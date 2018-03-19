Is Apple Becoming A Tech Consumer Staple?

The iPhone is "tech hardware" and ASP increases are substantial - you have to wonder how sustainable that is.

Apple could be more a return-of-capital story than a growth story in the next few years.

As the iPhone runs through the 2018 upgrade cycle, will the 2013 and 2015 pattern then repeat?

While 2015's correction was no doubt aided by the China yuan devaluation, analysts could attribute both corrections to the growing importance of iPhone transitions and iPhone dependence.

As an analyst/portfolio that grew up in the 1990s, watching the Technology sector from 1995 to 2000 (what a period!), the one thing that struck me even back then was the importance of product transitions. Back then investment news around Tech was dominated by the "WinTel" PC cycle, and the combined upgrades of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows powered by Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) chips.

Outside of the Wintel powerhouse, miss a transition and your stock was toast, easily down 30-50% during that time.

The point of this thread is that - as an analyst/portfolio manager - I can't help but wonder if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has now become a "tech consumer staple" stock dominated by the iPhone cycle.

Table 1

Apple by the numbers:

Q1 '18 Q4 '17 Q3 '17 Q2 '17 2020 EPS est $14.22 $12.78 $11.88 $11.22 2019 EPS est $13.20 $12.00 $11.33 $11.06 2018 EPS est $11.48 $11.43 $10.82 $10.37 2020 exp EPS gro rt 8% 6% 5% 1% 2019 exp EPS gro rt 15% 5% 5% 7% 2018 exp EPS gro rt 25% 24% 20% 16% 2020 P.E 12x 14x 13x 13x 2019 P.E 13x 15x 14x 13x 2018 P.E 14x 15x 15x 14x 2020 rev est ($'s tr's) $279.8 $277.4 $275.4 $255.6 2019 rev est $273.2 $272.3 $264.8 $254.8 2018 rev est $262.5 $267 $261 $249.8 2020 est rev gro rt 2% 2% 4% 0% 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 2% 2% 2% 2018 est rev gro rt 15% 16% 14% 10%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus estimates as of 3/17/2018

The above table, which is typically a part of every company written about on Seeking Alpha, can be a little confusing: the fiscal Q1 '18 quarter for Apple was the quarter ended 12/31/17, and the estimates in the above table were updated as of today, March 17, 2018. For fiscal Q4 '17, the forward estimates are typically updated - for Apple anyway - within 48 to 72 hours of the company reporting financial results for that quarter, so this gives readers a perspective on how forward estimates have changed over a period of time.

There are other ways to show this data: it could be shown as of month end over a period of 12 months to show chronologically how estimates have changed but it's more data entry. By showing how estimates have changed after each quarterly report, it eliminates the noise of smaller estimate changes in the interim months between financial reports. In other words, given Reg FD, if companies have material announcements which will materially change forward estimates, it will usually happen with guidance around earnings reports.

What caught my eye regarding the current Apple estimate consensus was that EPS growth is expected to be much faster than revenue growth - certainly a function of tax reform and cash repatriation, but I'd prefer to see continued growth in the operating metrics such as iPhone and Services.

Did Tax reform Save Apple after December '17 Earnings?

In my opinion, yes, since Apple is more and more becoming an iPhone company, and iPhone unit sales missed the key holiday quarter by 3 million phones, selling 77 million units versus the expected 80 million.

Table 2

iPhone history by % of revenue and Units

iPhone rev's y/y gro iPhone units y/y gro ASP ($'s) ASP y/y gro iPhone % ttl rev FY 2017 $141,319 3% 216,756 2% $652 1% 62% FY 2016 $136,700 -12% 211,884 -8% $645 -3.9% 63% FY 2015 $155,041 52% 231,218 37% $671 11% 66% FY 2014 $101,991 12% 169,219 13% $603 44% 56% FY 2013 $62,739 16% 150,257 20% $418 -10% 53% FY 2012 $57,512 125,046 $460

Source: Apple 10-Ks

Obviously 2018 is expected to be a big year for the iPhone X, 8 Plus, 8, and the various other editions still circulating and for sale.

Readers can also expect that when these annual revenue and units sales numbers are updated in October '18, Apple should have a robust year, and that is "expected" given the 15% revenue that consensus has built in for 2018.

However, that expected 15% revenue growth is nowhere near as robust growth as the last upgrade cycle in late 2015.

That being said, Apple's iPhone "ASP" (average selling price), as detailed in Table 2, hit a record in Q1 '18 of $756, so Apple is pushing the price curve to drive as much iPhone revenue as possible, which is obvious when you go into the stores (To say the sales people are aggressive is an understatement. I get to shop for Apple products at Apple's new iconic Chicago store at Michigan Avenue and Chicago River in what is probably some of the priciest retail square footage in the Midwest, and the sales culture reflects it. Last time, I upgraded my iPhone at the Michigan Avenue store. When the sales/tech people offered me options, I told the staff I don't do a lot of video or pictures and thus didn't need a lot of memory. And when they brought the iPhone out to me from the back, I just happened to flip the box over and it was the higher gigabyte phone than I said I needed, although I kept the higher memory, and paid the higher price. No question the staff likes to up-sell, which is not uncommon in retail).

