Gold Threatened By Strong Dollar Policy

Gold finished with a weekly loss on Friday, undermined by a stronger dollar and in spite of safe-haven demand amid U.S. political concerns and tensions between the U.K. and Russia. Additionally, the market’s expectations that the Federal Reserve would increase its benchmark interest rate at its forthcoming policy meeting pressured the metal. April gold futures closed $6/oz. lower at $1,312.

Rising political uncertainties following the recent departure of two key Trump administration officials have left investors worried. Another concern for participants was last week’s increased tensions that Moscow might retaliate against London’s move to expel 23 Russian diplomats over a nerve toxin attack on a Russian former double agent in Britain. Yet those worries haven’t been strong enough to prompt a major safety bid for gold. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) rose in the last three trading sessions which put some additional downside pressure on the gold price.

Meanwhile the Fed will begin its two-day rate-setting meeting on March 20, when the FOMC is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year. Bullion investors have been historically spooked by the threat of higher rates due to the perception that higher rates increase the attractiveness of bonds vis-à-vis gold. As even recent history has shown, however, higher rates don’t necessarily deter investors from buying gold due to gold’s inflation component. Rather, it’s the lack of either a serious “fear catalyst” or the lack of sustained, rising inflation – as reflected by a weakening dollar index - that most often undermines the gold price.

In recent weeks, the gold market has benefited from neither of these two factors as can be seen in the graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold surrogate. Here you can see the complete absence of any forward momentum in the IAU price line since the February rally. This has become an increasing concern for gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) technical outlook since the favorable intermediate-term rate of change in the gold price has gradually reversed owing to the inertia of the last several weeks. For this reason, it’s imperative that the gold price reverse its recent slump – and quickly – else the bears will find it easier to control the interim trend. As I’ve emphasized in recent commentaries, as long as IAU remains above the pivotal $12.50 level the bulls still have a chance to carry the day and reverse IAU’s recent funk.

Source: BigCharts

Gold’s biggest obstacle in the immediate term has been that potential buyers have been reluctant to buy gold in the wake of last week’s statement from President Trump’s new economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, who expressed interest in a strong dollar policy. This is the worst possible news the gold market could get right now as it tries to shake off the torpor of the last few weeks and break out of its lateral trading range. Anything which hints of a stronger dollar can only succeed in creating headwinds for gold in spite of an otherwise favorable political and financial market backdrop right now.

Shown below is the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), my dollar proxy. UUP has been stuck in its own version of a narrow, lateral trading range since February but may soon make an upside breakout attempt the upward turn in its 15-day moving average is any indication. As with IAU’s $12.50 trading range floor, it’s imperative that UUP remain below its trading range ceiling at the $23.75 level for gold to have any chance to rally this month.

Source: BigCharts

Despite the threat of the dollar’s latest strength, gold does have a couple of immediate-term factors in its favor. The first is that holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), the world’s largest gold-backed ETF, rose 0.5 percent on Mar. 15 to 838.15 tons. This marked the largest inflow since January as fund managers have apparently begun to make a “fade the headlines” bet that gold will somehow be able to shake off the threat of a strong dollar policy. The latest inflows aren’t enough to turn gold’s immediate-term trend bullish, but it does open up the possibility that the pros know something the rest of the market doesn’t.

Another potentially positive factor for gold’s near-term outlook is the metal’s tendency toward resilience since the February financial market shake-up. As Shree Kargutkar, portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management, recently observed:

Volatility across many asset classes, including North American equities, global equities, Treasuries and currencies rose in February and remain elevated today. Gold bullion was a singular exception, given that its spot volatility as measured by the CBOE/COMEX Gold Volatility Index moved up by just under 3% from the beginning of 2018 to end the of February. By contrast, other asset classes experienced massive volatility increases of as much as 235% in the same time frame.

See the chart below comparing the Gold Volatility Index (GVX) with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

Source: BigCharts

The implication here is that if the financial market experiences another bout of weakness this spring, gold is in a prime position to benefit from it. Given the elevated number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE in recent weeks, this is a definite possibility.

In the final analysis, however, until our gold proxy the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) closes two days higher above its 15-day moving average, traders should continue to assume that the immediate-term trend is unfavorable for new purchases. Longer-term investment positions in gold, however, can be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold’s two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.