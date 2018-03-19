Schlumberger: Was The Strong Outlook Overly Optimistic?

I continue to believe that SLB could trade around $90/share once the company is able to once again deliver $4.50 in EPS in a steady state.

With its stock down sharply in the past two months, has Schlumberger been too optimistic about the oil and gas sector?

What seemed like an imminent and sustained rebound in the oil and gas space has fizzled out.

Supporting recent upbeat expectations was oilfield service leader Schlumberger (SLB) and its management team's 4Q17 statement that "strong growth in demand is projected to continue in 2018 on the back of a robust global economy (along with) higher-than-expected inventory draws".

But instead of fueling bullish sentiment, those late January 2018 remarks marked the peak of the stock's 52-week range, at nearly $80/share. SLB and the oil and gas industry as a whole (VDE) has experienced a dip of at least -15% in market value over the two-month period between then and now, even if oil prices did not face the same kind of decline.

These recent developments have prompted me to ask: was Schlumberger's early 2018 outlook on the oil and gas space too rosy? Or is the optimism still justified, making the Houston-based company's stock, now worth the same $64.50/share of nine months ago, look compelling at current levels?

The oil and gas space appears to be in order

From a macro perspective, WTI crude prices that have moved sideways-to-slightly down since late January have probably contributed to energy investors locking in some of their paper gains from late 2017. During the month following SLB's mid-December stock price trough, shares appreciated a whopping 25% (and VDE climbed nearly 13%). Even I got caught in profit-taking when I sold a chunk of my broad sector ETF shares into strength, even though I remained optimistic that the industry's fundamentals did not necessarily call for such measures.

As recently as a month ago, Schlumberger was still telling its story of a crude oil supply-demand re-balance that, according to the company, has been accelerating. While demand for liquids have remained solid and is predicted to grow further this year, crude oil and product stocks saw the first sharp decline of the three-year long downcycle in 2017, which sent inventory levels much closer to the upper limits of the much healthier 2010-2014 range (see graphs below).

As a result, Schlumberger (citing research company IHS Markit) continues to see upstream capex rising in 2018 by nearly 10%. This time and unlike last year, the international side of the business should finally experience positive growth in spending, which should bode well for oilfield service companies in general and across most global markets.

North America could, however, start to see some headwinds associated with flattening rig count growth in the U.S. (see below). Schlumberger has in fact reported during the Credit Suisse Annual Energy Summit that utilization has been lower and pricing, softer so far in 1Q18, even if March allegedly looked much stronger. I believe, however, that the trend of decelerating growth should be reasonably expected, following a year of capital investments in North America that increased at a solid 33% pace and fueled an early frac-driven recovery in the continent.

Thoughts on the investment opportunity

The question of whether Schlumberger has been overly optimistic about the oil and gas space will only be answered more definitively in a couple of quarters or more. But the company's views on the recovery seems to be largely unchanged.

Considering (1) the seemingly solid macro landscape, at least relative to the previous three years, (2) Schlumberger's robust execution, which could be observed in the company's most recent quarter, and (3) a stock whose valuations (13.4x forward EV/EBITDA, PEG of only 0.6x) look much more enticing than they were a mere two months ago, SLB is looking like a good buy to me at current levels. I continue to believe that this stock could trade around $90/share once the company is able to once again deliver the $4.50 in EPS in a steady state that I believe would be needed to justify my target price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.