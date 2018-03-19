AMD Continues To Be A Range-Bound Trading Opportunity

As such I continue to view AMD as range-bound trading opportunity stock for the foreseeable future.

A little over year ago I told you to Sell AMD (AMD) and buy Intel (INTC). While my timing was not great, the trade has paid out since then.

INTC data by YCharts

(As of Dec. 12 2016 when I wrote the above article).

Now for those who have been following what I have written about AMD over the past several years, they know I was once a raging bull on AMD. But that was then.

For over a year now I have been pounding that AMD does not have reasons to rise higher, outside of the possibility that someone might buy them (please consider: AMD: Everything Is Baked In The Cake Except...).

As far as I'm concerned, when everything is baked in the price of a stock, there are not many reasons to buy it.

Please do not misunderstand me, I am not negative on AMD, I am simply neutral. I insist that there are not many reasons to buy at current prices. While I don't think you will lose money at current prices, I don't think you make money either.

And when a stock cannot go much higher, then it becomes a trading opportunity stock. And that's exactly what AMD had been for a while now. And if you have been one of those who have successfully traded AMD up and down, you have my blessing.

AMD data by YCharts

In fact more money has been made by smart short-term traders over the past 12 months than meets the eye. One of the simplest trades has been to buy close to $10 and sell $13 or higher, and sell short the other way around. And I think this will tactic will continue to work for a considerable period of time.

AMD has a profitability problem

Like I said I am not negative on AMD, but if the stock is ever to break above $15, profitability has to increase by a lot.

INTC EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

As you can see, an EPS of $0.03 over the past 12 months is not something to write home about. And AMD's adjusted EPS numbers are not much better. Over the past 12 months the company has posted just $0.07 of adjusted EPS. That is not enough to push shares higher.

Analysts are modeling $0.53 EPS for 2019. Sorry folks, I simply do not think this is enough to push shares above $15. And not only is EPS not enough to push shares higher, EPS estimates have been trending lower over the past 90 days.

In the case on INTC, analysts have lifted there EPS expectations for next year.

Sorry, but a forward 30 P/E is not enough to push AMD higher.

AMD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

INTC on the other hand has a forward P/E of 14. Why should anyone not prefer INTC, especially when they could also receive a 2.3% dividend?

Furthermore INTC's total share count is decreasing, whereby AMD's is increasing. Grated INTC is not repurchasing shares hand over fist like some other companies, however it's better than what AMD is doing.

AMD Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Yes, AMD is expected to increase revenue by about 7% for 2019 vs 2018 ($6.78B in 2019 vs $6.28B in 2018), but that is not enough to warrant a 30 P/E in my book. I need at least double that to even consider paying a 30 multiple.

Bottom line

My theme for AMD over the 18 months has been that everything, and then some, is backed in the cake of AMD's stock price. No I'm not negative on the company or AMD shares, I simply think that its shares cannot go much higher.

The stock has been in a trading range between $10 and $15 over the past 12 months. I continue to think that it will trade in this range, depending on the news and market sentiment.

I continue to prefer INTC over AMD for longer-term investors, and think AMD is more appropriate for short-term swing players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.