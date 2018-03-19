CytRx's (CYTR) CEO Steve Kriegsman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 19, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Steve Kriegsman - Chairman and CEO

John Caloz - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the CytRx 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions for how to participate will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded at the request of the Company.

I’d now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. John Caloz, CFO. Sir, you may begin.

John Caloz

Thank you, Jeremy, and thank you all for joining us on today’s call to discuss CytRx’s year-end 2017 financial results. My name is John Caloz and I’m joined today by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Kriegsman.

On the call today, Steve will make some introductory comments and provide a brief overview of the development programs and plans. Then, I will provide an overview of year-end 2017 financial results. Steve will then discuss our upcoming milestones and provide some summary remarks. We will then open the call up for your questions.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing CytRx’s results for the full year 2017. The release is available on our website at cytrx.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I will remind you that we will be making forward-looking assertions during today’s call that represent the Company’s intentions expectations or beliefs concerning future events, which constitute forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are subject to factors risks and uncertainties such as those detailed in today’s press release announcing this call and in our filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of the date of this recording and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligations to update such statements. We refer you to the risk factors section of the annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Kriegsman. Steve?

Steve Kriegsman

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone.

2017 was a pivotal year for our Company. Last July, we announced the global strategic licensing transaction with NantCell for aldoxorubicin. NantCell, which is a private subsidiary of NantWorks is an immuno-oncology company, developing novel molecular targeted therapeutics. NantCell is led by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who development and gain regulatory approval also under 505(b)(2) for Abraxane, albumin cytotoxic, which currently grosses about $1 billion in annual sales for Celgene.

NantCell received exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize aldoxorubicin for all indications and is responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercial activities. In exchange, CytRx is eligible to receive up to $343 million, if regulatory and commercial milestones are achieved by NantCell. We also can receive increasing double-digit royalties on sales for aldoxorubicin’s lead indication of soft tissue sarcomas and mid to high single-digit royalties for any additional future indications. NantCell is committed to bringing aldoxorubicin to the market and also to expanding its use as a combination therapy with both immuno-oncology and cell-based therapies.

NantCell initiated, two new Phase 1b/2 clinical trials investigating their high-affinity natural killer or haNK cell therapy in combination with a variety of anti-cancer agents including aldoxorubicin. They are in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer and advanced squamous cell carcinoma. This transaction allows us to focus our internal resources on creating new ultra-high potency drug candidates, using our proprietary Linker Activated Drug release or LADR technology platform.

I will turn to our LADR technology platform. Extensive research and development activities are ongoing at our expanded discovery laboratory in Freiburg, Germany. Under the direction of Dr. Felix Kratz, the scientific team has been developing several LADR derived ultra-high potency compounds. As many of you know, last Thursday, we announced four new drug candidates for advancement toward investigational new drug enabling studies. The LADR platform is a discovery agent, combining CytRx’s expertise in linker chemistry and human albumin biology to create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that deliver highly potent anti-cancer agents directly to the tumor, while minimizing systemic toxicity.

During 2017, the lab synthesized and tested over 75 rationally design drug conjugates with highly potent cytotoxic payloads and two distinct classes of compounds have been created. The four new candidates selected for advancement are named LADR 7, 8, 9 and 10 and completed initial laboratory testing and are eligible to advance into IND-enabling studies. Our goal is to submit an IND application to the USA FDA for one or more of these candidates in 2018. Supportive preclinical data demonstrating the impressive anti-tumor efficacy of LADR 7, 8, 9 and 10 will be presented as research posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research 2018 annual meeting, taking place April 14th, to 18th in Chicago, and I encourage all of you to attend that’s going to be very exciting group of days.

For LADR 7 and 8, the data will describe the greatly improved anti-tumor efficacy of these compounds compared to their parent compounds auristatin E or a state and induce statistically significant long-term partial or complete remission in our animal models. For LADR 9, 10, the data will document the synthesis of several novel albumin-binding, maytansinoid analogs that were more potent than the parent drug maytansine and inhabiting the growth of human cancer cells in vitro and in vivo. These compounds are better tolerated in animal models and induce long-term partial and complete tumor regressions. We are extremely proud of the achievements made by our world-class drug discovery team. And we believe our LADR ultra-high potency compounds may have breakthrough status against numerous solid tumors and we are excited to share this research with the medical and scientific community AACR. We also believe that this technology will be superior to the antibody drug conjugates, three of which are currently on the market. So, we’re very excited about this new opportunity.

CytRx has also strengthened our strategic alliance team. We have an exclusive agreement with Destum Partners, Inc., a leading strategic advisory firm, serving companies in life sciences, to assist in executing a strategic alliance for CytRx’s LADR candidates. Additionally, Mr. Eric Curtis, MBA, has joined our team to provide strategic counsel regarding our ongoing programs and they include a LADR discovery platform and the ultra high drug candidates. Erica has an extensive professional network to assist with introductions for large form and biotech companies and Eric along with Destum will be making introductions at the American Association Cancer Research Conference.

Our strategy is to build a large intellectual property portfolio. In December, we filed provisional patent application for each of the drug conjugates. The applications cover each compound series including pharmaceutical compositions and methods of use. When granted, these new patents will form the foundation of our latter candidate patent portfolio, and CytRx will own worldwide rights for each.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to John Caloz, our CFO, to provide an overview of the financials. John?

