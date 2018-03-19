Fibrocell Science's (FCSC) CEO John Maslowski on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Karen Casey - Manager, Investor Relations

John Maslowski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Keith Markey - Griffin Securities

Linda Li - Canaccord

Shekhar Basu - Basu Capital

Karen Casey

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We issued a press release this morning detailing the full year 2017 financial results and operational highlights. For those of you, who may not have seen the release, it is available on our website at fibrocell.com in the Investors section. Today's call will be archived. The replay will be available later today and will remain on our website until April 19, 2018.

I am joined today by John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell. John will now begin the call with an overview of recent corporate highlights and will then provide a summary of our 2017 financial results, John will host a Q&A session which will be followed by closing remarks. I'd like to now turn over it over to John Maslowski, President and CEO of Fibrocell.

John Maslowski

Thanks Karen good morning and thank you for joining us. The progress of our gene therapy pipeline in 2017 has been substantial and has set the stage for a productive and exciting 2018 a year which we believe will bring us closer to offering localized treatments with the potential to address unmet medical needs of patients suffering from rare and devastating genetic orders affecting the skin and connective tissue. Our recent efforts are highlighted by several notable achievements from our gene therapy candidates, here's an update on our progress.

As, our most advanced program at FCX-007 is in clinical development for the treatment of recessive epidermolysis bullosa or RDEB. RDEB is caused by mutation of the COL7A1 gene resulting in the absence or deficiency of type VII collagen or COL7. COL7 is a protein that forms the anchoring fibrils that hold together the layers of skin in RDEB patients the dermis and epidermis skin separate, causing severe blistering, open painful wounds, and scarring in response to pressure, including daily activities like rubbing and scratching, patient lives in chronic pain and the disease is associated with a high mortality rate.

FCX-007 uses our proprietary fiberglass cell technology encoded with the gene for COL7 and is currently being evaluated in the phase 1-2 open label clinical trial in RDEB patients. The trial's primary objective is evaluate safety, it is also assessing wound healing and pharmacology as secondary endpoints. Four adult patients have been dosed in the phase 1 portion of the clinical trial and continue to progress through follow up study visits.

In the third quarter of 2017 we reported interim results from five wounds treated over three adult patients. The data showed that FCX-007 was well-tolerated through 12 weeks post-administration. No serious adverse events and no product-related adverse events were reported.

In addition to encouraging interim safety data, positive early trends were noted in pharmacology signals and wound healing. Targeted wounds were evaluated during the monitoring period prior to dosing a reserve DB open for up to eight months. Compared to the baseline measurement collected at day zero before the single intradermal injection session of FCX-007 at four weeks post-administration 100 percent of the wounds were greater than equal to 75% healed, at 12 weeks post administration 80% of the wounds were equal to 70% healed.

We also monitored and evaluated untreated wounds of similar size to the mass treated wounds in the same patient, compared to the baseline measurement collected at day zero, at four weeks and 12 weeks post-administration 80% of the wounds were less than 25% healed.

During the fourth quarter 2017, we completed dosing of four adult patients and performed additional dosing of existing adult patients in the phase 1 portion of the clinical trial. In January 2018 we are pleased to announce that we obtained allowance from the FDA to initiate enrollment of pediatric patients in the phase 2 portion of our trial, and the key milestone in the development plan for FCX- 007. FDA required us to obtain allowance prior to enrolling pediatric patients by submitting evidence of FCX-007 safety and potential benefit in adult patients dosed in phase 1 portion of the trial.

Going forward our goal is to enroll six patients ages seven and older in the phase 2 portion of the trial. One RDEB adult patient has been enrolled and is the first patient in phase 2 space, the dosing on this patient expected to occur in the second quarter of 2018.

Enrollment of phase 2 patients is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018. We plan to use the existing data to support a petition for regenerative medicine advanced therapy or breakthrough therapy designation for FCX-007.

Today FCX-007 has receive orphan drug, pediatric disease and fast track designations from the FDA. We’re able to obtain regenerative advanced therapy or breakthrough therapy designation, we’ll provide earlier and more frequent meanings to FDA in the potential eligibility for prior review and accelerated approval.

