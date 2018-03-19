St. Joe Is Getting Serious About Recurring Revenue



St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) has underperformed the market for so long many investors don’t even pay attention to it. A closer look, however, shows a company in the middle of a transformation away from being a land company with minimal profits and towards a company with a greater focus on significant recurring revenue and profits. As the next few years unfold, St. Joe should begin to show strong, steady profits that can be used to support decades of development as the population of Florida’s Gulf Coast continues to grow.









CapEx is about to soar

Based on language from St. Joe in recent annual reports stating their desire to increase recurring revenue, the first thing I looked for when their annual report was released last week was their plans for CapEx going forward and what that means for St. Joe's recurring revenue. The numbers did not disappoint. For 2018, CapEx is expected to be $129.6 million, a huge increase from last year when it was just $39.9 million. The largest increase is in the commercial leasing segment which will see $82.7 million of spending. St. Joe made it very clear in the annual report that they anticipate developing or acquiring a broad range of assets that will generate recurring revenue, including but not limited to retail, office, resorts, industrial, hotels, and apartments.

We’ve already seen St. Joe build entire shopping centers such as the Pier Park North shopping center which is anchored by Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Petsmart (NASDAQ:PETM) and Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK). We’ve also seen St. Joe break ground on a 240 unit apartment complex in Panama City Beach.

One example of how we could tie together future CapEx with the underlying need for it is the recent $37 million sports park approved for construction in Panama City Beach, Florida. This project, partially funded by the Triumph Gulf Coast Fund, which is distributing settlement funds from the BP (NYSE:BP) oil spill, is estimated to drive demand for up to 75,000 hotel room stays annually. Since St. Joe owns much of the land around this area, they could easily be planning on taking advantage of the new demand. In fact, St. Joe already has a partnership formed with hotel management company InterMountain to construct hotels in the Panama City Beach area.

This focus on increasing recurring revenue is a fairly new strategy put in place in recent years. The tripling of CapEx highlights the desire to accelerate this strategy and quite honestly, it is the main reason St. Joe is becoming a larger and larger position in my portfolio.

A transformed company

For many years, St. Joe was a land company with little recurring revenue outside of timber sales. They were dependent on land sales to pay the bills, but once land was sold, it was gone forever. In good years, St. Joe wasted money, and in bad years, simply because of its corporate overhead, St. Joe needed to sell a little bit of land each year just to pay the bills. In 2014 St. Joe began a rather impressive restructuring, trimming corporate expenses to stop the cash burn and asset depletion. St. Joe sold $562 million of non-core timberland. The cash from the sale of timberlands was put into accounts managed by Bruce Berkowitz, Chairman of St. Joe as well as the founder of the Fairholme Fund (FAIRX). St Joe reigned in costs and began to focus on generating recurring revenue and profit in order to preserve the asset base of the company. Today St. Joe no longer depends on asset sales to keep the lights on, and as they accelerate the level of recurring revenue, the company will be able to self-finance development as needed through internally generated cash, thereby retaining more of their asset base as well as the value they create.

Leasing revenue has been steadily rising and will accelerate going forward

Leasing Revenue and Gross Profit

2017 2016 2015 In millions Leasing revenue $ 10.7 $ 9.8 $ 9.0 Gross profit $ 7.5 $ 6.7 $ 6.2 Gross margin 70.1 % 68.4 % 68.9 %





Source: St. Joe Annual Report



As we see in the table above, leasing is a high-margin business for St Joe. The company has built up a portfolio of 814,000 square feet of leasable commercial property, an increase of 35% from 602,000 square feet a year ago. This growth includes a 138,000 square foot facility leased by GKN Aerospace and the acquisition of the 67,000 square foot Beckrich Office Park in Panama City Beach. The GKN Aerospace building lease just began in December of last year so it hasn't even begun to show up on St. Joe's income statement. The Beckrich Office Park was acquired mid-year and is not yet fully occupied, meaning it will still add to leasing income going forward. On top of this, St. Joe is partnering to build a 240 unit multi-family apartment community through a 65% owned joint venture in Panama City Beach. Construction is set to begin in the very near future and as these apartments are completed, they could fuel millions of dollars of leasing revenue assuming a simple $1,000 per month lease rate and 95% occupancy rate.

All of these projects are already disclosed and will drive leasing revenue higher going forward. The fact that St. Joe is more than tripling CapEx spending to further grow leasing revenue tells us that in a few short years, St. Joe could have a very significant amount of recurring profit from leasing.

