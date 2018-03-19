Orexigen Files For Bankruptcy - Investors Need To Get Savvy

Orexigen (OREX) investors got a bit of a shocker this week when the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The news took the stock down from about $1.40 per share to a paltry $0.25 cents per share that it currently trades at. Investors are now left scurrying for a plan, be it to scramble for an exit or ride this out a bit in hopes of recovering back just a bit more of what was already wiped out.

The plan is rather simple. The company is up for auction with the winner taking all of the spoils and possessing a company free of debt or liens.

Bids expected to be submitted by May 21, 2018

Structured auction targeted to commence no later than May 24, 2018

Sale intended to be concluded by July 2, 2018

There was no indication that such moves were pending in the most recent conference call, and it seems ironic that the equity took a decent climb in recent weeks. Orexigen stock was well under $1.00 per share just a month ago. While disgruntled shareholders will bemoan the recent 50% run-up in hindsight, they were celebrating it about two weeks ago.

Orexigen has been working with its senior noteholders, and a majority of them support the move. The noteholders have made $35 million in financing available to keep operations moving, and to handle the costs associated with the bankruptcy. The senior noteholders stand to reap the bulk of what is raised in the auction.

One asset that Orexigen has is the value in its net operating losses. These can be utilized by the eventual buyer, but only if certain guidelines are followed. In that vein, the company has requested that holders of over 4.5% of the company stock be imposed with trading limitations.

The company, in its press release offered the following high points of its business that potential bidders are sure to consider:

Contrave is the No.1 prescribed weight loss brand in the U.S.

>2.3M prescriptions have been written in the U.S. since launch

>100,000 unique U.S. prescribers of Contrave since launch

23% year-over-year TRx growth in the U.S. in 2017

21% year-over-year TRx growth in the U.S. in 2018 to date

All-time highs in weekly TRx volume (19,247), branded TRx market share (48.7%) and telemedicine/home delivery volume (2,288) achieved in early March 2018

2017 U.S. Contrave net sales of ~$75M compared to ~$47M 2 in 2016

in 2016 2017 global supply revenue from international partners of ~$13M compared to ~$5M in 2016

Implemented streamlined and innovative U.S. commercial model, with expected annual savings of ~$40M in 2018, under the current plan, compared to 2017

Launched in 24 of 68 partnered countries, with an additional 14 launches currently planned in 2018

U.S. market exclusivity solidified through 2030 following favorable ruling in patent litigation

Recent FDA acceptance of a significantly more efficient approach for completion of a cardiovascular outcomes post marketing requirement

What Should Shareholders Do?

Orexigen was already a speculative play prior to this news. It has now become an ultra-speculative play. Staying in this equity through this process is very, very risky. There will be runs and dips, but in the end, this company will be auctioned off with debt-holders, not shareholders, reaping the spoils. While it is disheartening to see an equity lose 80% of its previous value in a day, is it worth sitting around waiting to be the last shareholder to find a chair when the music stops? Even if you do not have an alternative investment in mind, preserving what you have left currently may be the best course.

For some investors this should serve as a wake-up call and an expensive life lesson. Stocks can move on talk and hype, but stock prices get their foundation in the fundamentals of business. In public companies it is easy to talk the talk. Always assess cash, debt, the ability to grow, what assumptions are used, and whether the company is walking the walk. If the talk and the walk are not lining up, your risk level is a lot higher than you might think.

This news should serve as a wake-up call for other that have business in branded prescription weight loss products such as Vivus (VVUS) and Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). Vivus sells Qsymia and relies heavily on it as part of its business. Arena gets royalty type payments and manufacturing contracts for Belviq, which is being marketed by Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY).