John Caloz

Thank you, Steve. Since we issued a press release earlier today outlining our financial results, I’ll just review our 2017 financial highlights.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017 totaled $37.6 million. As Steve mentioned earlier, during the third quarter of 2017, we entered into a global strategic licensing agreement with NantCell for aldoxorubicin and received a strategic investment of $13 million at $6.60 per share. Concurrent with the closing of the aldox license agreement, we amended our existing long-term loan and made additional payments of $10 million to the lender during the quarter.

Net loss for the full year 2017 was $35 million or $1.46 per share compared to a net loss of $50.8 million or $3.78 per share for the full year 2016, a reduction of $15.8 million. In 2017, the Company recognized a non-cash gain of $1.4 million on the fair value adjustment of warrant derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in 2016, compared to a non-cash gain of $3.8 million during 2016 related to now expired warrants.

Research and development expense for the full year 2017 was $19.8 million including approximately $11.7 million for aldoxorubicin, $3.2 million for the preclinical development of the new LADR albumin-binding ultra-high potency drug candidates and approximately $4.9 million for non-cash expenses, licensing fees and general operations of our clinical programs. This is a reduction of approximately 45% compared to R&D expenses of $35.9 million for the full year 2016.

General and administrative expenses for the full year 2017 was $12.5 million compared to $16 million in 2016. These totals include non-cash stock compensation expense of $2.8 million for 2017 and $4.9 million for 2016. G&A expense decreased by approximately 22%, primarily due to a decrease in non-cash expense of $2.1 million and a decrease in salaries of $1 million.

Before I turn the call back over to Steve, I would like to review a few other corporate highlights. In November 2017, we completed a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding common-stock. The reverse stock split reduced the number of common share outstanding to approximately $27.6 million as of the effective date.

Authorized shares were also proportionately reduced to approximately $41.7 million and the Company’s preferred stock was reduced to approximately 800,000 shares. Following completion of the reverse stock split, we received return notification from NASDAQ that we have regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of our common stock on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Steve.

Steve Kriegsman

Thank you, John. We are very proud of the achievements over the last year and are anticipating several milestones with the LADR candidates in the coming months and quarters, starting with the presentation of four preclinical data posters for LADR 7, 8, 9 and 10 at AACR 2018; securing a strategic partnership for a high-potency LADR drug candidates before the end of 2018; initiate IND-enabling studies for LADR 7, 8, 9 and 10 during 2018; continue preliminary GMP manufacturing activities for LADR linkers; request a pre-IND meeting with the FDA to gain agreement on the development program, submit an IND application to the FDA for one or more candidates in 2018. And with regards to NantCell, we are now in control of all our milestones. We can’t report anything now, but when they announce information, then, we would make it public also.

So, we look forward to an exciting year for 2018, we’re focused on advancing our fully owned pipeline of assets. We believe there is significant opportunity ahead and are confident we have the team and expertise in place to achieve our objective of creating a new class of breakthrough drugs to treat patients with cancer. We also intend to build future value for all of our shareholders.

I now would like to turn the call over to the operator and open the line for any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Mitch Valasel. [Ph] Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to ask Mr. Kriegsman, what can he say about unhappy shareholders after all the RS and the SCLC data not being -- it’s hidden. [Ph] So, if you can just tell us what’s going on?

Steve Kriegsman

I’m sorry. Could you repeat that question, please? Is it a two-part question? I just wanted to get...

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. It is, what can you tell the shareholders who have been like very unhappy with the performance of the stock price? And what’s going on with the SELC data that was promised to us? That’s the reason some of us mark the stock because of the NDA submissions and the SELC data. Thank you.

Steve Kriegsman

Okay. So, obviously, I can understand shareholders being unhappy. It’s very difficult to please any shareholders, although this year our stock has been performing well. As of Friday, we were up 25% for the year. So, at least, we are moving forward and doing everything we can to rebound. So, I think when you are in biotech, you’re going to have substantial ups and downs. And it’s a type of industry where we’re geniuses when the stock is up. Obviously, when you have a stock that’s down, you’re not necessarily going to be happy. But, biotech is for those who are long-term, who are looking for long-term results. I don’t want to get into any details, only great companies that have been acquired or multi-billion dollars companies today, who went through similar situations besides this. So, all I can say to the unhappy shareholders is be patient with us. We’re doing everything we can in 2018 and going forward to make CytRx a very successful company. And we are very optimistic about our future.

As far as small cell lung cancer, as you probably know or maybe you don’t know, in July 2017, we out-licensed aldoxorubicin for all indications which include soft tissue sarcomas, small cell lung cancer, Kaposi’s sarcoma, brain cancer, dox [ph] and ifosfamide, and any other clinical trials that were going on with aldox. They were out-licensed to NantCell. And we’ve got stock at $6.60 a share, which is substantially higher than what we are trading for now. And we’ve put it in the hands of a company that has a tremendous track record with the type of drugs that aldoxorubicin is.

The problem with this company, as far as our shareholders are concerned, is this is a private company. NantCell, Inc. is not public. They are very, very conservative. And unfortunately, and I can sympathize with the shareholders on this, they choose when they want to provide information to us, and they make that information public. And then, we are in a position to tell our shareholders what the information is. But, unfortunately, before that, we privileged to that information. And that’s just the way it is. So, there is nothing I can tell you that we know with regards to the second part of your question.

Thank you. Any other questions?

Operator

[Operator instructions] And speakers, I am showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I’d like to turn the call back over to Steve Kriegsman, CEO, for any closing remarks.

Steve Kriegsman

Thank you very much. We appreciate everybody dialing in and asking questions. We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude your program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.