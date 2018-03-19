Fanuc - A Pioneer In Industrial Robotics

(Source: Google Images)

Overview

In 1955, Fujitsu tapped Seiuemon Inaba, the founder of FANUC (OTCPK:FANUY), to lead a new division in numerical control (NYSE:NC), which was the nascent form of today’s automation. This new division was named as Fuji Automatic Numeric Control (FANUC) and in 1958, the first commercial FANUC NC was shipped to Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. By 1972, the division became independent and FUJITSU FANUC Ltd was founded. Within couple of years, it had robots developed and installed within its factories. By 1982, it had captured half of the world’s computer numerical control (NYSE:CNC) market, which was earlier dominated by US firms. Today, FANUC’s robot sales reached 500,000 units.

FANUC has three lines of business: FA, ROBOT and ROBOMACHINE, which are supported by services division.

FA - The machine tool industry is the primary market for FANUC CNC systems. It contributed 33% to the total revenues in 2017.

ROBOT - This division contributes 35% to sales and primarily supports the automobile industry.

ROBOMACHINE - This division contributes 17% to sales and sell machines with robots for specific applications like electric injection molding or wire-cut electric discharge.

Financials

The sales for the firm have been very volatile in the last ten years. There are three instances of sales declining year-on-year for two consecutive years in the last decade, which is surprising. This year again the pattern has repeated itself as sales and profits have rebounded nicely and have grown 37% and 47% respectively for the first nine months of 2017.

The firm has very stable profitability with around 25% average net income margin over that period. It also has strong operating cash flows, which average around 27% of sales over that period. The firm has a long history of paying dividends and has increased its dividend payout ratio from 30% in 2008 to 60% in 2017.

FANUC derives substantial sales from Asia, ex-Japan, which contributed nearly 36% to total sales in 2017. America and Japan contributed 25% and 22% respectively to sales in the last year. China is the single most important market for FANUC and is the driver for the recent growth. China sales increased from 22.6 billion yen in Q3 2016 to 54.9 billion yen in Q3 2017. Earlier, China contributed less than 50% of Asia sales. In 9M 2017, China alone contributed 160 billion yen to revenues, while the total Asia sales were 195 billion yen in the last full year. Hence, China has become the single most important market for this Japanese company, which derives almost 80% of the revenues outside of Japan.

Note: Dividends are shown here as a percentage of sales rather than the payout ratio.

FANUC has maintained a debt-free balance sheet for the entire last decade and has funded all its capital expenditure through internal cash flows. It has a strong balance sheet with 50% of total assets in cash and short-term investments, which account for roughly 14% of its current market capitalization. In the last few years, the company has increased its dividends payout ratios in order to reduce the cash reserves and improve its return ratios. With 50% of assets in cash and short-term investments, there is a cash drag on the balance sheet as those assets doesn't generate any returns. Hence, despite having an average net profit margin of 25%, FANUC's return on equity (ROE) has hovered around the 12% mark for the entire last decade.

FANUC has a reputation of being very secretive even for Japanese people as the firm avoid media and public interactions. Even for its shareholders, FANUC scarcely provides valuable information and has only 40 pages in its Annual Report, which might be the smallest Annual Report amongst all the firms that I track with over a billion dollars in market capitalization. During one of its quarterly earnings presentation, its CEO famously said “Talking to you guys won’t improve our business performance.” The statement tells something about how focused the management team is on their business. Despite the secrecy, FANUC has strong fundamentals and a great management team. It has incredible amount of competitive advantage in the industry which is reflected in its substantially higher profit margins versus its peers for the entire last decade.

Concluding Remarks

FANUC has a strong correlation with the NIKKEI index over the last five years with both delivering similar returns and a beta of 1.07. Abenomics and negative interest rate regime in Japan are likely to benefit FANUC as bulk of its revenues are from foreign markets.

Currently, the stock is trading above its 10 year average and median valuations. In the last two years, the stock had double from 15,410 JPY in Feb 2016 to 33,450 JPY in Jan 2018. It has corrected by over 15% since then only be flattish on YTD basis. On a fundamental basis, FANUC is a well managed company with great competitive advantage, cash rich balance sheet and strong cash flows but given the valuation, it would wise to enter the stock on declines. I believe 2018 would be a year of volatility and doing an SIP in the stock would not be a bad idea to build a long position in this great company for long term buy and hold investors.

