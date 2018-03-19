Statoil Or Equinor? Oil And Gas Is Still The Investment Theme

The company says it expects to invest 15-20% of total capex in new energy solutions by 2030.

By now you all surely already know that Statoil (STO) plans to change its name to "Equinor." The name is apparently owned by an Oslo-registered veterinarian and is a nod to equality and the company's home country of Norway. Statoil says it wants to be at the forefront of modern day energy systems and expects to invest 15-20% of total capex to "new energy solutions" by 2030. That's up from ~5% in 2017. However, the primary investment thesis continues to be the company's oil and gas production growth and specifically exploiting the massive Johan Sverdrup discovery.

Operating Segments

Statoil operates the following segments:

Development & Production Norway ("DPN")

Development & Production USA ("DPUSA")

Development & Production International ("DPI")

Marketing, Midstream & Processing ("MMP")

New Energy Solutions ("NES")

Technology, Projects & Drilling ("TPD")

Exploration ("EXP")

Global Strategy & Business Development ("GSB")

But while the name change is apparently an effort to highlight the New Energy Solutions segment, that segment is buried in the "Other" group in the Q4 "Segments" report. "Other" contains the NES, GSB, TPD, EXP segments as well as corporate staffs and support functions:

Regardless, a quick glance at the full-year 2017 net operating income graphic above shows that the "Other" group posted a loss of $239. Now to be fair, that includes -$235 million of SG&A. Still, STO could have done a better job at highlighting just how well the NES segment is doing. Yet it is hard to miss that 76% of net operating income came from the E&P Norway segment.

New Energy Solutions Portfolio

As can be seen in the graphic above, Statoil already has significant wind-energy assets and created the world's first floating wind farm. Statoil says these assets deliver "good cash flows and competitive returns."

Last October, STO announced it was entering the solar energy business in Brazil with an agreement to acquire a 40% share of the 162 MW Apodi solar farm from Scatec Solar, an independent Norwegian solar power producer, for $25 million. The purchase price includes a 50% share in the project execution company, enabling Statoil to participate in building and operating solar projects in the future. Apodi will provide an estimated 160,000 homes with electricity.

With the name change, it would be nice if the company broke out the NES segment results to make it easier for investors to track its progress over the coming years.

Johan Sverdrup

But of course the primary investment thesis for Statoil continues to be development and exploitation of the massive Johan Sverdrup discovery with its 3 billion boe potential. STO has a 40% interest in the field and is the operator. Daily production during first phase estimated at 440,000 bpd with peak production estimated to reach 660,000 bpd. Phase I production is expected to start in late 2019.

On the Q4 conference call, management reported on Johan Sverdrup's progress by saying:

Even after sanctioning, we have reduced capex for Phase 1 by NOK 35 billion, almost 30% to NOK 88 billion. And while CapEx is down, resources are up, now estimated to between 2.1 billion to 3.1 billion barrels. So, this means that we have reduced breakeven prices even further to below $15 per barrel for Phase 1 and below $20 for the full-field development.

The secondary investment thesis for Statoil is its excellent EuroGas business. Over the winter, I have been reporting on the strong natural gas price on the European continent due to a harsh winter (See EuroGas Spike: Two Dividend Champs to Play It). While the NBP (UK National Balancing Point) price has pulled back a bit from the spike earlier in the winter, it remains quite strong:

Summary and Conclusion

On the face of it, I'm not a big proponent of name changes. But it is understandable why Norway - a country whose $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund (built on the production of oil and gas) shocked the world in proposing to divest all of its oil and gas stocks - wants to start changing the reputation and/or perception of its leading O&G company. However, the investment thesis for Statoil (or Equinor) continues to be primarily its oil and gas production.

Statoil has outperformed its energy sector peer group over the past year. Currently I rate STO a hold. But if Brent remains over $60 for most of 2018, and on the heels of a strong winter heating season on the European continent, expect the company to post strong results throughout the year.