There is another important update for FCX-007, that we would like to share today. We are pleased to announced that [NASDAQ] highlighting additional interim data from our Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FCX-007 was selected for an oral presentation at the seventh International Investigated Dermatology meeting in Orlando Florida being held in May. This international forum convenes only once every five years and bring together scientist from around the world who are focused on advancing, understanding of skin biology and diseases.

We view this as an exceptional opportunity to share our latest interim results of our Phase 1/2 clinical trial for FCX-007 with researchers and thought leaders and the global dermatology community. Dr. Peter Marinkovich, Associate Professor Dermatology at Stanford University and the principle investigator for FCX-007 trial is scheduled to present on Saturday, May 19. More information about the presentation will be forthcoming as the meeting date approaches.

We also expect to form another interim data readout in the first quarter of 2019, we plan on providing a trial update [indiscernible] sharing data from Phase 1 patients and available data from Phase 2 patients.

Moving on, our second gene therapy candidate FCX-013 is in development for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Localized scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune skin disorder that manifests as excess production of extracellular matrix, specifically collagen, resulting in thickening of the skin and connective tissue. The moderate to severe forms of disorder include any subtypes that effect function or produces symptoms of discomfort, tightness or pain.

There are no proven therapies available for localized scleroderma. Current treatments for localized scleroderma include systemic or topical corticosteroids which target inflammation, UVA light therapy and physical therapy. There are few treatment options that address excessive collagen and accumulation of skin and connected tissue. In the U.S. we estimate approximately 90,000 patients were moderate to severe localized scleroderma.

FCX-013 also uses our proprietary fiberglass technology encoded for matrix metalloproteinase MMP-1 a protein responsible for breaking down collagen.FCX-013 incorporates Intrexon's proprietary RheoSwitch Therapeutic System, a biological switch activated by an oral compound known as veledimex to control protein expression at the site of localized scleroderma lesions. FCX‑013 is injected under the skin at the location of the fibrotic lesions where the genetically-modified fibroblast produces MMP-1 to break down excess collagen accumulation.

In December 2019 [ph] we completed the toxicology/biodistribution study that’s it's had of FCX-013 being and [indiscernible] fibrosis model using immune-compromised mice [ph]. Data from this study show there are no test article related clinical observations, body weight changes, changes in clinical pathology parameters, gross observation or organ change. In addition, there were no significant vector biodistribution to target organs.

Following the toxicology/biodistribution study, we submitted an investigational new drug or IND application for FCX-013 in January 2018. And in March, we were excited to announce that the FDA allowed our IND to progress in to clinical trials.

Currently we're working with the investigators institution and institutional review board or IRB to complete study site startup activities which required IND allowance prior to proceeding with review. We will announce the investigator site in a future update once contracts are complete based on this we expect to initiate enrollment for an open label single arm phase 1-2 clinical study for FCX-013 in the third quarter of 2018.

The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety of FCX-013, secondary analyses consist of several fibrotic assessments including histology, skin scores, ultrasound and additional measures of targeted sclerotic regions and control sites at various time points up to 16 weeks post-administration of FCX-013.

10 patients with any subtype of localized scleroderma are targeted for enrollment which is approximately five patients per phase. So, phase 1 portion of the trial will enroll adult patients and dosing of the first three adult patients will be staggered prior to dosing the rest of the trial's population.

As with FCX-007 clinical trial Fibrocell intends to include pediatric patients in the phase 2 portion of the trial after submission and approval of safety and activity data from the adult phase 1 patients to the FDA and the Data and Safety Monitoring board for the trial. To date FCX-013 has received orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations from FDA. We plan to seek future designations, as development progresses, beginning with [indiscernible], both of our gene therapy candidates FCX-007, FCX-013 are being developed in collaboration with the Intrexon Corporation, leveraging their expertise in synthetic biology.

We believe that our ability to manufacture fiberglass cell is a key competitive advantage. As we may know we previously designated our existing CGMP cell therapy manufacturing facility here in Exton, Pennsylvania, as the production site for FCX-007, the site is active and currently producing cells. We're incredibly pleased that drug product dose in fourth quarter 2017 was produced and distributed from Exton. Our facility will be used for the main clinical and future commercial manufacture of FCX-007 with existing capacity to serve the US market for RDEB.

