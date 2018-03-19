Compelling Upside In GKN Either With Melrose Or Without

One of those rare cases where if A happens you win, if B happens you still win.

If Melrose will not succeed, we think GKN is worth around the same in 12 months from now. That said, we are more comfortable with the Melrose management taking over.

We estimate the value of the current stock and cash Melrose offer to acquire GKN to be worth around 580p due to Melrose's immediate EPS accretion from the deal.

We recommend to tender into the Melrose offer to enjoy a quicker upside and rely on Melrose's top-notch management, but in any case, there's free money on the table.

Overview of the Situation

On 8th of January 2018, Melrose (MLSPF) made a proposal to acquire GKN's (OTC:GKNCF) entire outstanding share capital for a per share consideration of 81p in cash and 1.49x Melrose shares. On the 12th of January 2018, GKN's board unanimously rejected the unsolicited approach, stating that "the Proposal is entirely opportunistic and that the terms fundamentally undervalue the Company and its prospects." Melrose made a firm offer under the same terms on the 17th of January 2018. On the 12th of March 2018, Melrose increased its offer to buy GKN to 81p in cash and 1.69x Melrose shares. Today, Melrose has lowered the acceptance threshold for its voluntary cash offer from 90% to 50%, materially increasing its chance to succeed.

GKN is a global industrial engineering company serving the aerospace and automotive markets and is based in the UK. GKN currently operates three divisions: Automotive (Driveline and Powder Metallurgy division), Aerospace, and Land Systems ("other"). GKN has a market cap of GBP 7.4bn.

Melrose is a publicly listed, UK-based turnaround investment firm focused on investing and turning around struggling engineering and industrial companies. Melrose currently consists of two portfolio companies, Nortek, which manufacturers HVAC systems and Brush, a manufacturer of electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil & gas and offshore sectors. Melrose has a market cap of GBP 4.3bn.

GKN has been struggling in recent years, as both profit margins and cash generation have been below expectations. It announced its new strategy and transformation on the 14th of February 2018, stating its intention to divest its Powder Metallurgy (manufactures sintered metals and powder metals) and other non-core businesses, leaving a more focused Aerospace business. GKN's Aerospace division is a supplier of specialty aero structures, aero engine systems and specialist technologies. To improve margins and cash generation, GKN also commenced a company-wide transformation programme ("Project Boost").

In addition, GKN announced on the 9th of March 2018 the sale of its Driveline division to Dana (DAN), a global leader in vehicle drive systems based in the US. It provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies and fluidpower products. Its customer base includes a broad range of major vehicle and engine manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle and off-highway markets. GKN will receive 133M Dana shares, c. 1.2Bn GBP in cash and c. 700M GBP cash contribution to significantly reduce GKN's pension deficit.

The sale, along with a more generous dividend policy, supports GKN's board target of returning up to £2.5 billion to shareholders over the next three years.

Intrinsic Value of GKN Offers Downside Protection

Despite GKN's struggle to improve its margins, GKN remains a global engineering power house with a strong market position in both the military and commercial aerospace sectors. Below is a detailed analysis of GKN's intrinsic value, reflecting GKN's value earning potential through margin expansion, which is driving future upside.

There is further upside in GKN once the Driveline and Powder Metallurgy divisions have been divested, turning GKN into a pure-play Aerospace business with zero pension liabilities that will be significantly more attractive to any potential strategic (Spirit AeroSystems has been mentioned) and financial buyers (Carlyle, KKR, Blackstone have been mentioned as potential suitors). GKN management has stated that it has already received approaches to buy the Aerospace division but that it has refused as of now to focus on operational improvements.

Please see below the value of GKN once all divisions are sold (Driveline has been sold already, Powder Metallurgy is in the process, Aerospace will likely be sold once it becomes a pure-play).

Melrose Investment Case - Significant Upside Potential Driven by GKN's Intrinsic Value

The acquisition of GKN offers significant upside in Melrose's stock. The acquisition is highly accretive just by closing the deal, as detailed below. Just as a virtue of the EPS accretion at Melrose, GKN shareholders who tender into the Melrose offer could hold something worth around 580p as one stock of Melrose could trade close around 295p in the near future (Current price 222p x 1.33 as per accretion - GKN holders who tender will receive 1.69 Melrose shares and 81p in cash = ca. 580p inclusive of accretion effect)

There is plenty of appetite from various strategic and financial buyers for the various GKN divisions. This would create substantial additional value to Melrose once it will sell such divisions in the coming years.

Conclusion

There is a clear path to significant upside in GKN, from which Melrose and current GKN shareholders will benefit once Melrose succeeds in successfully acquiring GKN. The downside in GKN is well covered by the potential value in GKN that will crystalize over time post divestment of Driveline and Powder Metallurgy and after margins and cash generation have been improved. Also, once the aerospace will be standalone and with no pension liabilities, it will likely be bid by other bigger players.

Despite pushback from British politicians, we believe that Melrose stands a high chance to win this fight given the acceptance threshold of only 50%.

