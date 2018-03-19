Take Advantage Of Roadrunner Transportation's Price Before Its Earnings Come Out

Enough details can be discerned from its FY 2017 business update to understand that the Roadrunner Transportation is successfully executing its turnaround.

Investment Thesis

Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) trades near all-time lows. And having spent a lot of time trying to figure this one out, not only do I believe that there are reasons to be optimistic; but I also conclude that a satisfactory return from this entry price of $160 million market cap is possible.

Importantly, amongst the many moving parts, Elliott Management Corporation ('Elliott') not only provides significant amounts of capital on the debt side - with Roadrunner having used these proceeds to terminate its expensive credit facility - but Elliot also owns 8.6% of the equity (as well as eight year warrants to purchase an aggregate of ~380K shares of Roadrunner's common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share - roughly 1% of the stock).

Background to the opportunity

Roadrunner got itself into trouble through some 'accounting discrepancies' in which accounts its accounts overstated. Additionally, there were material weaknesses, which meant that its accounting needed to be restated. Presently, Roadrunner is still behind on its accounting, with its Q1 2017 still not released (although this is expected to be released in March 2018, with its 10K for the YE 2017, as soon as possible thereafter).

Moving on, the best investments are made when there is plenty of uncertainty regarding a company's performance (this box is definitely ticked by Roadrunner), and when there is an expectation of bad news (which Roadrunner also ticks). These two attributes, combined, tends to depress a company's market cap quite substantially. In Roadrunner's case, they certainly have done just that.

Lastly, when the investment community looks at its balance sheet, a fear that the company has too much debt prevails. Thus, while the first two ingredients (uncertainty and bad news) are very much present, Roadrunner's financial positioning is ironically significantly healthier than it has been in the past two years, yet its share price is now substantially lower than it has been - a perfect combo for a rewarding investment.

Financial Position

Roadrunner has two different types of debt (note: I have not included its capital leases as those are immaterial for the purpose of our discussion).

It has preferred stock ($300 million). Its preferred stock is held by Elliot and has no repayments until 2023 (and its dividend can be deferred until the company is healthy enough to pay this dividend). Remember, Elliot owns a substantial amount of equity ~ 9.6% (including the warrants) and has no interest, what-so-ever, in hampering Roadrunner's turnaround.

This might seem slightly technical, but I'll simply highlight it for those readers that are extra keen: the preferred Series B and Series C which together make up $210 million (or 70% of the $300 million of preferred debt), has an interest rate below 8.5% (plus LIBOR). However, Roadrunner's Series E which amounts to approx. $90 million has quite a punchy rate of 13.75% (plus LIBOR). However, I should remind readers a) the dividend can be deferred until the company is in a position to pay it; b) that Roadrunner accumulates interest until the dividend is paid; c) that Elliot stands to make substantially more from the company surviving than it does from forcing bankruptcy on the company; d) Elliot has offered Roadrunner an additional $50 million if Roadrunner finds that it needs these funds for working capital.

In summary, Elliot is an activist shareholder that is interested in seeing Roadrunner recover operationally and is very much aligned with minority shareholders (and has two seats on the board).

Moving on, the ABL Facility (~ $200 million) practically 90% this loan has an interest rate at or less than 2% (plus LIBOR), and with the remainder at less than 3% (plus LIBOR). Why am I telling you this? Because I want to show you that the obligatory interest repayments are small, indeed likely to be less than $9 million, which is quite a drop from the close to $20 million Roadrunner had been paying at YE 2016. Again, these low repayments are only temporary and Roadrunner will, in time, return to higher repayments. Most likely, these will be closer to $35 million. However, at this stage, Roadrunner is cash flow positive, yet its stock is priced for bankruptcy. Which brings me to my forecast FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA.

Forecast Adjusted EBITDA FY 2017

Roadrunner comments on its 2017 business update,

[...] estimated adjusted EBITDA for FY 2017 is expected to be higher than 2016 but lower than $30 million.

Given that FY 2016 had adjusted EBITDA close to $8 million, with a cap at $30 million, I have just gone ahead and put out a midpoint adjusted EBITDA at $15 million (this is partly speculation on my part, but it works for our purposes, somewhere between $8 million and $30 million).

Source: 10-K 2016

Furthermore, following on from our discussion in the section above I have estimated that interest repayments going forward are likely to be at around $9 million. Moreover, I was quite surprised that a company like Roadrunner which has an accumulated deficit of around $200 million, does not have any net operating loss carryforward.

Valuation

With regards to the above table, I recommend that readers focus on the P/S ratio of these companies, as there is less volatility in these companies revenue than on the P/Cash Flow (although I have included this completeness) . We can immediately grasp that there is quite a lot of pricing discrepancy amongst the peer group.

For example, its bigger peers, such as XPO Logistics (XPO) and C.H. Robinson (CHRW) are carry quite punchy multiples, whereas ArcBest (ARCB) which competes with Roadrunner on its core operations (truckload logistics and less-than-truckload segments) being substantially more reasonably priced at P/S 0.3X vs. its historical average of 0.3X. On the other hand, Roadrunner, which has historically carried a higher P/S ratio than ArcBest at 0.4X is presently only being valued at P/S 0.1X.

Investment Risks

There is no such thing as a risk-free investment in the stock market. And Roadrunner certainly has numerous risks which need to be highlighted. Possibly, the most important risk to highlight is the volatility in its operating margin. Roadrunners, GAAP operating margin has been steadily falling since YE 2012 (this is before any goodwill impairment). Implying that the company's performance has been struggling for a long time, and unlikely to turn around anytime soon.

Moreover, given that Roadrunner's coverage network is smaller than nearly all competitors, puts the company at a material competitive disadvantage compared with its bigger peers, such as ArcBest (or even bigger competitors, such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide).

Also worth mentioning is that Roadrunner has had one big customer, which accounted for approximately 12% of its FY 2016 revenue. Given that the company has recently had so much negative press, this customer might, at short notice, terminate this relationship.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Roadrunner's FY 2017 results are likely to be out soon, just after its delayed Q1 2017 results. And as I started this article, I have found that over time the best returns investors get are by investing into uncertainty. When no-one else knows anything either. Investors are renowned for hating uncertainty, with the best opportunities available for those investors that are patient and able to invest now, and withstand a stocks vicissitudes until the waters are calmer and a little clearer and the share price slightly more expensive.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.