Despite Its Solid Rally, This Latin American Bank Holds Considerable Potential

We think there is up to 20% further upside on offer, and the bank pays a dividend yielding 2.1% in the interim.

The bank's focus on controlling costs and growing profitability will allow it to unlock considerable value for investors.

When considering investing in Latin America many investors often overlook Chile, attracted by the headline grabbing economies of Brazil, Colombia and Peru. While Chile is classified as an emerging market, the nation possesses many of the characteristics of a developed market. These include a stable economy, the rule of law, high levels of economic freedom and a lack of corruption.

Just like any developed economy, services have steadily grown to make an ever-greater part of gross domestic product or GDP. Because of the surge in commodity prices, notably copper which is the Andean nation’s primary export, Chile’s economy has returned to growth and is expected to expand by 3% during 2018.

A good way to gain broad exposure to a specific economy is by investing in a bank with nationwide operations. One Chilean bank that has unlocked considerable value for investors over the years is Banco Santander Chile(NYSE:BSAC). Since penning my last article on the bank in early April 2016 it has returned including dividends a stunning 85%, outperforming both the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM). Despite these solid gains there are signs of further growth and accordingly upside for investors ahead.

Chile’s economy is returning to growth

A key driver of the performance of any bank is the health of the economy in which it operates. That is even more the case for foreign ADRs listed on the NYSE because there is value in the strength of the currency of the country from which they originate. And the value of a national currency is determined by the economic health of the issuing nation.

As I discussed in my last article on Latin American banking giant Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) the region’s economies are returning to growth after being depressed since late 2014 because of weak commodities and this will give regional banks a solid boost over coming months.

This has been particularly important for Chile with its economy highly reliant upon copper. Since the end of 2016 the red metal has rallied firmly to now be 64% higher than it was at the start of that year as the chart below highlights.

Source: London Metal Exchange.

This, some analysts claim, is copper’s best rally in a nearly decade. The consensus is copper will continue to firm because of higher demand triggered by increased global economic growth as well as supply constraints caused by years of under investment in exploration and mine development. This bodes well for the health of Chile’s economy causing its gross domestic product of GDP to expand at a significantly greater rate because of the Andean nations dependence on copper as a key driver of economic growth.

Almost of half of Chile’s GDP is generated by copper mining followed by metallic products, agriculture and beverages all being significant contributors.

Source: Data - Banco Central de Chile. Graph - Author’s own work.

It is a similar story for exports where copper accounts for almost 52% of exports by value as the chart below highlights and the next biggest contributor is food products.

Source: Data - Banco Central de Chile. Graph - Author’s own work.

As a result, the OECD has forecast for 2018 and 2019 that Chile’s GDP will expand by almost 3% annually, which is close to double the 1.5% reported for 2016 and 2017.

Source: OECD.

Stronger economic growth will cause the Chilean peso to firm further, even after the solid rally that it has enjoyed because of copper’s recovery which now sees it trading at close to its highest point against the U.S. dollar since late 2014. A firmer peso will give U.S. listed Chilean ADRs including Banco Santander Chile a healthy lift.

More robust economic growth will also cause unemployment to fall and wages to grow, which in conjunction with rising business confidence and activity will give jobs creation a solid lift. That trend is already underway as the chart shows because of the upswing in Chile’s economy since late 2016.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

As more jobs are created and household income grows, consumption and hence the demand for consumer credit and mortgages will fire-up.

In fact, Chile’s low household debt to income ratio of just over 45%, which is almost a third of the U.S. and roughly a quarter of Canada’s, indicates there is considerable capacity for households to borrow.

Source: Banco de Chile Corporate Presentation December 2017.

The borrowing potential of households coupled with low credit penetration for such an advanced economy, as evidenced by a loan-to-GDP ratio that is almost half of the average for developed nations, will act as a powerful tailwind for credit growth.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

The lack of credit penetration is particularly prevalent in consumer lending which has a loan-to-GDP of 35% and that has created a significant opportunity for Banco Santander Chile.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

The lack of credit penetration, notably in the consumer credit segment, combined with the low debt servicing ratio will drive significantly higher loan growth as the economy, employment and household incomes improve.

It is estimated that as the economy accelerates it will generate loan growth of 6% to 8% in 2018, and a loan growth to GDP multiplier of 1.5 times to 1.7 times, as shown below.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

This will give Banco Santander’s lending operations a solid leg-up in part because it is targeting the higher growth higher margin consumer and small-to-medium enterprise lending segments. It will support the bank’s projected 6% to 8% loan growth during 2018. It also bodes well for significant improvements in credit quality and a decline in non-performing loans as well as provisions.

Solid credit quality enhances profitability

This is where Banco Santander Chile stands out, particularly compared to many of its Latin American peers. It has a low non-performing loan or NPL ratio of 2.3% which is a 20bps increase compared to a year earlier and with a coverage ratio of 129% it is well positioned to manage any further credit losses.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

That ratio is one of the lowest among its peers being significantly lower than any of the privately owned Brazilian banks including Itau Unibanco, Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) or Branco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) or NYSE listed Colombian bank’s Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Grupo Aval (NYSE:AVAL).

