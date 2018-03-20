Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Heron's HTX-011, Geron Update, Cidara Tumbles

Analysis focus: Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares have surged today as the company announced that its HTX-011 succeeded in a late-stage study.

Heron’s HTX-011 is an extended-release formulation of local anesthetic bupivacaine in combination with anti-inflammatory meloxicam. The investigational candidate utilizes Heron’s Biochronomer drug delivery technology and addresses post-operative pain and inflammation in a single administration at surgical site.

In the late-stage study, HTX-011 was administered in subjects undergoing bunionectomy (Study 301/EPOCH1) and hernia repair (Study 302/EPOCH2). The investigational candidate met all primary and secondary endpoints in both the trials.

In Study 301, there was a 27% reduction in pain intensity as measured by AUC 0-72 compared to placebo (p<0.0001). There was also an 18% reduction as measured by AUC 0-72 compared to bupivacaine solution (p=0.0002). Furthermore, over the 72-hour post-surgery period, patients administered HTX-011 consumed a 37% lower level of opioids than placebo patients (p<0.0001) and 25% less than patients on bupivacaine solution (p=0.0022).

In the second study, Study 302, a 23% reduction in pain intensity as measured by AUC 0-72 compared to placebo (p=0.0004). A 21% reduction in pain as measured by AUC 0-72 compared to bupivacaine solution (p<0.0001). Post-surgery, patients in the HTX-011 arm consumed 38% less opioids (72 hours post surgery) compared to placebo (p=0.0001) and 25% less opioids (72 hours post surgery) compared to bupivacaine solution.

With these results, we believe HRTX is on its way to a third-approved product. The two approved products, SUSTOL and CINVANTI, are already seen as generating more than half-a-billion dollar in sales at peak. The commercial potential of HTX-011 is even greater. We had suggested in a scoop last month about buying HRTX at dips (around $20). That opportunity came in recent weeks. With the data readout, we suggest taking some profit by offloading partial HRTX position if it was initiated at around $20. Based on the commercial potential of SUSTOL, CINVANTI and HTX-011, we would recommend holding the rest for the long term.

Stocks in News: Analysis of GERN, CDTX

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) shares have surged in trading today after the company provided an update on a mid-stage study evaluating imetelstat in treatment-resistant patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Analysis: GERN’s IMerge study involves red blood cell transfusion-dependent MDS patients who have not responded to treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent. Imetelstat has been out-licensed to Janssen (NYSE:JNJ), which last month completed the enrollment of 20 additional patients in the expanded Part 1 of the trial from a subset of subjects who were responding to treatment with imetestat. Geron also announced that the other phase 2 study, IMbark, which is evaluating imetelstat in patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis who have not responded to treatment with a JAK inhibitor, is ongoing. At month 19, median overall survival (OS) has not been reached in either dosing arm. Geron reported that after the completion of primary analysis of IMbark, Janssen will notify if it plans to continue development, which is expected by late Q3.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) announced results from a phase 2 study, STRIVE, evaluating lead antifungal candidate rezafungin acetate in patients with candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis.

Analysis: Cidara reported that STRIVE met all primary endpoints, showing a favorable safety profile and evidence of efficacy. The company expects to commence a phase 3 study later this year. Investors have reacted negatively to the update, with Cidara shares down nearly 20% in early trading today.

In other news

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) announced results from 24-month extension study, ACTIVExtend, assessing open-label alendronate. The results showed a treatment benefit in women with postmenopausal osteoporosis. Participants in the extension study had completed 18 months' treatment with TYMLOS or placebo. At month 43, the response rate in the group that received 18 months of TYMLOS was 60.7% (n=307/506) compared to 24.0% (n=121/505) in those receiving placebo.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) announced that the phase 3 study, PANORAMA, evaluating its EYLEA in patients with moderately severe-to-severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy met the primary endpoint at week 24. 58% of patients treated with EYLEA experienced at least a two-step improvement from baseline in a scale called DRSS compared to 6% in those receiving sham (placebo) injection (p<0.0001).

Stemline (NASDAQ:STML) announced that it has entered into agreements with JP Morgan, Cantor Fitzgerald and Ladenburg Thalmann for the at-the-market sale of up to $50 million of common stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.