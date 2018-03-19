Based On ROA, Banco Macro Is The World's Most Profitable Bank

With Banco Macro’s fundamentals firing on all cylinders, we believe the stock’s risk/reward is too attractive to be ignored.

Although Banco Macro (BMA) has risen by 21% since we last wrote on the company, the stock has been on a roller-coaster journey over the past 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg

Last October, Banco Macro was trading at $135 per ADR. However, in November 2017, its major shareholder and chairman, Jorge Horacio Brito, was accused of corruption. According to media reports, Mr. Brito is allegedly linked to the so-called Ciccone case. The former vice president of Argentina, Amado Boudou, was accused of abusing his power to acquire Ciccone Calcografica SA, a printing company in Argentina. After that, Mr. Boudou reportedly used his role to help Ciccone Calcografica get tax breaks. Mr. Brito was allegedly involved in this process.

On November 21st, Mr. Brito requested a leave of absence from the bank's board. As a result of that corruption scandal, Banco Macro has significantly underperformed other Argentinian banks: Grupo Galicia (GGAL), BBVA Banco Francs (BFR) and Grupo Supervielle (SUPV).

Source: Bloomberg

Due to this underperformance, Banco Macro is currently the most undervalued bank in Latin America. The stock is trading at a 25% discount to its peer group, based on a P/B-RoE basis. Notably, a year ago, Banco Macro was trading at a premium to both Argentinian peers and other LatAm banks.

We believe that concerns regarding the involvement of Mr. Brito in the Ciccone case are overblown. What is important in this situation is that even though Mr. Brito is a major shareholder and the Chairman, there is no connection between Banco Macro and his alleged actions. The bank has not been accused of any illegal activities associated with the Ciccone case so far. Bears may suggest that the investigation remains ongoing and there is a risk that the government's officials will impose legal fines on Banco Macro. However, we believe this is highly unlikely. President Mauricio Macri and his team have done a terrific job of improving investment climate in the country. In our view, any potential charges against Banco Macro would hit investor sentiment towards Argentinian assets and would ruin all those efforts made by the Macri's administration. It is important to note that Banco Macro is widely viewed as a proxy on Argentina's stock market. In addition, it is worth mentioning that BMA's shareholder base has significantly changed over the past years. As shown below, large long-only funds, such as Carmignac, Capital Group, PointState Capital, Morgan Stanley (MS) and Schroders, are currently among the largest shareholders of BMA. We believe any potential allegations against BMA would dramatically change their perception of Argentinian assets and we believe the Macri's administration is well aware of that.

Source: Bloomberg

Without a doubt, given the ongoing investigation into whether Mr. Brito had been involved in the Ciccone scandal, it is reasonable to expect that Banco Macro should trade at a discount to its peer group. That being said, with the stock being so severely undervalued, we believe these risks have been already priced in. Most importantly, Banco Macro's fundamentals are firing on all cylinders and are set to improve even further. Finally, based on a RoA basis, Banco Macro is currently the most profitable bank in the world.

Margins remain a hotly debated topic

Net interest margins of Argentinian banks remain a hotly debated topic among global investment community. Bears suggest that current levels of NIMs are artificially overstated by a high inflation environment in Argentina, and, thus, double-digit NIMs are not sustainable in the long term. We believe that while high inflation in Argentina did have a positive effect on NIMs, these concerns are overblown.

First, even though inflation is gradually declining, it still remains high. As shown below, the market expects Argentina's CPI to print at 20.5% in 2018 and 14.0% in 2019. A slower-than-expected slowdown in inflation is not a negative as it is largely attributed to stronger economic growth. As such, Banco Macro's NIM will stay higher-for-longer due to a very gradual decline of inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

Second, bears might have overlooked that a slowdown in inflation will lead not only to pressure on asset yields, but to lower funding costs as well. As shown below, BMA's average cost on time deposits was 16% in 4Q17. As such, lower funding costs will partially alleviate pressure on the bank's asset yields.

Source: Company data

In addition, Banco Macro has an important competitive advantage. Low-cost sources correspond to around 55% of its funding mix. This is another factor that should protect the bank's margin going forward. As a reminder, in 2016, Argentina government introduced a new tax amnesty program. This initiative has led to massive deposit inflows, and Banco Macro was one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Source: Company data

Third, while we do agree that a double-digit NIM is not sustainable in the long-term, we note that almost all LatAm banks enjoy abnormally high margins. As the chart below shows, Brazilian banks have NIMs of 6-7%. One should keep mind that the Brazilian banking sector is much more developed than Argentina's one. For instance, Brazil has a loans/GDP ratio of 55%, while Argentina's metric is only 14%. Additionally, while inflation in Argentina came in at the high-20s in 2017, Brazil's CPI printed at 2.95%. As such, even with a single-digit inflation rate, Argentinian banks are most likely to sustain margins of 8-9%, in our view.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Finally, it is well worth mentioning that net interest income, which is the most important component of a bank's revenue, is a derivative of two metrics: a net interest margin and volume growth. Thus, while there is likely to be a margin compression in the long-term, BMA's NII will be supported by strong loan growth. In fact, we believe that volume growth will more than offset margin pressure. As a recap, the bank's credit portfolio grew by 49% y/y in Q417. Credit penetration in Argentina, measured as total banking loans against GDP, remains one the lowest in the world, suggesting that the sector will continue to deliver healthy growth.

