Thoughts On The San Jose Water-Connecticut Water Merger

On Thursday (March 15, 2018) The San Jose Water Group (SJW) and Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) announced a plan to merge. Based on FY 2017 results and stock prices at the time of the merger, the proposed company would be the third largest investor-owned water utility in the U.S. measured by enterprise value ($2.6B) and rate base ($1.3B). Each share of CTWS will be worth 1.1375 shares of the new SJW. Based on the prices of the shares at the time of the deal’s announcement, SJW is paying a roughly 18% premium for CTWS (market cap of ~$750M). Applying CTWS’ 2017 net income of $25,054,000 to a buy price of $750M, SJW paid just under a 30x earnings multiple. Under the proposed merger, SJW shareholders will own ~60% of the company while CTWS shareholders will own ~40%.

Source: SJW-CTWS merger slideshow

SJW generated 92% of its 2017 earnings from its California operations, with the other 8% coming from its Texas arm. CTWS bears a similar earnings profile, as 85% of its earnings come from Connecticut, while the other 15% are derived from Maine. Both companies are also largely dependent on regulated operations.

Source: SJW-CTWS merger slideshow

Based on the high multiple paid by SJW and the apparent lack of geographic synergies, my initial reaction to the merger was that SJW, a company best known for steady EPS and dividend growth (50 years of annual dividend raises), had made a mistake by merging with CTWS at too high of a price. However, after taking a closer look at the merger, I am cautiously optimistic that this transformative deal was a positive move by SJW.

For one, I like the all stock structure of the deal. SJW already carries a substantial debt load (LT debt of $431.1M, LT debt-equity 0.93, current ratio of 0.79), so in my opinion it would not have made sense to increase leverage. This is especially true given SJW will assume $255.2M of CTWS’ debt and interest rates appear to finally be rising. I also agree with SJW’s contention that the larger size and geographic diversity will be a positive development for the company’s credit rating, and therefore offer them access to a lower cost of capital.

Another benefit to the use of stock is that it strips away some of the risk associated with the historically high valuations of utility stocks. Due in part to their use as bond proxies during the era of low rates, both SJW (103.6%) and CTWS (101.4%) shares are up significantly over the last 5 years. Therefore, by funding the merger with one rate sensitive stock for another rate sensitive stock, SJW has a natural hedge in place. Additionally, from the perspective of CTWS holders, the all stock deal is beneficial in the sense that it allows capital gains to be deferred, therefore eliminating any potential tax shock associated with the merger. This should encourage CTWS investors to hold their shares and limit volatility; it also may have helped SJW negotiate the relatively modest 18% merger premium.

Source: MarketWatch

Of course, the major drawback to an all stock deal is the dilution to EPS. However, this will be somewhat offset by the fact that CTWS’ earnings will be immediately accretive and management plans to buyback $100M worth of shares. This is splitting hairs, but I believe SJW’s management could have done a slightly better job limiting the share dilution by foregoing the $0.17 special dividend paid in December, as well as the recent 28.7% increase to the quarterly dividend. With 20.58M shares of SJW outstanding, had management skipped the special dividend and raised the quarterly dividend by a more modest 5.7% ($0.0125), they would have saved $7.6M by the end of 2018, or roughly 1% of the purchase price—a small sum to be sure, but nevertheless I would have preferred to see this money go towards mitigating what amounts to a massive dilution of shares. However, it is worth noting that SJW’s large quarterly dividend increase brought the yield up from 1.6% to almost 2.1%, putting it in more in line with other water utilities, including CTWS (~2.4% yield prior to the announced merger). Had SJW not raised its dividend by such a dramatic amount, it may have restricted support for the merger from CTWS’ management and shareholders.

Secondly, I see benefits to the geographic layout of the new company. California water utilities have recently sold off due to aggressive posturing from the California government regarding authorized returns on equity and rate base. Given regulated operations in California account for the lions’ share of SJW’s profit, it isn’t a bad idea for the company to diversify into a different region. The diversification also helps cushion any fallout from droughts in California, which during the most recent drought led Governor Jerry Brown to “impose restrictions to achieve a statewide 25% reduction in potable urban water usage.” California does have mechanisms in place to help utilities cope with less water use, but the fact remains that lower volumes sold, high-risk capex projects, and water restrictions will almost certainly continue to be issues that California water utilities will have to contend with.

However, the geographic diversity does come with a cost, as the lack of overlap eliminates the potential for the synergies that define most water utility acquisitions. For example, the two largest publicly traded American water utilities, American Water (AWK) and Aqua America (WTR), typically look for small, bolt-on acquisitions of utilities located near areas where they already operate. It is easy to imagine how AWK and WTR benefit from these acquisitions, as redundant equipment, IT systems, and, sadly, personnel in some cases, can be eliminated, thereby increasing the efficiency at which these utilities can treat and deliver water to customers.

