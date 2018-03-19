iShares S&P 500 Value ETF: A Decent Fund, But Better Options Exist For Income Investors

Investors driven solely by dividend yield can do better elsewhere; investors concerned with expense ratios should take a closer look at iShares' "Core" series of ETF offerings.

The iShares S&P500 Value ETF invests in stocks which are deemed to be trading at lower valuation metrics when compared to the market's highest fliers.

US stocks are trading at extremely high valuations, based on many financial metrics. One of the most valuable financial metrics for dividend investors is the trailing twelve-month distribution yield of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY). This metric tells us how much income an investor can earn simply by "owning the market". Currently, "the market" is paying investors 1.77% in distribution yield per year. For most investors, this level of income is insufficient to form the basis of a passive income stream.

Fortunately, such investors have several alternative index investing options, one of which is the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE). By eschewing the well-hyped "FANG" stocks and doubling down on exposure to the Financial, Energy, and Consumer Staples sectors, IVE is able to reward investors with a materially higher distribution yield (2.14%) than the market while at the same time providing plenty of exposure to such quality non-dividend-paying stocks as Berkshire Hathaway. While this increased yield may not appear to be all the important on its face, it represents a 20% "yield advantage" over market-tracking ETFs.

The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF was launched in May of the year 2000. It currently manages over $15 billion in investor assets, on which it charges a management fee of 0,18%. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index. This index comprises stocks which exhibit attractive ratios of price to book value, earnings, and sales.

One result of this selection methodology is a significant weighting of the portfolio within the Financial, Energy, Health Care, and Consumer Staples/Discretionary sectors of the economy, as the chart below illustrates.

Another interesting way to look at how IVE pursues its investment objectives is to compare its portfolio allocation to that of an ETF which tracks the broader stock market.

Looking at IVE's portfolio holdings in this manner helps show where the fund departs from the market in terms of sector allocation. The biggest differences between the market and this fund are unsurprising given the fund's "value" focus -- technology companies are given 1/3rd as much weight in IVE as they are in SPY, while IVE's allocation to the financial sector is almost twice that of the S&P 500.

These sector biases are unsurprising. After all, technology companies are known for their sky-high PE ratios, as the chart below illustrates:

FB PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

IVE's overweight positioning in the financial, energy, and consumer sectors is also unsurprising. These sectors are known for their relatively conservative valuations when compared to their high-flying tech counterparts. Another feature of these sectors is the generous dividend yield provided by many of the securities within these sectors. This results in a distribution yield for IVE which has regularly exceeded that of a plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF.

SPY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Income Investors Should Consider Other Funds Before IVE

While IVE offers a compelling investment case, other funds exist which may be more appropriate for income investors, or investors who are strongly motivated in their choice of ETF's by management fees.

The first fund which investors should look into before committing to IVE is also a member of the iShares "family" of funds. The iShares Core S&P US Value ETF also aims to capture the US-based value investing landscape. However, it differs from IVE in a number of aspects, the two most important of which are the breadth of its portfolio and the management fees that are charged on that portfolio.

While IVE's portfolio is comprised of approximately 390 holdings drawn from the S&P 500 index, IUSV's 650+ portfolio holdings are drawn from all corners of the US stock market. This results in a greater concentration in mid- or small-cap equities than IVE. It also results in a distribution yield that is usually smaller than that offered by IVE.

As a member of iShares' "Core" funds lineup, IUSV's expense ratio is less than 1/3rd that of IVE. While IVE charges 0.18% on its assets, investors in IUSV are charged an expense ratio of only 0.05%! The material differences in expense ratios and distribution yields between the two funds mean that each investor looking to choose a value ETF has to weigh the benefits of IUSV's lower expense ratio against the higher distribution yield of IVE's portfolio.

IVE Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The second possible alternative to IVE for yield-focused dividend growth investor looking for broad-based exposure to attractively valued US equities is the Colorado-based Boulder Growth and Income Fund (BIF). Like IVE, this closed-end fund holds a substantial portion of its portfolio in Berkshire Hathaway. Unlike IVE, it offers investors a capital-gains-fueled 3.6% distribution which is paid monthly. While a full analysis of BIF is beyond the scope of this article, it is important to note that much of its total return has come via its distributions. On a price basis, IVE has handily outperformed BIF over much of its recent history. Investors attempting to decide between BIF and IVE should consider whether they are comfortable with the bulk of their returns from coming from fund distributions or from compounding price appreciation in the price of the fund units. It is also important to note that BIF is much more concentrated in Berkshire Hathaway than IVE and that the Boulder fund is not beholden to the same rigid portfolio selection criterion which constrain the managers of IVE.

BIF data by YCharts BIF Total Return Price (Forward Adjusted) data by YCharts

Closing Thoughts

Income investors should ask themselves whether the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF deserves a place in their portfolio. IVE allows dividend growth investors access to a broad (about 390 holdings total) cross-section of the market. The fund's significant tilt towards value stocks and away from richly priced sectors such as technology results in a distribution yield significantly above that of the market, suggesting that dividend growth investors may want to consider using this fund to gain exposure to non-dividend-paying companies such as Berkshire Hathaway without being forced to sacrifice all of the income they could otherwise receive were they to invest the funds into a basket of dividend-paying stocks.

On the flip side, other funds exist which allow investors to invest indirectly in Berkshire Hathaway while still receiving income from their investment. Investors looking for higher income might want to check out the Boulder Growth and Income Fund, while investors fishing for rock-bottom management fees might be better served by the iShares Core S&P US Value ETF, although investors should also compare the portfolio holdings of all three funds before coming to a final decision.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



