The Cambridge Analytica Mishap Is Serious For Facebook

If Facebook is able to deter companies in the future from trying to acquire its data, as well as strengthen controls over its data, undoubtedly that will strengthen the company's long-term position.

Almost the entirety of Facebook's revenue stream comes from advertising and in particular the draw and premium it charges because of its enormous data store.

Essentially, user information on over 50 million accounts was quickly acquired, spread, and then perhaps kept for years, all out of Facebook's control.

The recent data scandal with Trump-linked Cambridge Analytica is a complex saga but one that could create worries for that moat, if the fallout isn't properly addressed.

Facebook's business model relies on its high traffic, but its real "moat" is its exclusive control over a vast array of very detailed user data that allows micro-targeting advertising.

The recent revelation that Cambridge Analytica both improperly acquired and then allegedly did not delete user information acquired from an app on over 50 million Facebook users shows a serious concern in data control for Facebook (FB).

Facebook stock sank heavily on the news, opening on Monday down several points and hitting lows during the day of being down roughly 8%.

YCharts

Facebook's advertising proceeds, which are essentially the entirety of its current revenue, sells primarily from a combination of both its traffic and its vast store of cheaply acquired constantly updated data that allows precise micro-targeting.

Facebook has already threatened legal action, but undoubtedly its reaction will be worth watching to show how tightly it can control its data.

As I've previously described extensively, I strongly believe Facebook still has an optimistic growth scenario based on shaking off many regulatory worries, potential new revenue opportunities with Facebook Watch, and reinvigorating the platform's activity and increasing monetization with the News Feed changes.

Nonetheless, this Cambridge Analytica scenario likely will cause a small downgrade in overall still-positive growth expectations, with a potentially larger one depending on how Facebook is able to successfully defend its exclusive data control.

The Cambridge Analytica Saga

The Cambridge Analytica situation is highly complex, but essentially the distilled version is that in 2015 a University of Cambridge Professor named Aleksandr Kogan created a Facebook app for his company, Global Science Research, that paid Facebook users to take the app's personality test. The app not only collected data on the user but also crawled through all of their connections and friends, quickly multiplying its data-collection effect.

Roughly 270,000 downloaded the app which, through this derivative connection data mining, collected information on in total over 50 million Facebook users in just a few months. While a small slice of Facebook's overall billions of users, the fact that such a small user base being involved could lead to the acquisition of so much user information is noteworthy.

(Figure: Total Monthly Active Facebook Users, Source: Statista)

The data was then passed to a company called Cambridge Analytica, in which Facebook claimed was a violation of its terms of service. Facebook subsequently removed the app in 2015 upon learning about this and requested all people involved with the app's data delete the data acquired. Believing the data had been deleted, Facebook announced several days ago that the data had not in fact been deleted and subsequently suspended from its platform multiple companies and users involved.

The importance of this incident cannot be overstated for Facebook on both the user privacy front but also more importantly on Facebook's business model front.

From a user privacy standpoint, undoubtedly users feel comfortable that firstly their information was apparently distributed without their consent and seemingly without their notification.

Secondly, undoubtedly even more users feel violated as their information was collected by the app through being connected to users using the app, even though they themselves never explicitly consented.

However the greater worry for Facebook is over control of its data. Facebook currently derives about all of its revenue from advertising, in which advertisers not only choose the platform for its sheer traffic but also because of the extremely detailed data that Facebook is constantly collecting about its billions of users.

(Source: Facebook Q4 2017 Earnings)

It is Facebook's exclusive control over its user data that gives it essentially the ability to charge advertisers a premium beyond what its mere raw traffic volume and activity would command.

The kind of data Facebook has, and allows advertisers to utilize in micro-targeting, is immense. It ranges from geography to age, from product and entertainment preferences to travel patterns, from political beliefs to social connections and habits, and even the more technical and perhaps questionable ranging from photo recognition to certain web browsing habits to some forms of precise location mapping.