Source: Company data

Improving cost efficiency

With the market overwhelmingly focusing on BMA's NIM, we believe many investors might have overlooked the fact that the company has significantly improved its efficiency metrics. The execution on cost-cutting initiatives has been excellent so far.

Source: Bloomberg

As shown below, BMA has the lowest cost/income ratio among Argentinian banks.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Lower tax rates and IFRS implementation

In December 2017, the Argentinian government approved a new tax reform. According to the decree, the country's corporate income tax rate will be lowered from 35% to 30% in 2018-2019 and to 25% in 2020. BMA's effective tax rate was 35% in 4Q17 and 39% in 3Q17. As such, the reform is another catalyst for the bank's earnings growth.

Argentinian banks will also adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in 2018. Banco Macro has already disclosed that its equity under IFRS will be almost 10% higher than under local GAAP mainly due to revaluation/mark-to-market gains from the bank's fixed assets. Those gains will have a positive impact on BMA's capital ratios. In addition, there is a large negative revaluation reserve on the bank's balance sheet. The reserve is related to government bonds and other securities, which were purchased by BMA. Under IFRS, as soon as these securities are redeemed, the reserve will be amortized, boosting BMA's equity.

Capital and dividends

Another part of Banco Macro's investment story that is often overlooked is its impressive Tier 1 ratio, which printed at 23.1% in Q417. This is one of highest capital ratios among listed global banks. Although Nordic banks also have a 20+% Tier1 ratio, we note that capital requirements in Scandinavia are much stricter than in Argentina due to peculiarities of Nordic banks' funding mix. As shown below, BMA's capital ratios are much higher than those of its Argentinian peers.

Source: Company data

LatAm banks: Tier 1 Capital ratios

Although it is always good to have a solid capital buffer over regulatory requirements, we note that such a high Tier1 ratio leads to inefficient capital structure. Clearly, BMA has excess capital, and, as the table above shows, it understates its return on equity. For instance, Grupo Galicia has a higher RoE than BMA, while its RoA is much lower than Banco Macro's one.

This capital structure is not sustainable in the long-term, and management is well aware of that. As such, Banco Macro will either make a large acquisition or distribute its excess capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Banco Macro was in talks to acquire Banco Patagonia, but the negotiations have come to a halt. While BMA did mention that it is still looking for attractive targets, we believe a large acquisition is highly unlikely at this stage, given that the bank has plenty of opportunities for organic growth. As a result, in our view, there is a high chance that Banco Macro will raise its payout ratio.

Based on consensus EPS forecasts and the current ADR price of $109, we perform a scenario analysis that illustrates BMA's potential dividend yields under payout ratios of 25%, 50% and 75%.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

While EM banks have been historically viewed as growth stocks, we note that several companies have already started paying attractive dividends. For instance, Itau (ITUB), a Brazilian banking group, has recently increased its dividend payout ratio to 70% due to excess capital on its balance sheet.

Valuation and profitability

As we have already said, Banco Macro is currently trading at a sizeable discount to its peer group, which can be partially attributed to the Ciccone case. We think that any potential legal charges against the bank are highly unlikely. As such, the current valuation gap looks excessive to us.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Additionally, as mentioned in the previous section, BMA's RoE is artificially understated by its high capital base. If we adjust the bank's return on equity for excess capital, the ratio will be well above 30%. As a result, BMA would trade even at a bigger discount to the sector's regression line.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Moreover, BMA's RoA, which is a more accurate measure of its profitability, is currently the highest among more than 150 publicly-listed global banks.

Banco Macro is currently trading at 9x forward earnings.

Bottom line

We believe that concerns regarding the involvement of BMA's chairman into the Ciccone case are overblown. The bank is not linked to the ongoing investigation and has not been accused of any illegal activities. As such, the stock's discount to its peer group looks excessive. Most importantly, Banco Macro's fundamentals are firing on all cylinders and are set to improve even further. The stock could also become an attractive dividend name due to excess capital. Finally, based on a RoA basis, Banco Macro is currently the most profitable bank in the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMA, BFR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.