Table 3

Operating Margin Trend

Op mgn y/y chg FY 2017 25% -0.15 bp's FY 2016 25.1% -351 bp's FY 2015 28.6% +211 bp's FY 2014 26.5% -0.26 bp's FY 2013 26.8%

Source: Internal spreadsheet

Conclusion - Tying It All Together

It was pretty surprising to see Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of our time, now has Apple as his single largest position at the end of 2017. Basically Mr. Buffett missed a 16-year rally in the stock, and chose to buy Apple in the last year.

Per his CNBC interview with Becky Quick a few weeks ago, the rationale for Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) substantial position was the "ecosystem" that Apple has built, and that logic can't be refuted.

"Services" at Apple is growing roughly 20% a year for the tech giant and now represents roughly 13% of total revenue (not shown in Table 2), and according to Tim Cook, "Services" revenue now represents roughly the same dollar revenue as a Fortune 100 company.

The problem is the iPhone is two-thirds of Apple's revenue and 75% of unit sales. It seems as if the iPad and Mac are becoming far less important to the future of Apple than they were in the last five years, and those products helped Apple's margins.

The iPhone is just a hardware device, and history has shown us that hardware companies have a tough time creating and sustaining "sustainable competitive advantages". For this reason, Morningstar assigns a "narrow moat" to the stock and the business. What's even more impressive is the pricing around the iPhone, which is exactly the opposite of Moore's Law and the technology curve of the 1990s - Apple has managed to push prices much higher than both the rate of inflation and against the typical technology pricing curve. That is quite a feat.

The fact is Tim Cook should be lauded and applauded for the job he's done since assuming the helm from Steve Jobs. To keep a company of that size moving forward - not to mention the stock price - is impressive, but I really can't help but think that Apple will eventually hit the wall, and while it may not correct like other tech and growth darlings of the last 20 years, Apple could face a long period of underperformance.

While this flies in the face of Mr. Buffett's position, I worry that the ASP increases might eventually backfire on Apple (will consumers pay $1,000 for an Apple iPhone in the next few years?), the stock will become a return-of-capital play and could eventually take on the characteristics of a "tech consumer staple" like a laptop.

Apple is currently one of clients' Top 5 single-stock positions and has been for years, although at various times - like this blog post in March '15 (pre China yuan devaluation) - the stock's weighting will be trimmed or reduced.

2018 is a big year for the tech giant, and Apple is becoming more, not less, dependent on tech hardware and ASP increases to drive value. The iOS and the ecosystem will tie clients to Apple's products for years, but at what margin and what growth?

Part of the reason for the article now is that this past week, the Chicago CFA Society held a lunch with Ariel Investments' CIO and PM of Global Equities Rupal Bhansali. She is really an intelligent woman, and the lunch presentation was about the "power of non-consensus thinking," and the one company she used as an example of where "everyone" could be wrong in terms of their "value premise" is Apple. Rupal simply called Apple another "consumer electronics company," and the unspoken premise that there is too much bullishness around Apple and it is probably over-owned.

What I've noticed since tax reform and fourth-quarter 2017 earnings is that companies that don't "operationally execute" but have large capital-return programs - companies like Apple and to a lesser degree Microsoft - haven't fared as well. Granted the market has been in a trading range late January '18's high, Apple has not made a substantial new high since early November '17. Each time the stock crabs up to the low $180s, it sees the beat-down.

Apple is currently 3.88% of SPY and 11% of QQQ and the single largest stock by market cap in the indices. How fast would air come out of Apple? The valuation certainly isn't extreme, but again, I could see a period where Apple just treads water as the major large-cap equity indices move to all-time highs.

Table 4

Apple valuation:

metric Q1 '18 fincl data 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 16x 3-yr avg Rev gro rt 7x P.E (3 yr avg) 14x Price-to-rev's 3.5x Price-to-book 6x Price-to-cash-flow (P/CF) 13x Price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) 16x P/CF (ex-cash) 9x P/FCF (ex-cash) 12x Div yld 2.5% Dividend dollars as % of FCF 25% Free-cash-flow yld 6% Capital retn'd as % of FCF 86% (12/17 qtr) Morningstar moat narrow (iPhone)

Source: Internal spreadsheet

With Mr. Buffett's 165 million shares of Apple owned per the latest 13-F filing in mid-February '18, and the current $2.52 dividend, Apple is or has paid Berkshire $415 million per year, with the dividend likely to be increased further shortly.

Apple's stock today is probably a better bond than most positions in the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate.