We plan to also manufacture FCX-013 at our facility. With this IND allowance Exton now runs as a multi-product gene therapy facility. As the design allows us to manufacture each product and segregated processing suites. Both products are also supported by in-house quality control laboratories, cryogenic storage, shipping and warehousing areas.

We believe having an in-house manufacturing solution for our gene therapies provides a distinct advantage that allows full control of scheduling priority, inventory and compliance while operating in a more cost-effective manner. The facility is a valuable asset to Fibrocell, mitigating the need for a large future capital investment to build and validate internal manufacturing infrastructure. Our financial results for 2017 reported in our earnings release that were issued this morning will also be available in our form 10K that will be filed soon.

For the 12 months ending December 31, 2017 Fibrocell reported a diluted net loss of a $1.33 per share compare to its diluted net loss of a $1.18 per share for the same period in 2016. The 2017 period included approximately $4.9 million of non-cash warrant revaluation income, as compared to 11.9 million of non-cash warrant revaluation income for the same period in 2016.

Additionally, the 2017 period included non-cash deemed dividends on Series A preferred stock of approximately $4.1 million increasing net loss attributed to common stockholders. No non-cash deemed dividends were recorded at the same period in 2016.

Research and development increased 1% to approximately $12.2 million for the 12 months ending December 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $12.1 million for the same 12-month period in 2016. This increase was due to primarily to increase cost related to the Phase 1/2 clinical trial FCX-007 and increased preclinical development costs related to FCX-013.

These increases were partially offset by our reduced compensation employee-related expenses in the 2017 period as a result of our restructuring related to initiatives implemented in June 2016.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 30.9% to approximately $6.7 million for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $9.8 million for the same twelve-month period in 2016. This decrease was due primarily to reduced compensation and employee-related expenses, all due to reductions in management staffing made in the last half of 2016 and in early 2017.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17.4 million and working capital of approximately $13.5 million. Fibrocell used approximately $17.0 million in cash for operations during the twelve months ending December 31, 2017, as compared to approximately $29.4 million used for the same twelve-month period in 2016.

In December 2017, we strengthen our balance sheet with the close of an underwritten public offering of sale of $10.5 million of Fibrocell’s common stock and accompanying stock warrants. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operations in the first quarter of 2019.

This concludes our prepared remarks, we welcome your participation in question-and-answer session. I’ll be joined by Al Lane, our Chief Medical Advisory. Operator, please proceed.

Joe Pantginis

Good morning guys, how are you. Thanks for taking the question. Couple of logistical questions first, if you don’t mind. With regard to 007 in the patients that have already been dosed, can you just remind us how often the follow-ups are for these patients. And the second part of that is, with regard to the pediatric enrollment, you mentioned that one patient is about to be dosed in the -- I just wanted to understand the guidance about enrolling six patients in third quarter 2018. Are you referring just the pediatrics or for the totality of the study?

John Maslowski

Sure, thanks Joe for your questions, appreciated. So, for the first half, we’ll talk about the pediatric patients' population. The goal in third quarter is to enroll all six patients in the second half of the trial, including pediatrics we can also include the adult population as well, but that wouldn’t encompass all six patients to be complete enrolled into the third quarter of 2018. So, its encompassing both the [PD] and any adults we may find. We try not to limit exclusively only to the fact that this is such a rare disease that if a patient does qualify we do want to make sure that there is room in the trial, but the goal there is to include pediatrics as well.

As far as the end points, that are the same in the Phase 1 and Phase 2 portion, we are performing the evaluations at 4, 12, 25 and 52 weeks post administration of the product and are still going through those visits on the phase 1 patients that you mentioned.

Joe Pantginis

Got it, thanks for that reminder, and then with regard to the upcoming I guess, oral presentation in May that you mentioned that's good news I think. Can you describe what kind of info might be in this presentation, obviously without stating the presentation, and then between the May presentation and the first quarter '19 update that you mentioned in your prepared remarks, would it be a safe assumption to say that you would have important FDA visibility in between these two data points?

