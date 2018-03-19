Diving Into 4 Solid Top-Tier Gold Majors

These four gold miners are suitable candidates and could be eventually accumulated for the long-term with a limited risk of an adverse financial breakout.

Investment Thesis

The primary challenge we all face as investors or traders is to make sure to earn an attractive return while minimizing the inherent risk, which is always lurking along the corridor.

The risk of failure is an inescapable market reality, a "conditio sine qua non" that cannot be ignored and is always attached to the process of radically switching from a real cash account at no interest to an equity account with a variable interest that can turn either positive or negative with time.

One fundamental idea is that gold stocks are often used as a hedge, to offset losses in other asset classes. For instance, gold protects against the decline of the dollar, and in general, gold shields investors' investments against a possible U.S. economic collapse.

I have allotted between 6% to 8% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum and palladium primarily - for this exact purpose, and it has been rewarding.

The practical question is to select suitable gold stocks with limited risks with a solid balance sheet, which can be determined as a potential proxy for gold and present a long-term growth potential.

In my article, I am not talking about distributing your investments among different classes of assets (e.g., stocks, bonds and cash equivalents), but a more straightforward approach on how to handle your holdings by allocating a certain percentage in each class of stocks.

The summing-up is that investors should hold at least some gold in their portfolio. It could be gold bullion, streamer companies or gold miners, whatever fits your demand. Because the time-frame of this investment is obviously long-term (hedge), one crucial element to think about when choosing your gold stocks carefully, is financial stability and growth. They must stand the test of time.

Here are my top-tier gold miners picks.

Barrick Gold (ABX) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here. Gold Corp (GG) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here. Newmont Mining (NEM) - If you want more detailed information about the 4Q'17, you can read my most recent article by clicking here.

ABX data by YCharts

1 - Quick look at the balance sheet - The raw numbers for 4Q'17.

ABX, AEM, GG, NEM 4Q'17 ABX AEM GG NEM Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.228 0.565 0.853 1.935 Net Income in $ Million -314.0 35.1 242.0 -527.0 EBITDA $ Million 1,270.0 233.5 185.0 694.0 EPS diluted in $/share -0.27 0.15 0.28 -0.98 Operating cash flow in $ Million 590.0 166.9 511.0 751.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 350.0 296.3 409.0 309.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 240.0 -129.3 102.0 442.0 Total Cash $ Million 2,234.0 766.7 234.0 3,321.0 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 6.423 1.375 2.483 4.065 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.11 0.02 0.075 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1166.6 231.2 867.3 538.0 Gold Production K Oz ABX AEM GG NEM Gold Production K Oz 1,339 413 646 1,341 AISC by-product $/Oz 756 905 870 968 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,278 1,278 1,286 1,270

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

2 - Quick look at the balance sheet - The raw numbers for 2017.

ABX, AEM, GG, NEM 2017 ABX AEM GG NEM Total Revenues in $ Billion 8.374 2.243 3.423 7.348 Net Income in $ Million 1,428.0 243.9 658.0 -98.0 EBITDA $ Million 4,867.0 948.0 1,316.0 2,599.0 EPS diluted in $/share 1.23 1.04 0.77 -0.18 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,065.0 767.6 1,211.0 2,335.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,396.0 874.2 1,341.0 866.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 669.0 -106.6 -130.0 1,469.0 Total Cash $ Million 2,234.0 766.7 234.0 3,321.0 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 6.423 1.375 2.483 4.065 Dividend per share in $ 0.12 0.42 0.08 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,166.6 231,2 867.3 538.0 Enterprise Value (Yahoo) EV $ billion 18.56 9.77 14.08 20.69 EV-to-EBITDA 3.81 10.31 10.70 7.96 Net Debt-to-EBITDA 0.86 0.64 1.71 0.29 Gold Production K Oz ABX AEM GG NEM Gold Production K Oz 5,323 1,713 2,569 5,266 AISC by-product $/Oz 753 805 824 924 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,257 1,261 1,266 1,254

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Gold Production details

Gold production is a critical value.

1 - Barrick Gold: Gold production was 1,339K Oz, up 7.7% sequentially and minus 11.7% from the previous year. All-in sustainable cost ("AISC") is one of the smallest of the Industry. Barrick Gold is producing from seven different mines.

