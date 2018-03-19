Not Getting Back With My Ex Procter & Gamble

The valuation is similar to the market. An increase in bond yields can continue to put pressure on the stock price.

A couple weeks ago I posted My 30 stocks portfolio. Procter and Gamble (PG) is a stock I sold on April 11th 2013 for $79.53 per share. A few years later, Buffett got out as well. After horribly lagging the market, you can buy back in at 2013 prices.

Going back and reading the old comments can be pretty funny. Understandably, most posters were P&G longs and nobody likes it when you call their baby ugly. What intrigues me is being able to buy a DGI stock for 5 years ago prices. The purpose of this piece is to see if it's worth re-buying PG.

Latest earnings report

A numbers of things from the last earnings call jumped out to me; they are still reinventing themselves, product innovation, Algeria, advertising, slow growth, cutting prices, and energy consumption.

When I dumped this stock in 2013 they were "turning around" back then too. They dumped 100 brands, cut over 30,000 jobs, and earn less revenue today than 5 years ago to focus on core brands yet they could only grow organically 2%? Tiny growth is better than no growth but that's nothing to get excited over. Margins are higher, but I don't think this is the change management envisioned.

Inventing new products is great, but what about just buying brands that are working now? You could hype up R&D all you want but how many new products can the average person name all the while the Titanic has still been sinking?

Being reactive is one thing, being in denial is another. Gillette had to slash prices because of innovative companies like Dollar Shave club and Harry's. Hindsight is always 20/20 but razor blades + post office is a billion dollar business. P&G was fat and happy and somebody came along and took market share and made them reduce margins.

How important is Algeria to their bottom line that it has to be mentioned 5 times on the call?

They spend $7 billion on advertising and either aren't getting their money's worth or their products value is falling behind the competition. My guess is a bit of both but I do think their advertisements are particularly terrible. They cut over 1/2 the 6,000 agencies they work with. They already cut $200 million in digital ad spending to reinvest in TV, audio and eCommerce. If $200 million in Facebook (FB) ads can't motivate people to buy shampoo and laundry detergent maybe they can spend $46,000 hiring Russian internet trolls?

Here's another example of a Procter and Gamble advertisement, 1:57 seconds in and you'd have no idea what they are advertising. Call me crazy but not so subtlety calling your customers racist, taking a shot at the cops during sensitive times and not highlighting any features/benefits of your product is bad business. Then when there were boycott petitions including police officers, P&G spokesman Damon Jones doubled down, "Our goal and job is to reflect the variety of conversations that are happening," he said. "The desire and hope is that people come forward and engage in constructive dialogue." I always thought management's job was to make money for shareholders, not insert themselves in religion, politics, and social issue debates.

Despite all the hot air coming out of headquarters, it's nice they are reducing energy consumption, and using renewal energy. Are they actually saving money from all this or is it just a feel good PR thing? Most investors care about green, as in green money not going green.

Valuation

There is a slight premium to the market. Normally I'd say that's great for a company with a 61 year history of raising dividends but P&G isn't normal. This isn't a DGI stock that is just humming along, they have problems and have taken drastic efforts to try and correct them.

The actual dividend growth has been steadily declining for 8 years. The 3 year dividend growth rate is 2.6%, 5 year rate is 4.4% and 10 year rate is 7.2%. The recent increases don't even keep up with inflation.

A 3.5% dividend and 4.75% earnings yield, this definitely fits in more of the bond substitute category. It's not really like they can raise their dividend too high given the advertising and R&D required for this type of business. Guidance of 2% to 3% organic growth and 5% to 8% EPS growth isn't great given the associated risks.

Speaking of risks, look at the chart of P&G vs the 10 year Treasury since January. The 10 year yield jumped about 18% and P&G stock dropped about 17%.

What would you rather have?

A) 2.847% Risk free?

B) 3.5% with a lot more risk

C) Other

C is obviously the best answer, but a lot of people would rather choose a risk free 2.847% over 3.5% with a lot more risk.

Why invest in the equity of a shrinking company in turn around mode, that's fighting a two front war, with questionable at best management? If you are doing it for income, every time bond yields rise it makes P&G that much less enticing. If bond yields continue to rise this year, that could harm the stock price of Procter & Gamble disproportionately.

Looking forward

It looks like a big business that doesn't care about its customers. Yeah our razor blades cost more, what are you going to do, buy the store brand (lol)! It also looks like a business that doesn't care about its investors, like spending millions of dollars on gender equality commercials.

They dumped 2/3rds of their brands which means this big business doubled down on their big brands. We talk about R&D and advertising, what has that got them? What if they spent less money on research and more on development (or acquisitions)? How about less public service announcements and more ads showing the value of their products?

P&G is still stuck in the middle of a nasty two front war. In the South, they have low cost private label brands, in the North, they have the organic brands that cost more. That's always been going on but it's been magnified with the Internet and Amazon (AMZN). Watch the TV show Shark Tank, notice how many times you see somebody that lost their job, started their own personal care product, and then started selling online. The competition isn't just the shelves at the retailers, it's virtual storefronts. Millions of people cut the cord and don't even watch TV advertisements anymore.

In the last 6 months I switched to the best laundry detergent of 2018, Persil ProClean. I accidentally left some clothes over somebodies house, they returned them smelling fresh and great. When I asked, they raved about Persil, they dumped Tide and so did I. Add European competition to the list as well.

Take away

I actually do think bond yields will stay lower, longer, which helps P&G but it's not worth the risks. Being smack in the middle of a price/value war is worse than investors think as the last 5 years have proven to us. Management also doesn't deserve the benefit of any doubts. In one of the previous bearish articles I said you'd be better off buying an index fund than P&G. The whole point of this website is to Seek Alpha not buy the index.

If I had to predict the future, I could see Procter & Gamble moving more in line with the S&P 500 index (SPY), but that doesn't make it a buy. If I wanted index returns I'd buy the index for less risk. If looking for income there are also better income plays. This is not a stock to buy if you are Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.