John Maslowski

So, let's touch on the updates in May, it will be first a -- first we will have an update on the data which includes safety, any pharmacology signal and also wound healing data on the existing phase 1 population. So, we will have further time points out, we will have some analysis of where we are at that point and as you imagine the IID form is a noted dermatology platform that's why we were excited to have an allowance or presentation there, so you'll be seeing those data going out for further time points and an update on our progress. So, as I mentioned, there is another update we'd like to put out in the first quarter of 2019. we felt that will give us some not only through the business on the phase 1 portion but at least our collecting data on the phase 2 portion of the trial be able to give an update where we are then.

There's a question around FDA interactions. I mentioned during the remarks that we are pursuing or are interested in pursuing either ARMAT or breakthrough designation, between that and our other designations, we think there's opportunity to speak to FDA during the rest of the year. We have to see what the data looks like coming out in May as we collect through the quarters after that and data network collecting on the rest of the phase 1 and the phase 2.

I'm signaling first quarter, because we think by then we have a substantial amount of data hopefully and in that timeframe that you mentioned will be sort of our approach to FDA may not be one meeting, there may be several meetings that lead to a more formal meeting for designing what the rest of the program is going to look like, but we think we're approaching that sort of, that those time range are approaching that discussion. So, we can give some more clarity about the registration part of this program.

Joe Pantginis

No, that's helpful John, and if you don't mind if you indulge me one more logistical question if you don't mind, obviously a very powerful asset to have your in-house manufacturing, are you able to quantify in any way the level of cost savings that you have.

John Maslowski

Yeah Joe, that's difficult to convey maybe on the call, what I can tell you is this, it's a facility that we've had in house we know that, that we have a lot of experience of facilities being, it’s been inspected by the FDA in a number of occasions we had it's a considerable asset that we have that's running. What I can tell you is that using a third-party manufacturer is multiple sort of challenges I think for companies, at our size and even larger gene therapy companies.

the cost for locking can actually be quite high because of the it is a rarity to have a stellar gene therapy manufacturing operation, so you really in that case you can either place for the rental of the rooms left in the material and then top of that the labor they provide, or you're doing a flat rate per lot and then that can obviously a very high number.

What we found, what we think that the biggest challenge is, is priority and if you have a lot prepared and have a rare disease patient ready who actually qualifies for the program, you may find that the manufacturer doesn’t have an open queue slot, so in that case the value is innumerable there, because you could potentially loose the patient in a trial. Now luckily, we navigated through a lot of that early on, but we found that now that we’re in house, we are in open manufacturing situation, but we can provide for any patient who comes in who is ready.

So, there is a lot of I think inherent value just from a progress standpoint Joe, from having an in house.

Keith Markey

I was wondering can you tell us approximately how many wounds you expect to treat on the Phase 2 patients? In the 007 trial.

John Maslowski

Yes, of course. So, it depends on how the patient presents, obviously we have inclusion criteria that would fire the wounds, as we this monitoring period upfront our goal is to try to find stable wounds not reoccurring wounds, to try to eliminate some of the bias of wounds that could be just shrinking and growing normal. [indiscernible] patients according to some natural history data can have both in the chronic wounds we think are just a bit more amendable for clinical analysis, I think as we can all agree.

It depends on your qualification and we do have maximum size of that we allow can be dose in a trial, we can do up to three wounds on a patient, but now that we’ve some data, some of the internal analysis we’re considering and we’ll update in the future, but we may have petitions to FDA to increase that number per patient, of course that will happen be based on our feedback from the agency, although we’ve had some discussions even as early back as during the pre-IND meetings about how to kind of move into more and more wounds.

But we can get a substantial number now off of these patients as long as they have wounds that qualify by size and by type and we will look to increase that as go as well, and I think again with our sort of discussion periods with FDA, I think that’s something that we’ll be working on in the short-term.

Keith Markey

Okay, and maybe this is getting a little bit too specific but, just curious for the different wounds that you might treat, do you have to have a separate wound that would serve as a controller, do you have a single wound that you could use as a controller for each patient?

John Maslowski

Yes, it’s designed now as a match system, so if you have a wound that, you have that qualified the goal is to find a similar wound to monitor, that’s a match size. We’ll continued down that path unless data tends to show that we can use more than natural history data that’s coming out on [RDBD] and we are monitoring that, but having the internal sort of natural history wound control now is we think as a benefit, we’ll continue to use that, that system but, again as our discussions, sort of progress FDA, we think we’ll stick with that now but we think that there may be some changes we can make in the future, but if they like that design, that could help more registrational data might look. So more to come on that as the data is generated.

