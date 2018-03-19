Kinder Morgan Can Grow With Or Without TMX

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has been hammered over the past two months as Mr. Market once again turns sour on the oil & gas space. Further compounding the pain is the never-ending stream of headlines regarding the Trans Mountain Expansion as that represents a large part of Kinder Morgan Inc’s known backlog (I saw known because there are plenty of potential projects that haven’t been booked yet). However, one thing many pundits miss is that Kinder Morgan Inc is a giant in the natural gas pipeline space with over 70,000 miles of pipe in the ground to prove it. Let's dig in.

While I personally think the sell-off in Kinder Morgan Inc is a tad crazy considering its growth trajectory (expected $300 million increase in its adjusted EBITDA this year, a 60% dividend increase, free cash flow, a $2 billion stock buyback program) and continue to own the name, Kinder is a show-me not a tell-me story (the market wants to see that dividend increase formally approved). Part of the way Kinder Morgan Inc is funding the increase, good for a pro forma yield of 4.9%, is by expanding its gas division to take advantage of the bullish long-term picture (in regard to volumes that could be transported, not domestic gas prices).

The TGP Giant

Below is a look at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline system, a network of various gas pipelines that runs for almost 12,000 miles across the Eastern portion of America. The TGP system’s reach includes the Barnett, Haynesville, and other gas “fields” in the South and the Marcellus, Utica, and other gas “fields” up in Appalachia. On the demand side of things, TGP is servicing all types of customers. It supplies natural gas to LNG export terminals, to power plants, to refiners and petrochemical producers, to commercial and residential consumers for heating, and caters to some of the biggest gas markets around (Texas, Louisiana, East Coast). The TGP system also has the capacity to export gas to Mexico through the Donna Lateral.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc

Kinder Morgan has been leveraging this asset to create an enormous amount of growth opportunities as the macro picture remains very favorable for the natural gas industry (in terms of rising supply, growing domestic and foreign demand, and the ability to tap those foreign markets, domestic gas prices remain subdued).

A great example of that is the Broad Run development, a two-part project that will enable larger gas volumes produced from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays to run down to Louisiana and Mississippi. The first phase, Broad Run Flexibility, enabled 590 MMcf/d of Appalachian-sourced gas to travel down to the Gulf Coast when it was completed in late-2015.

The second phase, Broad Run Expansion, is due to be completed by May 2018 with operations commencing in June. That will add 200 MMcf/d of long haul takeaway capacity, with the combined volumes from these developments protected by long term contracts. While Kinder Morgan notes on its website that this two-part project would cost around $800 million, the final number will be closer to $850 million (RBN Energy noted the first phase required $407 million in capex, and Kinder Morgan sees the second phase requiring $453 million in capex). That shouldn’t be necessarily seen as a cost overrun for reasons I'll get into later on.

What makes long haul projects particularly important is that the tariffs charged on a per mile basis is much higher. Commensurately, pipeline operators have to spend a lot more to bring long haul projects online, but being able to realize an ROE in the upper bounds of what FERC allows is quite nice.

Looking now at some of the smaller TGP projects Kinder has in store for this year, the $178 million Southwest Louisiana Supply endeavor is expected to come online this month. The pipeline will route 900 MMcf/d to the Cameron LNG development that is currently under construction, with commercial operations due to start next year. Kinder Morgan has entered into a 20-year agreement with the consortium developing the Cameron LNG venture, which seeks to export 14.95 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas to overseas buyers each year. That is equal to 2.1 billion cubic feet of gas per day. Located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the Cameron LNG facility is one of many export ventures that will soon be operational.

While the pipeline is very short, what matters is that Kinder Morgan is securing buyers for upstream producers far away (namely Marcellus/Utica players). If Kinder Morgan wants to increase its Appalachian takeaway capacity, upstream firms need to how that at the end of that line there will be a buyer. As America is already flush with gas, the only way to push out the demand curve for domestic gas is to tap global markets. The consortium developing the Cameron LNG facility is specifically targeting Japanese markets as spot LNG prices has risen to $10-11/Mcf, according to Platts.

Again, the estimated cost given on Kinder’s IR website (which estimates the capex requirements at $100 million) is materially different than the expected cost presented on its 10-K. The rates locked in should take the $178 million capex requirement into account, but it would be nice to see its IR website updated to reflect changes in capex. In light of Kinder Morgan’s 2017 expansion capex coming in a tad below guidance, it is hard to make a case that the firm is experiencing cost overruns across the board. It is more likely the difference comes down to the website not being fastidious like an SEC filing.

Final thoughts

The fun doesn’t stop there, Kinder Morgan Inc’s $150 million Lone Star expansion will come online next year. That project will route 300 MMcf/d to the Corpus Christi LNG export facility in Jackson County, Texas, with room for future expansions.

Most financial pundits tend to talk only about Kinder Morgan Inc’s Trans Mountain Expansion, and to be fair that does represent about half of the parent company’s project backlog of $11.8 billion. However, the gas side of the hydrcarbon industry offers Kinder Morgan Inc a different way to grow if TMX doesn’t pan out.

Kinder Morgan Inc has already identified $3.8 billion of future natural gas pipeline projects, and there are plenty of ways that could grow further (more Appalachian gas takeaway capacity, additional connections to LNG export facilities, Permian gas takeaway projects, enabling larger gas exports to Mexico via pipelines). Having that optionality is why Kinder Morgan Inc is about much more than just one, admittedly large, oil pipeline expansion in Canada. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.