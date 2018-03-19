Chico's Could Be A Value Play Or A Value Trap

Valutaions are cheap, but that could be for a good reason.

Concerns surrounding the business are valid, but do they negate the positives completely?

Chico's (CHS) popped up on a screen I ran for stocks with high return on invested capital and low P/E ratios. I was initially attracted by its double-digit ROIC and near 4% dividend, as well as its strong balance sheet - but underlying issues leave me less enthusiastic.

Return on invested capital analysis

I built the below economic spread model (the difference between ROIC and Chico's weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC) using data from its 10-K and 8-K forms. I chose to use the adjusted effective tax rate provided by the company, since it excludes a one time benefit as a result of tax reform.

ROIC of 13% looks great at first glance, but like most retailers, Chico's utilizes a lot of "off-balance sheet" operating leases. I like to adjust for these leases by adding them back into the mix.

To theoretically capitalize the leases, we first need to estimate their present value. I chose to discount them at the company's pretax cost of debt, since I couldn't find any information about its capital leases.

Now that we have this estimate, we can insert the capitalized operating leases into the firm's overall capital structure.

Chico's debt-to-equity ratio spikes when the operating leases are added to the balance sheet, past 1x - making its balance sheet look much weaker. This also impacts ROIC.

Adjusted ROIC analysis

To arrive at an adjusted ROIC figure, we first need to adjust operating profit, or EBIT. This involves accounting for operating lease-related depreciation and interest expenses.

Now we can take taxes into account - arriving at adjusted NOPAT, or net operating profit, after tax. This is the numerator of the ROIC equation, which we can divided by the adjusted capital base to arrive at our "lease adjusted" ROIC figure.

While Chico's ROIC takes a huge dip to only a tick under 7%, its cost of capital also declines due to the cheaper source of funding.

I decided to run a different range of equity costs, as it's extremely difficult to provide a precise number. We can see from above that Chico's is likely able to at least earn its cost of capital as long as its able to keep its equity cost below 15%. This puts it in the "average business" category, therefore, not really adding or destroying value as it grows - just earning the same return on its capital that it was supplied at.

To wrap this section up, Chico's ROIC and balance sheet don't look nearly as attractive when we dig its operating leases out of the footnotes to its financial statements and theoretically capitalize them.

Valuations and dividend yield

One thing that does still look attractive, even after looking at the company's off-balance sheet leases, is its dividend yield.

At almost 4%, this is not only relatively attractive on an absolute basis, but also in relation to the company's own history. It's currently at around a ten-year high, in fact. Valuations look cheap as well.

The multiple placed on its sales is drifting down towards financial crisis levels. On an earnings basis, shares are trading at only about 12.68 times 2017 earnings and 10.14 times 2018's expected earnings. The thirteen-year median P/S ratio is 0.96x and the thirteen-year median P/E is a little over 20 times earnings, according to Gurufocus.com.

There's a good chance that these depressed valuations are so low for a reason, however, as comparable store sales, or comps, continue to slide.

Source: CHS 2017 8-K

Positives include a lower tax rate going forward, as well as gross margin expansion during the most recent fourth quarter, but with declining comps I think it's safer to stay away here.

Conclusion

CHS shares looked attractive initially, but many of the concerns that appear to be keeping valuations compressed in the near term appear to be valid. Comps are declining, and e-commerce will continue to be a looming threat. Retail is a tough business, so a successful turnaround will not be easy. That being said, if Chico's can successfully pull off a turnaround, the "coiled spring" element could set shares up for quite a bit of upside, but that's assuming everything goes right. I'll stay on the sidelines for now, therefore.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.