Keith Markey

Okay thanks. And then in the FCX-013 trial, obviously the linear scleroderma can either be relatively shallow or quite frankly a very deep, very scarring information. How do you intend to deal with that variability, will there be different levels or different depths of the injection for instance that would be considered?

John Maslowski

Yeah, it's a great question Keith because , as I mentioned there are approved therapies on localized scleroderma and you're right, the depth of scleroderma can go as much from the [indiscernible] down deep into the muscle layer almost and so, there was some analysis of that in our animal work, some of our proof of concept study that come to mind also with that muscle layer and so I think based on what we see in the animal studies the injection technique we're going to start with, the hope is that it has some sort of effect along the stratum of tissue, that those sometimes I think they will have to evaluate during clinical studying, if that were the case the two subtypes had different injection techniques are there different ways over patient populations, do we see different reactivity from the product.

I think that's something that as we kind of go into the first part of the clinical trial here we'll get a lot of learning on what the injections have technical chart of depth [indiscernible] we'll start getting some more data about what different depths are and what does it look over a larger population, we just. I don't think from the disease status now there's just like you said it’s fairly heterogeneous, which is why we were interested in the muscle layer in our early animal work just in case we do have to think about what it looks like when it's deep. So, more is coming from the clinical side, but we definitely anticipated that when we were designing our studies and we'll have to think about that as we go through the clinic.

Keith Markey

Is it reasonable to think that you might start out with relatively shallow scar tissue?

John Maslowski

I think what we'll do is during our analysis we have inclusion-exclusion criteria that will bring in patients we'll have to see what that population looks like. And then in we will focus on those who are having subtypes and then track that depth and kind of work from there. If we see that most patients have shallower sort of scleroderma that maybe what we're doing is the right way to go, if we start seeing a stratum where there's more and more patients with depth, then maybe we consider deeper insertion of the cells, as long as in the dermal layer where fiberglass exists is like to may be consider that as depth approach later on in the analyses. But I think we'll learn that as we kind of get through the early patients and then work our way there.

But the hope is that the protein that is produced can affect, regardless of depth, that will be a great hypothesis and RN to try to solve, but to your point if it is something we can do, we can definitely adjust the depth of the injection in order to compensate for that, and that's something we'll keep an eye on.

Keith Markey

Okay, thanks, and then as far as the FCX-013 trial goes you're going to be -- I'm sorry the 007 trial you're going to complete the enrollment in third quarter, is it safe to assume that virtually all of those patients would be dosed in the fourth quarter?

John Maslowski

It going to depend Keith, on when they come in because of our manufacturing time, so I think it's an okay assumption, but if we do get a bolus right at the end of the quarter it might spill over to the first quarter of '19, really that's, so I will give you that caveat, but I think we're working to try to stratify that out but again as I mentioned before, these patients are so rare we just sort of -- we'll take them as they come, as they qualify but the hope is to have that in the manufacturing as quickly as possible.

Keith Markey

And I suppose that the 013 trial would have a similar sort of impact, it takes a certain amount of time to prepare the cells and such.

John Maslowski

That’s correct and its interestingly, we are working on a number of ways to reduce that as part of our process improvements, the 013 program does have some of those improvements in place, as we have been working on them in the background, we are working to expand that to the 07 program. But, yes with the [indiscernible] manufacturing we’ll have some time in between enrolling biopsy and production. I think we have done a great job to really shear [ph] that up and bring that down, but yes, you have to calculate some timing there for manufacturing, the 013 program also.

But we won’t have any delays in queue. So, we do plan to patient [ph] we no longer have to wait for the manufacturing to be ready for us, that will just be open manufacturing capacity.

Linda Li

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. I was hoping that you could give quite additional color on the pediatric enrollment for 007, how is that going and might we be able to get initial safety data in May and maybe any time wise an additional update?

And then secondly maybe, can you provide any detail on what your R&D spend is, the flip between 007 and 03?

John Maslowski

So, to talk a little bit about the pediatric enrollment, so we’ve also brought on [Colorado children’s as of site] [ph], because the goal there was to accelerate more of a pediatric spread and there are large PD center as well. The thought there is that we’ll now have Stanford and Colorado both contributing and the hope is to bring in, obviously they are moving now.