In advertising, much of the difficulty comes in finding out how to reach your select target customer segment amid the billions of people in the world. In the past, companies would pay for information/data such as phone lists, customer addresses, and other information. This information would often be very difficult to acquire appropriately, as few customers would want to share their information easily knowing it would be sold perhaps endlessly for market purposes.

Then came Facebook, which has not only an unparalleled repository of data but also one that is constantly updated in real time, is comprehensive on multiple aspects and fronts, and offers an advertising platform in which users are very susceptible to ads as they see the advertising placed neatly in-between the postings of their family, friends, and followed organizations, groups, and pages.

And that is where Cambridge Analytica's real damage comes in.

If Cambridge Analytica was able to acquire information on tens of millions of Facebook users so quickly and easily, and then keep the information for years without Facebook suspecting otherwise, then that shows a serious flaw in Facebook's ability to keep exclusive control over its information.

If other platforms are able to acquire user information, they would not need to use Facebook's platform for its exclusive data targeting, although they still might use it for its sheer volume and delivery method.

The Cost To Facebook And Its Valuation

In Facebook's case, the company as of Q4 2017 derives roughly $6.18 per user in general, $26.76 per user in the US/Canada, and $8.86 per user in Europe.The ARPU is by quarter.

Given that it seems that Cambridge Analytica's app was geared primarily towards both the Americas and Europe, if we assume that the average revenue per user since 2015 for the 50 million accounts data taken was roughly $15 per quarter for $60 per year, and widely distributed, at worst that means that Facebook could have lost potentially an incredible $3 billion a year in revenue were all the advertising to those accounts shifted away, for a total since 2015 of roughly therefore a jaw-dropping $8 billion in lost revenue.

In actuality, the lost revenue impact was likely not as bad due to the data seemingly not being universally distributed, therefore with Facebook only perhaps losing out on the potential minor advertising sales of the parties involved, if the parties used the data, which is currently disputed.

However that large number shows how big of a threat to Facebook's valuation such a data grab can be, particularly given how easily the information was acquired. If more organizations had been able to acquire user information through such a similar method, the past, current, and future revenue-loss could quickly add up to those upper limit numbers.

A more concentrated acquisition of say, the information on 200 million accounts, at annual ARPU of $60, and therefore drawing away the corresponding advertising revenue from Facebook could, for example, cost Facebook roughly $12 billion in revenue or over a quarter of its 2017 total revenue of $40.653 billion.

The price of data, as shown, is heavy. Any data control previously lost likely has already been baked into its current advertising revenue, but undoubtedly this increases uncertainty for how much revenue Facebook is missing out on due to data acquisition, as well as in the future how it may be able to defend its data if other companies try to acquire Facebook data too.

In the meantime, it is likely Facebook will have to increase its capital expenditures slightly, which in 2017 already stood at an increased $6.733 billion compared to 2016's $4.491 billion, as it invests in better data security and monitoring.

Its costs from operations may increase slightly as well, as likely this will require greater active and permanent monitoring of data transactions, such as through the hiring of additional data, legal, and investigative staff.

All this means likely a slight decrease in operating margin, which in 2017 hit an all-time high of 57%.

Conclusion

Facebook has threatened legal action on top of suspending the parties involved, and sensibly so, as it obviously understands how big of a threat this could be to its distinction in the market.

If Facebook is able to successfully deter companies in the future from attempting to collecting its data, or perhaps install greater controls that prevent such information acquisition or somehow have still some control over it, undoubtedly that will be of great benefit to securing the company's unique moat in the market.

In contrast, if Facebook is unable to either gain better controls over its data or deter companies from trying to collect its user information, such as through successfully making an example of Cambridge Analytica, it may not bode well for its moat in the future as more companies may attempt to try to use apps and other means to gain and exchange user information.

In the meantime, it is clear Facebook's users and investors may be rightly jolted from this sudden complex yet impactful series of events.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.