St. Joe has reined in costs and boosted investment income

Two other areas where St. Joe has focused their efforts are reigning in costs and growing investment income. As we see in the table below, St. Joe has reduced operating and corporate expenses drastically over the past few years, showing a 40% reduction during that time. Today St. Joe operates with just 47 full-time employees. They also now focus on joint ventures and partnerships when possible in order to reduce costs. This focus on having a low expense structure is another part of the transformation of St. Joe.





Other Operating and Corporate Expenses

2017 2016 2015 In millions Employee costs $ 6.9 $ 7.1 $ 13.8 401(K) contribution 1.2 1.4 1.3 Non-cash stock compensation costs 0.1 0.1 0.2 Property taxes and insurance 5.2 5.6 5.7 Professional fees 2.9 5.0 7.4 Marketing and owner association costs 1.5 1.5 1.4 Occupancy, repairs and maintenance 0.6 0.7 1.3 Other 2.0 1.7 2.3 Total other operating and corporate expenses $ 20.4 $ 23.1 $ 33.4

Source: St. Joe Annual Report

From the proceeds from the sale of timberland in 2014, St. Joe still has over $303 million of cash and investments. St. Joe has given Chairman Bruce Berkowitz the ability to invest company funds in a mix of corporate debt, preferred stock, and Treasury securities. The income from this portfolio has exceeded $75 million over the past three years and goes a long way towards offsetting corporate overhead.

2017 2016 2015 In millions Net investment income from available-for-sale securities Interest and dividend income $ 16.4 $ 6.6 $ 7.0 Accretion income 2.0 1.8 1.5 Net realized gain on the sale of investments 10.7 0.8 5.3 Other-than-temporary impairment loss (2.3 ) — — Total net investment income from available-for-sale securities 26.8 9.2 13.8 Interest income from investments in special purpose entities 8.2 8.2 8.2 Interest accrued on notes receivable and other interest 0.4 0.4 0.7 Total investment income, net $ 35.4 $ 17.8 $ 22.7

Source: St Joe Annual Report



It all comes down to population growth

At the end of the day, the ultimate driver of value is population growth. When you think about it, when you are buying shares of St. Joe you are ultimately buying over 177,000 acres of coastal Florida land for less than $5,000 per acre. St. Joe has a very low cost basis in this land, and if their goal was simply to generate a short-term boost to revenue and earnings obviously they could just sell their land off quickly. But the real value is created over time as the population in the area continues to grow. To better understand this we look at the details and footnotes of the annual report. Here we find information such as the amount of homesites St. Joe sells as well as how many acres of land they sold and for what price. For example, in 2017, St Joe sold 49 acres of land zoned for commercial real estate at an average price of nearly $80,000 per acre. They also sold 174 homesites for around $100,000 each. Obviously, these prices are made possible by an increasing and densifying population, and not all of St Joe's land can be sold at these prices today. But the population in St Joe's region is booming. Walton County, Florida has been seeing 30%-40% population growth each decade going back to the 1980's. Bay County, Florida has been seeing mid-teen growth rates each decade. As more and more people relocate to this region, it drives the continued need for residential and commercial real estate. St Joe has the ability to build as many shopping centers and office parks as needed and will do so as time goes on.

This is obviously a stock for long-term focused investors, but the value is quite obvious when you think about it. The spread between what it costs to buy Florida coastland through St. Joe shares and the prices that St. Joe actually realizes upon the slow transformation and sale of this land in tiny pieces as populations grow is extreme. In addition, the “what you give and what you get” element is very real. St. Joe’s enterprise value of $900 million is about the cost of a skyscraper in a large city. For the same price, you get over 100,000 acres of contiguous land along Florida’s Gulf Coast in a tax friendly, warm climate that is seeing its population grow well into the double-digit percentages each decade.

Conclusion

To new investors, or to any investors who stopped paying attention to St. Joe after the stock price has flatlined for nearly a decade, it’s time to wake up and start paying attention to the transformation going on there. The company has trimmed expenses and boosted investment income to allow it to remain profitable in all years. It has gotten very serious about generating recurring revenue and profits from the ownership of shopping centers, hotels, marinas, golf courses, apartment communities, etc. This recurring revenue will allow St. Joe to fund ongoing development as the population in and around Northwest Florida’s Gulf Coast continues to grow. In addition, A flood of new money from a settlement with BP over the Deepwater Horizon oil spill will spark new economic growth, and St. Joe’s CapEx is about to soar to take advantage of it.

JOE data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long JOE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short JOE Puts