I don’t know about data by May, on antibody pediatric, or we’re not mainly because we do have one is open in Phase 2, we are starting the process of bringing in patients for the analysis and by the timing and factoring is complete, I think more than a couple of months to do the manufacturing. So I don’t think we’ll have an update on any data in May, but the reason why we want to give a couple of time points for a data readout is so that there is an upcoming readout for Phase 2 pediatric patients in the first quarter of 2019, which will give us time to get demand enrolled and get them to manufacturing and then get them dosed and then we’ll have four and 12 weeks coming up shortly after that and course over the 25 and 52.

But by then we should have some data that we can share, and we’ll reserve the ability to rollout additional data during the year as we see fit. So, there might be more coming after that. Okay.

Linda Li

Okay, but will you be able to initial Phase 2 data in the pediatric [Technical Difficulty] by May.

John Maslowski

So, I don’t know, if they're going to be -- they won’t be dose by then Linda because we’re just collecting the initial biopsy now, and by the time we get a few manufacturing done, since we’re already in March, it will probably take at least four months or so to do the manufacturing. So that’s about when we’ll be targeting dosing and then you can imagine, do a four week, twelve-week follow-ups from there.

Linda Li

Okay, thank you.

John Maslowski

And your second question. Our spend in the year for 07 and 013 was approximately four and three million apiece. From year before I don’t think there was a dramatic change, I think as I mentioned in my prepared comments, the additional spend was due to the ramp to the 07 program into the clinic and then 013 that spend that was represented there was a lot of the preclinical work. So that's the explanation for the increase but as we're moving forward now, our focus from a cash burn standpoint is on clinic enrollment, dosing and follow ups. You know will be a lot less emphasis as you can imagine on the preclinical portion which obviously can be costly. So that portion we're passing and we're going to be focused on the clinic on these two programs.

Shekhar Basu

Thank you, John I think you mentioned that there were some discussion about a [base designation] in ARMAT filing, I'm just wondering what is the data that you require to discuss that with the FDA please?

John Maslowski

That's a good question Shekhar and I think the program especially the nuance on the ARMAT program was designed to sort of bolster the regenerative medicine communities for these serious rare conditions and the data involved is -- the data involved is, that can get sized a little differently than fast track so in this case you have to have your preliminary pre-clinical data, you have to have you know obviously your product design but the difference here with breakthrough in ARMAT is that you have to have clinical data as well, and they define it as preliminary clinical data, so obviously we have the set that we collected back in September, we've collected data since then.

So that set is what we're interested in submitting for an ARMAT claim, or breakthrough, the ARMAT breakthrough review period once you submit your petition is 60 calendar days. And then from there obviously you hear from FDAs or approval or any deficiency you have that you can solve with them. So that's what you need, it’s usually it's defined as safety and sort of preliminary benefit or activity data from your set.

Shekhar Basu

So that you'll be filing after the May time frame or is that data already available to answer to you?

John Maslowski

We'll give an update soon on that one Shekhar. I don't have any answer today as to when it will come out, but the reason we wanted to discuss it is something we're very interested in. I think you know we have data that we that we can discuss with FDA to see if it qualifies and then we'll make sure that we share that publicly once we hear from the FDA about what the outcome will be. So, more to come on that front.

John Maslowski

Thank you again for joining us this morning. We are pleased with the significant progress for our gene therapy product candidates that continue to advance and positions us to achieve important milestones in 2018. For FCX-007, we expect to report additional interim data on the adult patient in the phase 1 portion of our phase 1-2 clinical trials, provide a trial update in the second quarter of 2018.

In addition, we expect to complete enrollment of the phase 2 patients in the third quarter of 2018, anticipate providing another interim report and trial update in the first quarter of 2019.

In addition, now the FDA has allowed us our IND for FCX-013, we expect to initiate enrollment in phase 1-2 trial of the 013 program in the third quarter of 2018. Achieving these milestones reflect our commitment to developing our gene therapy candidates that we believe hold promise to be transformative for patients and families and brings value to our shareholders.

We appreciate your continued support enjoy your day.

