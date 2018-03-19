Tidewater: Q4 Results Show There's Still A Lot Of Work Ahead

Tidewater (TDW) has recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings, so it’s high time to look at the performance of the leading offshore support vessel (OSV) company amidst the unprecedented market downturn.

Tidewater finished the fourth quarter with $432 million of cash and $443 million of long-term debt. Following the restructuring, this debt mostly comprises $350 million 8.00% notes due August 2022. In this light, the company has successfully solved its near-to-medium term liquidity problems and can focus on repositioning itself for the offshore drilling market recovery.

This won’t be an easy task given the fact that the OSV industry will be the last one to profit from rising oil prices and increasing offshore drilling activity. The lag between an increased number of jobs for offshore drillers and better utilization and rates for OSV providers will be significant given the overcapacity problems in the industry.

During the earnings call, Tidewater stated that its near-term objective was to achieve cash flow breakeven. In 2018, that’s all the company can hope for. There are just too many OSVs hunting for too few jobs around the world, which pushes dayrates to the bottom. Even speaking about the North Sea activity, Tidewater was cautious: “[…] first of all in the North Sea, the comment is there is an expectation for improvement in spot rates this summer […] We haven’t seen anything to date”. As we can see from the dayrate table below, there’s no positive dynamic in the majority of segments:

In monetary terms, challenged dayrates led to a negative operating cash flow of $35 million from August 1, 2017 (the date of fresh start accounting) to December 31, 2017. This is a problem that Tidewater shares with other OSV providers and only improved utilization through more jobs and more scrapping activity can lead to better dayrates. Tidewater finished 2017 with 227 vessels. The company stated that subsequent to December 31, 2017, it disposed of 18 vessels, 16 of which were sold as scrap. Tidewater also indicated that 89 units were stacked at the end of the fourth-quarter. Obviously, many of these vessels are never coming back to market.

Judging by industry dynamics, it’s hard to expect any material fundamental improvements for Tidewater in 2018. Therefore, the fact that the stock is trading in a wide range but, from a big picture of view, goes nowhere, is understandable. Tidewater is a leader in the OSV space, but this is a leadership in a very beaten sector which appears to be far from recovery at this point. The company’s short-term goal is to operate at cash flow breakeven – this is hardly a goal that leads to sustainable increase in share price. However, the time to follow the industry is now, at its darkest point.

The summer data from the North Sea segment will allow investors to look into the future, how the rebound will look like in other segments when offshore drilling recovers and the OSV industry works out problems with excessive supply. The data from North Sea will also show the size of the lag between the offshore drilling recovery, which is already obvious in this segment, and the OSV recovery. Outside of the North Sea, the picture remains grim for OSV providers. In my opinion, all other segments will remain challenged in 2018. That said, Tidewater shares seem to have found a bottom near $24 and I don’t expect them to go lower than this unless we see material downside in oil prices.

