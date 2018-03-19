Newmont Fired Up For A Stronger 2018 Production

Image source: Company website.

Investment Thesis

According to the latest report from the World Gold Council, gold production hit a record high last year following nine years of constant growth in output. Gold production summed to 105 million troy ounces in 2017. It reached nearly 17 million ounces since the start of 2010.

Non state-owned gold miners contributed almost 30% of global gold output. Long time top notch Barrick Gold is on track to lose its top-producer status this year to Newmont Mining Corporation. Barrick’s gold output is forecasted to slide higher than 10% this year.

In this equity research, we will unravel NEM’s expected performance this year following a satisfactory performance in 2017. Beyond looking at production, we will track the company’s cost progression, the quality of its balance sheet and its potential upside and downside.

Source: World Gold Council

Company Overview

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) is the second largest gold producer in the world (next to Barrick Gold). The company is headquartered in the U.S. with gold operations in Ghana, Suriname, Peru and Australia. NEM is the sole gold mining company that is listed in the S&P 500 index. The company also boasts of being awarded as the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Projects & Production

In 2017, NEM managed to lift its share price by 10%. Market capitalization was computed at $20 billion. The stock is trading at 0.85X price to net present value (P/NPV). This was attributed to the new pipeline of mining projects. NEM and Barrick (NYSE:ABX) stocks generated total returns of 4.6% and -8.0% year-to-date, versus 16.3% for the S&P 500. This is against the backdrop of what has been a healthy gold price ($1,254 per ounce average).

During the second half of 2017, NEM approved the Mill expansion and the Subika Underground projects at its Ahafo mine in Ghana. Investors perceived this as a strong evidence that the company is able to capitalize on its strong organic growth pipeline. NEM expects both projects to commence commercial production by the end of 2019. Subika Underground’s first production slated later this 2018.

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to be below $1,000 per ounce through 2021. NEM can weather a period of lower gold prices while still being able to fund its operations internally.

Source: Company data.

The two projects have high growth prospects and they add up to NEM’s growing production profile in Africa. The African region comprises 13% of the company’s earnings before income, tax, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA). The African market offers upside growth potential to the company’s strong forward production guidance. The company guided that the two projects will create incremental gold production of 200,000 to 300,000 ounces of gold annually at the Ahafo mine (produced 324,000 ounces in 2017).

Source: CapitalCube

Last quarter of 2017 benefited from higher gold throughput and grades at Tanami and Merian mines along with the higher production at Long Canyon mine. However, this was offset by lower grades and harder ore at Akyem and Boddington. Consolidated gold production together with the minority interests in its South America mines supplied 1.45 million ounces of gold. Total attributable production in 2017 was 5.3 million ounces, which is in-line with the 5 million to 5.4 million ounces of gold production guidance.

Merian entered commercial production in 2016 and has ramped up very well. Its contributions to NEM’s overall upside potential include: (1) Increase in throughput by over 18%; (2) Process cost reduction and wet season productivity; and (3) Potential mine life extension beyond 2030 through constant reserve conversions.

Merian is expected to offer average production of 300,000 to 370,000 ounces annually with all-in sustaining costs (AISC) between $650 and $750 per ounce over the first five full years. Based in Surinam, Merian is owned by the subsidiary Surgold, which is 75% owned by NEM and 25% by the Surinamese government.

Financial Flexibility & Balance Sheet

Total debt was $4.1 billion at the end of 2017, flat sequentially and down $550 million from 2016 after the company repaid its 2017 convertible notes last year. It reduced net debt by $4.4 Billion since 2013. The company's stockpile of cash and conservative approach to leverage certainly suggest that there's an opportunity for this gold miner to return more green.

Source: Company data.

NEM’s balance sheet is strong given its positive free cash flow. NEM has minimal net leverage of 0.4X as of the third quarter of 2017. However, management has indicated that paying premiums to retire debt is unattractive to shareholders. So, investors may well expect no more further gross deleveraging until 2019.

NEM has a $626 million debt maturity that it expects to repay with cash. Hence, the company will continue to shift its focus toward development opportunities and away from the balance sheet.

Balance sheets of the global gold majors are improving. The company booked total liquidity of $6.2 billion in 2017. Gearing was lower to an average of 29%, while average net debt/EBITDA is 1.7X. NEM, Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Kinross (NYSE:KGC) are the only three gold majors with gearing below 20%.

Cash Flow

NEM has the ability to generate positive free cash flow at a range of spot prices. Net cash provided by operating activities hit $2.4 billion, up 22% from the prior year, while free cash flow stood at $1.5 billion, up 88% from the prior year. Management increased its 2018 capex guidance from $300 million to $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion on the approvals of the Tanami Power Project and the Turquoise Ridge JV Mine Optimization Project.

For the full year, free cash flow was $1.2 billion, up from $1.0 billion in the prior year. NEM ended 2017 with cash and equivalents of $3.3 billion. Investors were treated to a 50% dividend increase in 2017, three times the payment investors received in the third quarter of 2016. The global gold majors remain focused on free cash flow and deleveraging. Cash flow is strong, and Barrick and NEM are standouts with free cash flow yields of 12% and 8%, respectively.

Source: Company data

My Takeaway

NEM’s strong gold production further confirms my positive view on the company. Over the past four years, NEM has lowered its AISC by approximately 30% while modestly increasing gold production. It further cut into half its financial leverage to 1.0X net debt/EBITDA.

Going forward, I anticipate positive catalysts that could drive the company’s stock which include (1) a strong balance sheet; (2) further updates on organic growth projects; (3) potential improvements in dividend policy. Unlike other gold miners, NEM has a highly prospective portfolio of long-term growth options that could underpin production volumes for the next decade.

NEM consistently executes its strategy of delivering low-cost volumes, while improving financial flexibility by paying back its debt. This makes it one of the most preferred stocks for investors.

Given NEM’s 90% revenue exposure to gold, the key downside risk is lower-than-expected gold prices. However, exploration and drilling activities carried out by NEM may not produce any new reserves leading to shortened mine lives.

The largest eight gold producing companies, namely Barrick, Newmont, AngloGold, Goldcorp, Kinross, Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGY), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Sibanye (NYSE:SBGL), would experience production declines over the next ten years. This is equivalent to 14% average gold equities decline according to analysts. Over the next ten years, these companies will consume 50% of their current gold reserves. The next wave of major gold projects is yet to be approved.

As a result, gold production growth is a feature currently confined to global mid cap and small cap gold companies. Polymetal (OTCPK:AUCOY), Northern Star (OTC:NHRNY), Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF), OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) and Dacian Gold (OTC:DCCNF) can all deliver additional 40% production growth over the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Gold News business journalist, Hans Centena. Gold News is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions. If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about my investment research, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.