2 - Agnico Eagle: Set a record regarding annual production with a total of 1,713,018 Au Oz, up over 10% compared to 2016. On a quarterly basis, production was 413,212 Au Oz, down 3% from the same quarter last year, due to lack of production of Lapa. Production growth is on track to 2 million Au ounces entering 2020. All-in sustainable cost ("AISC") is reasonable for the industry averaging $805 per ounce in 2017. However, it jumped quite a lot in the fourth quarter. AEM has nine producing mines.

3 - Goldcorp: Produced 646K Oz and 2.569 M Oz of gold during the fourth quarter and full year 2017, respectively. The annual figure exceeded the midpoint of its gold production guidance of 2.5 M Oz.

If we compare the company AISC to Barrick Gold (ABX) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) the company is showing a satisfactory AISC (on by-product basis) under $900 per ounce. However, the AISC is now 16.5% higher year-over-year. Goldcorp is also producing other metals and more importantly Silver. Silver accounts for nearly ~11% and other base metals used to reduce AISC account for about ~17%.

4 - Newmont Mining: Gold production was 1,341 K Au Oz in 4Q'17 or 1.4% higher than a year ago. Merian and Tanami mines were doing very well and contributed to the increase in gold produced during the fourth quarter. All-in sustainable cost ("AISC") has increased the fourth quarter to $968 per ounce due to increased CapEx and increased costs. It is a significant value that will have to be monitored in 2018.

EV-To-EBITDA and Net debt-To-EBITDA

Commonly, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive the company is. A low EV-To-EBITDA ratio could imply that a stock is potentially undervalued and vice versa. An investing strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not bring the desired results, but it helps.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA is essentially how long a company would take (in years) to pay off its debt; more cash than debt would see a negative number. This is why banks, particularly since the last financial crisis, are stipulating the debt/EBITDA ratio does climb above 5.

We can see that all four miners present a solid and stable profile.

Operating Cash flow to LT Debt

It is a cash flow coverage ratio that measures how much cash is available to pay for the long-term debt. This ratio is a good indicator of potential bankruptcy. Again, we can see that these four miners are solid and present no risk of bankruptcy.

Free cash flow

In this category, NEM and ABX are doing very well while AEM and GG are not.

Appraising free cash flow is a vital exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective. It is crucial that FCF is found adequate and sufficient to consider the business model balanced. Consequently, it should be enough to pay for the dividend, reduce debt and eventually declare a share buyback.

ABX, on a yearly basis FCF is now $669 million, which is adequate to pay for the $140 million annually and leaves a large security margin.

NEM free cash flow is impressive with $1.469 billion on a yearly basis. NEM is an impressive cash machine.

AEM has been investing a lot in CapEx in 2017, but this trend should reverse in 2018. The CEO, Sean Boyd said:

Significant free cash flow is expected next year with our CapEx dropping off of the peak this year and our margins going up substantially,

GG is struggling with free cash flow. However, besides the 2Q'17, GG is producing about $65 million in free cash flow on a quarterly basis.

Revenues and dividend.

Total revenues are showing the large size of these four miners. Barrick Gold is still the leader of the four.

The dividend yield is quite low and varies only from 0.60% to 1.06%. I expect an increase in the dividend during the second half of 2018.

Conclusion

These four gold miners are suitable candidates and could be eventually accumulated for the long-term with a limited risk of an adverse financial breakout.

NEM has outperformed the sector and is now almost 14% above its price a year ago. We can see why when we look at the free cash flow.

GG was not an easy walk in the park. The company has been plagued by operating issues that have severely compromised the stock these past few years. But, the future looks better and even encouraging from an investor's perspective now.

AEM shows an excellent balance sheet with liquidities of $1.7 billion and a production of 2 million Au Oz by 2020. I expect the company to increase the dividend in 2018-2019 to a more reasonable yield of 2.5-3% with an anticipated reduction in CapEx.

Finally, on the other side of the spectrum, we have ABX which trades about 35% below its price a year ago. One crucial issue for the company was about the gold reserves which were revised down by 25% last year to 64.55 M Oz. It was the price to pay to cut the long-term debt from almost $13 billion to now $6.5 billion and on its way to $5 billion the end of 2018.

