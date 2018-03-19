Neo Performance Materials: A Good Story Shot Down By A Clear Risk

The Jaguar I-Pace uses permanent magnet motors, just like the GM Bolt or the Tesla Model 3. Image credit: Jaguar.com

When choosing investment opportunities for Idea Generator, there are two things which are central:

The valuation . The opportunity needs to be cheap (though “cheap” can vary with the potential growth).

. The opportunity needs to be cheap (though “cheap” can vary with the potential growth). The thesis. There must be a predictable reason for business to stay the same or improve in the future.

However, these two components are not enough. There’s a third gatekeeper. That gatekeeper are the identifiable risks. Sometimes, a single risk might put the whole idea in danger. What follows today, is an example of that exact thing happening.

Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) trades primarily in Toronto under the ticker NEO. My interest in Neo Performance Materials came about because of a more general thesis where the evolving EV (Electric Vehicle) revolution will demand more rare earths.

Rare earths will be required in greater quantities per vehicle due in large part because of the inclusion of permanent magnet motors. Permanent magnet motors are presently the cheaper overall solution for EVs (over induction motors), on account of:

Size and weight of the electric motors.

Greater efficiency, thus requiring somewhat smaller and less-costly batteries.

Cost of the controller electronics.

General Motors went with permanent magnet motors for its Chevy Bolt. Jaguar did the same for its I-Pace. And Tesla (TSLA), previously beholden to induction motors on the Model S and X, also switched to permanent magnet motors on the Model 3. By and large, permanent magnet motors are likely to continue being the leading choice (except perhaps in very high performance EVs).

On top of the obvious impact from permanent magnet motors for the propulsion motors on EVs, permanent magnet motors will also see increased usage in ever-more-automated cars.

Permanent magnet motors have a need for neodymium, a rare earth metal, due to this elements’ ability to produce the currently strongest type of permanent magnets, along with good resistance to becoming demagnetized. There are many efforts underway to produce electric motors requiring less neodymium, but that often comes at performance/efficiency compromises or the actual reduction in material usage isn’t that large. In all likelihood, overall neodymium usage will outpace the more efficient usage of the material.

Anyway, that was the overall thesis leading me to research Neo Performance Materials. This was so because among its businesses, Neo Performance Materials included Magnequench, the global leader in producing rare earth magnetic powders for bonded and hot deformed NdFeB magnets.

Magnequench represented 46.7% of Neo Performance Materials’ 2017 revenues and 72.8% of its EBITDA. Neo Performance Materials also operated two other segments: Chemicals and oxides which among other things serves the auto catalyst market; and its rare earths segment which provides specialty materials for many different applications.

Anyway, it was obvious that any Neo Performance Materials’ thesis would have to rely on Magnequench performing well. And, looking forward, Magnequench surely fit the overall thesis (on permanent magnet motors) pretty well. With this in mind, we could ignore such minor risks as Neo Performance Materials facing some IP troubles in its chemicals and oxides business in Germany.

Besides the overall thesis, Neo Performance Materials also traded at what can be considered a cheap valuation. This is highlighted by the 6.1x EV/EBITDA multiple on an attractive growth thesis.

Then Came The Risk

However, the due diligence was not done. There was more digging to do.

Among this digging, was the need to understand Magnequench’s dominant market position. It quickly became evident that Magnequench’s dominance was based on IP. This is something that’s nice to have, as IP being used in one’s leading high-margin products is a sustainable advantage.

There, though, also lies potential trouble. In any industry where the sustainable advantage is acquired through effective IP, you have to wonder about the remaining life on said IP. This is a common problem when it comes to drug companies – you have to look for the patent cliffs on all leading products, because as soon as a drug comes off-patent the market is inundated with cheaper generics.

Here, too, the IP lives had to be considered. When it comes to IP patents protecting a large part of the business, usually the companies themselves know they have to disclose any possible cliffs. Here, I recall PDL Biopharma (PDLI), which for the longest of times disclosed an impending cliff yet the market ignored this until the cliff was upon it.

Neo Performance Materials, like PDL Biopharma, is very upfront about the remaining lives on some of its most relevant IP. For this, it publishes a document titled “Patent Information Guide”. As per this guide, many of these relevant patents stretch out as far as 2032.



It was within this document that I found a clear risk. This is stated clearly in the first 2 patents Neo Performance Materials identifies (bold emphasis is mine):

US 6,183,572 (expires December, 2017): This patent is directed to isotropic RE-Fe-B powders exhibiting high intrinsic induction while maintaining certain coercivity levels. This patent covers the majority of products manufactured and sold by Magnequench .

. US 6,478,890 (expires December, 2017): This patent is a continuation in part of 6,183,572.

So therein lies the problem. A couple of patents which expired this past December cover the majority of the products sold by Magnequench. It’s hard to predict what the market response will be or whether other patents also cover these products, but it’s entirely possible that Magnequench will see rapidly increasing competition from Q1 2018 onwards, as competitors are able to produce competitive products using the knowledge in these patents without paying Magnequench any compensation.

The risk isn’t just theoretical, either. The very same document describes how Magnequench “continues to work with magnet and motor users to ensure that the magnetic materials used throughout the supply chain do not infringe upon any of Magnequench’s patents.” What this means is that there are competitors chomping at the bit. Products which would previously not pass muster might now pass muster from Q1 2018 due to the exclusion of those 2 patents.

Finally, this isn’t like PDL Biopharma in that the expiration of its patents would lead to an immediate ceasing of royalties. This risk is not nearly as certain. But it’s still a very clear and present risk affecting the majority of the products of the very subsidiary that’s at the center of the bullish thesis. It’s a risk one can’t ignore, and thus a reason not to take any position on Neo Performance Materials for now.

Conclusion

Neo Performance Materials had everything to be an attractive investment opportunity. A cheap valuation, married with an obvious growth thesis. The growth thesis was reinforced by Neo Performance Materials’ leadership on the very segment which interested us, along with that segment’s margins and large weight in Neo Performance Materials’ profitability.

However, a single risk meant we couldn’t take a position on Neo Performance Materials. The very segment which attracts us to Neo Performance Materials faces a patent cliff which might hit both its revenues and earnings. Not only that, but the possible patent cliff started in December 2017 already, so any possible impact on Neo Performance Materials will likely start materializing as early as 2018.

It might be that Neo Performance Materials is able to avoid this impact, either through further IP protection beyond that which expired, or through new products and new associated IP. However, the risk of its mainstay products getting hit by lower-priced competition seems immediate and too large to ignore.

