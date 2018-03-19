Exxon Mobil: The Turning Point

Image: Source

It has been argued that one of the industry sectors with the most long-term uncertainty is the energy space. One of the most recent casualties of this assertion is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which is currently trading near its summer 2015 lows. Dividend investors looking to establish contrarian strategies that could benefit from a turnaround in the energy sector can capitalize on these declines, as well as the stock’s attractive 4.1% dividend yield. Exxon’s 20% year-over-year cash flow growth should make it easier for the company to initiate buybacks at an encouraging rate. Relative to the rest of the sector, XOM is trading at half-decade lows using the price-to-cash flow multiple, and we feel the combination of all of these factors makes the stock a screaming buy at current levels.

The broader range that has defined most of the activity since 2007 sees 56.50 on the bottom end (the low from July 2010) and 103.80 on the top end (highs from June 2014). On the face of it, this is an interesting development from a cyclical perspective, as both the highs and lows of the range were posted during the summer months. Was supply or demand significantly changed during these periods? Or does this say something about the nature of the market, and the influence on sentiment within the broader trends?

Our view is that the argument can be made suggesting macro fundamentals have meant little in this context. Instead, investors seem to be viewing WTI crude as a secondary asset vulnerable to the whims of trend changes in areas like the U.S. dollar or the centralized stock benchmarks. Eventually, the underlying economic factors will make their presence known and we will see stocks move back above their long-term highs (which, for XOM, would be 103.80).

We should remember that the volatile bear market in WTI crude prices started in July of 2014. These trends have clearly moderated on a more near-term basis, and this has been true across a broad range of assets in the energy space. Both crude oil and natural gas have displayed strong evidence of stabilization, and this can be seen in the chart below:

Crude Oil / Natural Gas Chart Source: FRED

The activity here brings credence to the underlying trends in energy resources. The length of time characterizing this activity suggests the broader declines (beginning after the all-time highs in July 2008) are likely over in WTI crude. In our view, this trend reversal alone could be enough to change the trading tone for the industry through the remainder of this year. Quite feasibly, XOM could become one of the primary beneficiaries from the upswell in momentum given the ability the company showed in outperforming the space during the recent bear market in O&G.

As a dividend payer of 4.1%, Exxon offers income potential that is far above the rest of the U.S. stock market (2.2%). Further increases in the dividend are likely to be announced in April. A look at the price-to-earnings metric shows us that XOM is trading at a multi-year discount. For some context, the 10-year Treasury bond yield is still below 3%. When we add to this the company’s expectations to double earnings by 2025, XOM is looking highly attractive with limited risk for further downside (and this includes the company’s debt trends).

Company Debt Levels: Exxon Mobil

Whether or not the company’s earnings projections are accurate will continue to be a subject for debate, but this would only require annual profit growth of about 10% in order to be achieved. XOM is trading below 16x forward earnings, and with all of the internal hedging that comes with ownership in the stock, we say XOM is a screaming buy at current levels.

XOM Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

In the monthly chart above, we can see that XOM is currently trading near a critical turning point. There are many cases where chart analysis will highlight "warning signals" that are actually false and come to nothing. This does not appear to be one of those cases. The sharp declines seen last month were likely inspired by the initial selling volatility in the Dow Jones (the product of algorithmic trading?). This forced valuations in XOM back into the mid-70s, which is within striking distance of critical support levels near 71.60. This price area is a double-bottom and the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern. A downside break here would be particularly worrisome relative to the long-term price history in the stock. But given the obvious (clearly defined) nature of this level, we think it likely that there is a significant number of "buy" orders just below the current market. Weaker price levels, a much-improved outlook for energy, and an elevated dividend in our low-yielding rate environment make XOM a good candidate for bull rallies in the first half of this year.

What is your position on XOM? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.





Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.