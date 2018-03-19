Facebook Stock Crashes: Buying Opportunity Or Time To Sell?

Facebook's numbers are outstanding when looking at key variables such as growth and profitability.

However, even if regulatory scrutiny on Facebook increases, chances are that this won't de-rrail the company from its long-term trajectory.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal is a serious problem for Facebook, and it's of utmost importance for the company to manage the situation smartly.

Facebook (FB) stock was crushed by more than 6% Monday morning. The company was losing more than $30 billion in market capitalization due to heavy selling after the Cambridge Analytica fallout.

This raises a key question: Is this a buying opportunity in Facebook stock or should investors run away from the company as the worst is yet to come?

Data Is The New Oil

Oil was the most valuable commodity in the world a century ago. In the digital economy, data is perhaps even more strategically important than oil used to be.

Companies such as Facebook, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) are among the most valuable corporations in the world due in good part to the value of their data and their ability to profit from it.

Just like Standard Oil was broken down in the early 20th Century due to its dominant position in the oil market, some observers believe that the big tech giants should be more heavily regulated when it comes to data access and usage.

In this context, the alleged misuse of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica is clearly bad news for investors in the company. If regulators start imposing more limitations to what Facebook can do with the data it collects from its users, this could have a negative impact on the company's business.

Facebook can't afford to make any mistakes when handling this situation. Management needs to take a strong stand in data privacy and implement all the necessary measures to guarantee data protection and proper usage in the future. This is a crucial time for Facebook, and how the company handles its challenges could have a considerable impact on its future.

That acknowledged, chances are that the big tech companies will not be dismantled like Standard Oil was in 1911. To begin with, the competitive landscape is far more dynamic in technology in general and in social media in particular. The barriers to entry are much lower in the sector, and younger players such as Twitter (TWTR) and SnapChat (SNAP) are just two noteworthy examples to consider.

Besides, companies like Facebook and the other tech giants are generally beneficial to consumers, and the public tends to have a positive relationship with them. Facebook users can basically access the company’s platforms for free. In fact, users pay for the company’s services by handling over their data and attention.

Even assuming that Facebook could be under more regulatory pressure in the middle term, the most likely scenario is that such regulation will be moderate, and hardly a game changer for the company in terms of its ability to produce revenue and cash flow in the years ahead.

The Big Picture

The future is unpredictable, and investment decisions are always a matter of probabilities as opposed to certainties. However, when looking at the big picture in Facebook stock, the numbers are quite favourable, and this bodes well for investors in the company.

The PowerFactors System is a quantitative stock picking algorithm exclusively available to members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. This algorithm basically picks companies based on a combination of quantitative indicators including variables such as profit margins, growth rates, valuation ratios, and relative performance, among several others.

Backtested performance for the system is quite strong. The theoretical portfolio selected by the quantitative system has gained a cumulative 1,646.31% since January 1999, far surpassing the cumulative gain of 225.29% produced by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the same period.

Backtesting data and charts are from Portfolio123.

Facebook stock is one of the names included in the quantitative system as of the most recent update. This does not guarantee future performance for the stock, but it’s good to know that the main financial indicators are pointing in the right direction.

In terms of financial quality, Facebook doesn't leave much to be desired. The company has produced spectacular revenue growth over the years, and profit margins have materially expanded over time. This means that earnings have received a double boost due to growing revenue and retaining a larger share of revenue as profits.

FB Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The most recent financial report from Facebook confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders. Total revenue came in at $12.97 billion during the fourth quarter of 2017, growing by 47% vs. the same quarter last year. Operating profit margin grew from 52% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 57% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.

When compared against other high-growth companies in online advertising, Facebook stock looks fairly conveniently priced. The table below compares Facebook versus Alphabet, Baidu (BIDU), and Twitter in terms of classical valuation ratios such as price to earnings, forward price to earnings, and price to earnings growth (PEG). Facebook is the cheapest stock in the group according to the three indicators considered.

PE Fwd PE PEG Facebook 30 21 1.1 Alphabet 35 23 1.4 Baidu 32 23 11.8 Twitter 109 40 4.9



The Bottom Line

Don't get me wrong, legal and regulatory risk is a major factor to watch in Facebook stock going forward. Management needs to play its cards well, proving to users and regulatory authorities that the company is willing to do whatever it takes in order to secure data privacy and confidentiality.

That notwithstanding, the probabilities are that regulatory pressure on Facebook will remain constrained at reasonable levels, and the company will most likely keep delivering solid financial performance for investors over the years ahead.

The numbers are quite healthy, Facebook is producing explosive revenue growth and stratospheric profitability levels, and the stock is priced at very reasonable levels for such a profitable growth business.

All things considered, the current pullback in Facebook looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors who are willing to tolerate the short-term price volatility in the stock.

Members in The Data Driven Investor have access to quantitative systems to pick stocks and ETFs with the potential to outperform the market in the long term. In addition, the service offers multiple strategies to protect your portfolio in bear markets, and members know in real time when I make a buy or sell decision for my personal portfolio. A free trial is available now in this link.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.