Source: Company filings - author's own work.

Nevertheless, as the chart also shows it is more than double Banco de Chile’s (NYSE:BCH) NPL ratio and that can be explained in part by Banco Santander Chile’s focus on the higher risk but higher margin consumer credit segment.

I expect Banco Santander Chile’s NPL ratio to fall because of the increasingly favorable economic outlook for Chile. That will also cause lending loss provisions to decrease, freeing up capital for deployment in growth-oriented activities including its core lending operations, further supporting loan growth and boost the bank’s margins by reducing its cost of credit, which at the end of 2017 was a very low 1.1%.

When combined with a healthy net-interest-margin net of risk which at the end of the fourth quarter 2017 was 3.6%, highlights just how profitable the bank’s lending operations are.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

As the chart shows, Banco Santander’s fourth quarter NIM before being adjusted for risk was 4.6% which represented a 30bps improvement quarter over quarter and 40bps year over year.

Source: Company filings.

It is foreseeable that Banco Santander’s NIM will continue to grow as the Central bank of Chile brings the easing cycle to an end and starts to contemplate hiking the headline interest rate as the economy picks up. That will further boost the profitability of its lending operations.

Building a long growth runway

Along with its focus on consumer and SME lending Banco Santander Chile has also focused on improving customer satisfaction. As the chart shows there has been a significant improvement in customer satisfaction over the last five years.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

That will further support Banco Santander Chile’s efforts to grow its loan book.

For 2017 the bank reported an exceptionally low efficiency ratio of 40.8% which was almost 2% lower than a year earlier. Banco Santander Chile’s efficiency ratio will remain low because of its efforts to reduce costs, including rationalizing its physical branch and distribution network as well as expanding digital banking. It estimates that its efficiency ratio will fall to 40% during 2018, which will give profitability a further boost.

These efforts will support planned annual loan growth of 6% to 8% and the bank’s impressive double digit return on equity or ROE which came to 19.2% for 2017, or 2.1% higher than 2016. As the chart below shows Banco Santander Chile was the only major Chilean bank to increase its ROE during 2017 and it is one of the highest of banks operating the Andean nation.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

It is also superior to most of the bank’s regional peers despite those banks operating in environments with higher headline rates. This includes stablemate Banco Santander Brasil, Bancolombia and Grupo Aval as the chart illustrates.

Source: Company filings - author's own work.

The strength of the bank’s operations and its focus on building sustainable margins and profitability is emphasized by its healthy return on assets of

Banco Santander Chile also continues to deliver a solid return on assets which for 2017 came to 1.6% well above many of its regional peers.

Source: Company filings -author's own work.

The ongoing strong performance of Banco Santander Chile’s operations will support its double digit high teens ROE and solid ROA.

Understanding the risks

Let’s not forget that the risks associated with investing in Chile is relatively low compared to other emerging markets, because it is rated as Latin America’s most stable and advanced economy. That assertion is supported by the nation’s high rating in the Transparency International Corruptions Perception Index 2017 where it was placed 26 th which was the second lowest score in Latin America after Uruguay.

Chile ranked 20 th in the Heritage 2018 Index of Economic Freedom putting it two places behind the U.S., three places behind the Netherlands and well ahead of its nearest Latin American neighbor Uruguay which was ranked 38th. The Andean nation’s economic openness is further underscored by the fact that it has free trade agreements with nations that total 85% of global GDP, trade volume amounting to 56% of GDP and foreign direct investment makes up 5% of Chile’s GDP.

Chile has a high sovereign rating further underscoring the advanced and stable nature of its economy with it rated at Aa3 placing it ahead of Japan, Mexico and Brazil as well as giving it the highest sovereign rating in Latin America.

Source: Banco Santander Chile March 2018 Presentation.

This significantly reduces the risk associated with investing in Chile and its banks such as Banco Santander Chile.

Nonetheless, Chile’s reliance upon copper mining as a key driver of economic growth and exports does make its economy and hence banks vulnerable to weaker copper prices. If copper were to experience another sustained slump it would impact the bank’s ability to grow its loan book, the quality of its credit portfolio and the value of the Chilean peso causing its price to fall.

Investor takeaway

The big question is whether Banco Santander Chile is attractively valued and can unlock further value for investors after rallying by 38% over the last year. For the reasons discussed it is reasonable to expect Banco Santander Chile’s earnings per share could grow by 10% during 2018. This coupled with an ROE of around 20% and a firmer Chilean peso, which is expected to appreciate by around 8% during 2018 because of the bullish outlook for copper, should see Banco Santander Chile’s stock appreciate by 15% to 20%. That along with a projected dividend yield of 2.1%, after allowing for 35% Chilean withholding tax, means that there is up to 22% upside on offer for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.