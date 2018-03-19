The Budget Reform Act Of 2018: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Dear readers: I don't often assign homework, but today I am requiring that you read and memorize Ian Bezek's article "National Debt Tops $21 Trillion: Here's What Matters." It's a model of economic education that lives up to its title.

As it happens, I was thinking about all the issues he wrote of when his article piped into my feed, since I had just read Daniel Amerman's disturbing piece on the conflicting interests of government and citizens regarding interest rate policy, an important companion piece I also commend to your attention. Daniel's article goes through the mathematical miracle of compound interest, and he shows how the same math that helps savers become wealthy is crippling to debtors such as Uncle Sam. What disturbed me was the thought that the U.S. has reached a debt trend not in harmony with individual citizens seeking a meaningful rate of income growth.

I was already mentally composing a letter to Congress when Ian's article came along. Without descending into the muck of politics or the superficial sensationalism of media coverage of debt issues, he explains some key principles, correctly identifying the key obstacles and even manages to find some room for hope.

The following misses important nuances and historical examples, so please do your homework, but here is my summary of six key points Ian makes:

First, the headline debt total is of little consequence - it is the trend of revenues and expenses that matter economically. Second, and I quote, "One year of unprecedented devil-may-care stimulus spending during a recession ends up costing a nation more in terms of its fiscal health than years of more gradual policy maneuvering during an economic expansion." Third, interest rates are the key driver of a nation's fiscal stability. Fourth, and I quote again, "bondholders can pull the plug on a nation's deficit spending whenever they feel like it." Fifth, America's increasing ungovernability represents the biggest barrier to fiscal stability, or as Ian puts it: "A series of partisan presidencies where one side cuts taxes and the other increases social spending would leave the budget in tatters." Sixth, America's Social Security and Medicare promises far exceed its current resource base, and the gap is growing.

I did mention that Ian's article contains seedlings of hope. Here's what I mean:

Even with a huge debt load, run a balanced budget for a few years while GDP growth is strong, and the problem starts to diminish pretty quickly."

And with that in mind, I am going to write that letter to Congress right here in a manner I hope will be seen as constructive on both sides of the aisle:

Honorable Members of Congress: Please do not press the delete button. I am not proposing any pie-in-the-sky zero-based budgeting-type legislation that you will find too confining. I understand completely that the country needs you, and will therefore not ask you to do anything that is politically risky. Rather, the following measure will help restore fiscal stability in a manner that is compatible with your needs to please your constituents and get re-elected. In fact, it will enhance your ability to deliver to voters. I hereby propose the "Moderate and Temporary Fiscal Discipline and Pork Barrel Spending and Tax Cutting Measure of 2018." Here's how it works - I'll start with the fun part first: You can increase spending if you like - or cut taxes if you prefer - every year (or just about)! What's more, the measure expires in 16 years, covering a period of four elections within which time both parties are likely to benefit; the sunset clause means that you're not bound by this measure forever if you don't like it; it's an easy test drive of fiscal restraint. Okay, so we've covered the pork barrel spending, tax cutting and temporary parts, so what's the moderate fiscal discipline part? It's simple: You can spend up to the amount of revenue received. Right now, growth is strong, which offers tantalizing possibilities for spending or tax cutting. What's more, government revenues generally increase, so you can keep your feet on the pedal. It's a sweet deal. The only catch - and it's a minor one - is that if revenue declines, you need to restrain spending commensurately. But - before you press delete! - you can undertake measures to keep the economy growing (perhaps a bipartisan, nongovernmental body can serve as a resource for this); we'll be back to growth in a jiffy and you can resume your spending! Overall, the measure should net you more growth and more spending over a political cycle and enhance your political stature. Thank you for your consideration.

Okay, readers, back to you: You may be wondering what the thinking is behind this lukewarm balanced budget measure (notice, I described the concept without using that frightening term). The reason is simple. We do not live in an era that is conducive to a radical shift toward fiscal responsibility. But, were we to adopt a "temporary" measure that lasts long enough to make a real difference (I quote Ian again: "run a balanced budget for a few years while GDP growth is strong, and the problem starts to diminish pretty quickly"), it becomes ingrained into the political culture. Bureaucrats will become accustomed to balanced budgeting; politicians can still play their careerist games, but we can return to sustained economic growth, trim the debt-to-GDP ratio, restore fiscal health, and eventually, hopefully move on to other gradualist reforms.

Please share your thoughts on this issue in our comments section.