Unfortunately for SJW, these sorts of typical efficiencies will not be realized in the merger. This said, despite the geographic chasm between the Southwest and New England, I do believe there is value to the larger scale of the new SJW. For one, it will give the company more leverage with equipment manufacturers. Companies such as Xylem (XYL), Pentair (PNR), and Mueller Water Products (MWA) work hard to earn the business of large utilities, as these water providers often make sizable purchases and increasingly require novel solutions to supply water to their large customer base.

Additionally, the new scale will give SJW increased financial firepower, which can be used to fund acquisitions more in line with the model of AWK and WTR. Estimates put the number of water utilities in the U.S. at more than 50,000. Many of these are small, municipal utilities that lack the resources to maintain infrastructure, invest in needed upgrades, and comply with increasingly stringent EPA standards. Large utilities (both investor and municipal owned) with high revenues, robust access to capital markets, and modest costs of capital should be best able to take advantage of the trend of consolidation. I would argue that prior to the merger these opportunities already existed to some extent for SJW, but I believe the company’s new scale will allow it to pursue a broader spectrum of acquisition targets.

Moreover, while SJW certainly did not purchase CTWS on the cheap, by my calculations (applying an EV of $0.9B for CTWS) the price SJW paid per a customer ($6,666.67) falls in line with the recent average prices paid by AWK ($4,662.89/customer) and WTR ($7,557.93/customer) Note: AWK averages calculated from 2016-17 acquisition data; WTR averages calculated from 2016 acquisition data and estimated 2018 data, as 2017 was a modest year for WTR in terms of M&A.

Whether the price paid per customer will provide a good return depends on a number of factors, including expected synergies, the regulatory environment of the market, the size of the system, population growth, and the economic health of the area. CTWS was already a fine company in its own right, so I doubt that SJW will be able to squeeze many more efficiencies out of their New England operations. Additionally, Connecticut's population barely grew in 2017. This said, CTWS ticks the other three boxes, as CTWS serves 135,000 connections, Connecticut is the second richest state based on per capita income, and the state offers a constructive regulatory environment.

It is also worth noting that my cursory research into Maine, which will account for 5% of the new SJW, leads me to believe it has neither a particularly positive or negative outlook from the perspective of an investor-owned utility. In my opinion, the main benefit (pun intended) to these operations is their close proximity to CTWS' core Connecticut business.

Lastly, since CTWS will be embedded within SJW, I analyzed the merger primarily through the lens of SJW. Briefly, from the perspective of CTWS shareholders, I think this merger is a positive. They get an 18% premium on their holdings in a tax-free transaction and will benefit by owning the new SJW, which I believe has a bright future in front of it.

Conclusion & Recommendation

I have been watching SJW closely the last 3 months or so, as its valuation and dividend yield have looked better than they have in quite some time. When I saw that SJW had purchased CTWS, one of many water utilities I view as expensive, I was disappointed, as there appeared to be little strategic benefit to SJW given the lack of geographic overlap. Nevertheless, despite my initial negative bias, after taking a closer look I’ve come to the conclusion that the merger does offer SJW tangible benefits. Specifically, I think the diversification will provide a valuable reduction of risk by mitigating the regulatory and drought-related headwinds that are intrinsically tied to doing business in California. I also believe the larger scale will facilitate future bolt-on acquisitions (similar to the mold of AWK and WTR) and may offer some leverage with suppliers. SJW certainly paid a pretty penny for CTWS, but I am cautiously optimistic the merger will prove to be a positive use of capital.

Based on Friday’s close price of $60.15, CTWS trades at just a 2% discount to the buyout price (based on SJW’s closing price of $53.96). It appears the market is banking on the deal going through, so there is very little alpha to be found in the merger arbitrage. Given that CTWS is already an investor-owned utility and SJW has a long history of safely treating and providing water, I too expect the deal to go through. Despite my belief in this likelihood, I’d say a 2% discount to the buyout price does not adequately compensate for the risk of the deal not going through. Therefore, I’d suggest investors interested investing prior to the merger simply buy SJW. However, should the gap widen to 5%+ without any justifiable cause, I’d probably favor CTWS.

While I like the new look SJW, the high valuations of SJW and CTWS lead me to rate them both as “hold”. However, the new SJW is a good company to keep on your radar, especially if interest rates continue to pressure utility shares. Thank you for reading, and good luck with your investments. If you enjoyed the article, please consider following my page by clicking the orange “follow” button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR, XYL, PNR, MWA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.