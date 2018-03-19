iHeartMedia Files Bankruptcy - Suitors Welcomed

As was expected, iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ) filed for bankruptcy this week. The company has over $20 billion in debt and has been trying to negotiate with debt holders for over a year. The debt crunch finally came to a head in February and since then the company has been scurrying to negotiate a plan. In the midst of those negotiations, Liberty Media (LSXMA) and SiriusXM (SIRI) stepped into the mix. Liberty strengthened its position by acquiring more than $400 million of iHeart's debt. The Liberty Media plan essentially required a bankruptcy filing and the Liberty Media/SiriusXM combination would emerge with a 40% stake in the company for cash infusion of $1.16 billion and the ability to negotiate better terms on debt.

Thus far, iHeart has set the Liberty/Sirius proposal to the side, whilst it negotiated directly with its creditors. Those creditors demanded that they be allowed to negotiate with potential suitors (Including Liberty Media) directly and without iHeart having a seat at the table. According to Bloomberg, some of the senior creditors (Liberty is also a senior creditor now) like the idea of Liberty Media being involved in the ultimate outcome.

What Shareholders Need To Know

This depends on what you hold shares in. iHeart holders may be left out in the cold, while shareholders of Liberty media and SiriusXM may be handsomely rewarded over time.

The current term sheet offers current stockholders 1% of the pie. That may not improve much even if Liberty Media and SiriusXM come to the proverbial rescue. This is something that current investors need to seriously consider. Even if the subject makes you angry, you need to look at this realistically. Legal precedent shows that the debt holders are pretty much all senior to the equity holders. No matter how much that hurts, it is reality. That will not change because you are angry and some class action attorney floats the idea of a suit that will take years to litigate and will most probably get you nothing more than you are already being offered. Like it or not, the deal on the table at the moment is 1% of the pie.

Now, savvy investors may see a play here. That play is a bit complex, but worth noting. Investing in Liberty Media could give you a decent outcome that is far superior than what you are currently being offered. Liberty owns over 70% of SiriusXM, and in turn SiriusXM owns about 20% of Pandora (P). The synergies of a SiriusXM/Pandora/iHeart combination are staggering. This would be an audio entertainment empire in the making if it were to happen. SiriusXM is the satellite radio play, Pandora is the streaming play, and iHeart is the terrestrial radio play. Satellite, streaming, and Internet all under one roof (so to speak). At worst, if the Liberty and SiriusXM proposal falls short, you will have traded an investment in a company that will give 1% to shareholders to one in Liberty SiriusXM that will be a revenue generating machine regardless of this proposed deal.

The play from the SiriusXM and Liberty Media side, in my opinion, is to buy the Liberty Media tracker (LSXMA). It is trading at a 30% discount to SiriusXM, and Liberty Media never allows such a discount to exist for very long. Liberty Media are Financial engineers that create value. It is really that simple.

In my opinion what has transpired thus far is pretty simple. The senior creditors love the idea of what Liberty Media and SiriusXM bring to the table, but the offered terms were slightly lower than desired, and iHeart management was refusing to budge. The senior creditors got a term sheet conceptually agreed to with one key provision. Those creditors can seek out proposals. Liberty has already stated that it would sweeten the pie, and that means the debt holders can take less of a hit. Essentially, there is now a bit of time to see if some other player comes riding onto the scene, while those creditors can talk turkey with Liberty Media. This process will likely play out over several months.

The Nuts and Bolts

Holders of $13 billion in secured debt and notes would accept $5.6 billion in new debt and ge 94% of the company as well as iHeart's 89.5% stake in Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO).

Junior debt holders, who are owed about $2 billion, will get their respective pro rata share of 5% of the equity and $200 million in new secured notes.

Existing shareholders (those that own IHRT stock) would receive 1% of the stock in the reorganized company, which one can only assume would be prorated.

In its filing, iHeart told the court that it was very close to getting enough creditor support to force this deal on the creditors that are not in agreement.

Think Like a Creditor

What is important here is to read between the lines and think like a creditor. The typical debt holders are not in the radio and media business. They are in the bond and debt business. They do not want to (typically) manage a radio and media business. These holders will look to sell off the stake, or a big chunk of it, to another entity that can give the business the best odds at being able to service its debt. Thus, even if Liberty Media and other potential suitors (should they exist) are shut out initially, the credit holders with 94% will in all probability immediately look for a buyer with media savvy and sell off. This is precisely why these creditors demanded that they be able to negotiate without iHeart at the table.

In the end, the regular shareholder will get the short end of the stick unless they get savvy and figure out a way to play this news to the best possible outcome. At most, in my opinion, the existing shareholder will get 2% of the equity in the new company, and that is being very generous. What is most unfortunate is that there were many, many signs that this bankruptcy was on the table, and some investors refused to take action. What those investors will now have is an expensive life lesson about the markets. The best play here is simple. The senior creditors will win. The play is with the entity that will eventually acquire the media company and the billboard company. Think with your head, and set your emotion aside. Emotion does not help your situation, while smart thinking can vastly improve your standing. Preserve what you have. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSXMA, LSXMB, SIRI, P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.