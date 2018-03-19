Airborne Wireless Network Files For IPO Uplisting To NASDAQ

When we learn further details about the offering, I'll provide a final opinion.

The firm is a very early stage developer of networked connectivity solutions for airplanes.

Airborne Wireless Network aims to raise $21.55 million in an IPO uplisting to the NASDAQ.

Quick Take

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCQB:ABWN) intends to sell "Units" consisting of stock and warrants to purchase additional stock at 110% of the original share price for gross proceeds of $21.55 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is an early stage company which intends to use commercial aircraft as ‘mini-satellites’ for its Wholesale Carrier Network. The patented technology would provide connectivity for worldwide broadband carrier services using commercial aircraft.

ABWN is in the very early stages of developing its solution and appears to be using outsourced development companies to create its technology.

I’ll wait until we learn the final details of the IPO to provide a final opinion.

Company

Simi Valley, CA-based Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 to develop and deliver next-generation global connectivity. The company plans to act as a wholesale carrier by licensing bandwidth to data service providers that provide broadband services to end users.

Management is headed by President J. Edward Daniels and CEO Michael Warren. Daniels brings 30 years of experience as a real estate investor. Warren has been with the company since 2017. Prior to Airborne, Warren was the Country Operations & Security Director at ECC from 2015 - 2017. He brings over 40 years of experience in operational and program management in both the government and private sector.

Airborne Wireless’s primary target customer-base will be worldwide data and communications service providers. However, the initial market will be the continental United States.

The company’s stock is traded on the OTC market. On March 16, 2018, it was priced at $1.79 per share with a market cap of $169 million.

Technology

Airborne Wireless has developed a network known as ‘Infinitus Super Highway’ or ‘Infinitus,’ a high-speed meshed broadband airborne wireless network by linking commercial aircraft in flight. To the company’s knowledge, no similar wholesale carrier network exists.

Below is a brief overview video of Airborne Wireless Network VP of Tech Marius De Mos discusses how his company aims to turn planes into ‘mini-satellites.’

(Source: Fox Business)

While other current technologies only allow for a ‘single path’ solution (the system fails if the path is interrupted), the Airborne Wireless Network is developing a fully meshed network where signals come in from multiple directions and route signals around any ‘obstructions.’

AWN says its primary advantages include:

Global service

Patented technology

Advanced wireless technology

A virtual airborne “worldwide web”

Real-time performance - not “store and forward”

Easy to update, upgrade or servicing

No space junk

According to the company, Infinitus is a technology that will provide a broadband wireless communication infrastructure by using and customizing existing, small, lightweight, low-power relay station equipment and antennae that will be installed onboard aircraft. Each aircraft would be equipped with a broadband wireless communication link to one or more neighboring aircraft and/or ground stations. These aircraft would form a chain of seamless airborne repeaters or routers providing broadband wireless communication gateways along the entire flight path.

Infinitus could provide high-speed broadband internet service to do the following:

Supplement or replace the current broadband networks Serve currently underserved markets, such as maritime, rural and remote locations Government agencies, including those that provide emergency or disaster relief services Companies seeking a more secure, reliable private data network Customers onboard aircraft in flight seeking improved internet access and connectivity Owners and operators of private jets and small aircraft owners, which in turn, could provide additional aircraft for the Infinitus network

The company is in the process of completing the development of Infinitus and has not licensed the network to anyone; it will owe royalties to the firm that it acquired the technology and patent from at the rate of 1.5% of 'net cash' received from the exploitation of that patent.

Customer Acquisition

Airborne plans to market its services to the following target customers on a direct sales basis, anticipating that many customers will come from introductions and industry relations.

Data service providers, such as larger telecommunications carriers and ISPs (including those that provide in-cabin connectivity, such as GoGo, rural service providers, maritime access providers, and in the future, possibly, drone network access/safety, drone control beyond the horizon, private business jet network access;

Large private companies seeking to either establish their own private networks, or improve their existing private networks, by utilizing Infinitus. With the initial target market set as the United States, Airborne estimates that the company will need to have equipment installed on 2,000 aircraft.

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by Global Industry Analysts, the total number of commercial flights with Wi-Fi services onboard is expected to exceed 10,000 by 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the emerging era of on-demand connectivity, advancements in broadband IP technologies and rapid adoption of Wi-Fi services by carriers for service differentiation on both short-haul and long-haul flights.

Additional factors include the proliferation of smart web-enabled mobile devices and the need for ubiquitous computing, demand for continuous high-speed Internet access, expansion of mobile workforce and the pervasive BYOD engagement by traveling employees, growing popularity of social networking when on-the-move and demand for on-demand, uninterrupted entertainment.

The U.S. holds the largest market share at an estimated 80% in 2016. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period of 2015 - 2022.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that rely on launching large numbers of satellites include:

Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASF)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Major players providing in-flight Wi-Fi services include:

AeroMobile Communication

GoGo Air (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Global Eagle Entertainment

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Hughes Satellite Systems

SITA OnAir

Inmarsat

TriaGnoSys

Management of Airborne Wireless believes that the proprietary nature of Infinitus enables the company to create a unique broadband network which currently is not available in the marketplace. Management also believes that competitors do not own similar patents in the same regions that recognize U.S. patents and also lack the license to use the technology covered by the company’s patent and patent application.

Financials

ABWN’s recent financial results feature no revenues and significant expenses in FYE 2017 associated with the development of its network.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: ABWN S-1)

Notably, the vast majority of its operating loss in 2017 was for awarding stock-based compensation in the aggregate amount of $30,376,431. Senior management holds nearly 19 million shares of stock as of the S-1 filing.

As of November 30, 2017, the company had $164,293 in cash and $5.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Airborne Wireless Network intends to raise $22.55 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its units composed of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock.

Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase another share of common stock at an exercise price of 110% of the offering price of the unit.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the proceeds of this offering to continue development, testing and commercialization of Infinitus, as well as to repay certain of our outstanding indebtedness. See “Use of Proceeds” for more information on the use of proceeds. However, this is a best efforts offering, and there is no assurance that we will sell any units or receive any proceeds.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is Aegis Capital Corp.

An enhanced version of this article including commentary on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.