when you consider that this approach could cover all of our inflation woes (on average, of course) if you do have extra cash and are already retired, perhaps you won't mind having your cash held in a CD ladder!

What say you?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINF, CL, DOV, EMR, HRL, JNJ, KO, LOW, MMM, PG, T.

