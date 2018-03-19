Prem Watsa Still Deserves The Title Of Canadian Warren Buffett

Moreover, when we consider dividends and intrinsic value, Fairfax performance is indeed in line with Berkshire’s performance of the last 10 and 20 years.

Nevertheless, Fairfax performance is not directly correlated with Prem Watsa’s ability as a stock selector.

The author’s implied argument was that Prem Watsa’s big bet on Blackberry should not be seen as a bullish signal, because the guy is a mediocre stock selector.

A few days ago, one fellow SA author [who disclosed correctly to keep a short position on BlackBerry(BB)] wrote this article about Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF).

Mr. Watsa, a famous Indian native value businessman, is known as the Canadian Warren Buffett, because, in Toronto, he built a holding company from scratch, which resembles Berkshire Hathaway in many respects (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B).

To put it simply, the similar business model is made of a group of strong insurance companies that supply the parent company yearly with cash (the float), virtually borrowed for free or even with a premium fee, thanks to the generally outstanding underwriting results.

This "free money" is used to invest in securities like bonds, common stocks, warrants, debentures and derivatives. Fairfax's common stock portfolio's largest position is BlackBerry Limited, which accounts for 37% of its net worth. Fairfax even owns a convertible BB's debt pile of around $600M expiring in 2020, making the overall position of the Canadian company much bigger.

Fairfax has had a terrific record of book value and price appreciation over the last 32 years (just like Berkshire), which its chairman annually updates in the usual letter to shareholders. So far, Fairfax has achieved over 19% of compound annual growth for its book value (in US$) and over 18% for its price per share (in CAD$).

Nevertheless, the article I am referring to, reports a shady overview of Fairfax's business claiming that the overwhelming performance was achieved in the early years and that, consequently, over the last 20 years it has lagged, due to Fairfax's failure to keep the pace with the main benchmarks, including Berkshire's track record, of course.

In order to demonstrate this thesis, the author uses an unusual comparison period, starting in the middle of the 1998 fiscal year. He does not include dividends too, which Fairfax habitually pays (contrary to Berkshire).

"…Well, by July 1, 1998 the stock was already at CAD$585, so from there it then took nearly 20 years to get to CAD$647, or +10.6%. Not exactly Buffett-like either."

I must confess that I never noticed that about Fairfax (my bad), but because I suspected the author's disclosure could influence his analysis, I calculated Fairfax's performance with a more rational and clean metric.

A fair comparison between Fairfax and Berkshire

I considered two periods: 20 years and 10 years. I compared Berkshire's and Fairfax's book value per share growth, because this gives us a better understanding of the true intrinsic value history of the companies and, since these two sets of data are both disclosed in US$, I summed up the dividends for Fairfax in the end.

These are the results:

Performance over the last 20 years:

Year Annual percentage BV's change Fairfax Annual percentage BV's change Berkshire Annual percentage change S&P 500 1998 30 48.3 2.6 1999 38 0.5 21 2000 (5) 6.5 (9.1) 2001 (21) (6.2) (11.9) 2002 7 10 (22.1) 2003 31 21 28.7 2004 (1) 10.5 10.9 2005 (16) 6.4 4.9 2006 9 18.4 15.8 2007 53 11 5.5 2008 21 (9.6) (37) 2009 33 19.8 26.5 2010 2 13 15.1 2011 (3) 4.6 2.1 2012 4 14.4 16 2013 (10) 18.2 32.4 2014 16 8.3 13.7 2015 2 6.4 1.4 2016 (9) 10.7 12 2017 22 23 21.8 Compounded annual gain 9% + dividends 11.2% 8.4%

Source: Berkshire Hathaway and Fairfax Financial annual letters, Author's elaboration

Performance over the last 10 years:

Year Annual percentage BV's change Fairfax Annual percentage BV's change Berkshire Annual percentage change S&P 500 2008 21 (9.6) (37) 2009 33 19.8 26.5 2010 2 13 15.1 2011 (3) 4.6 2.1 2012 4 14.4 16 2013 (10) 18.2 32.4 2014 16 8.3 13.7 2015 2 6.4 1.4 2016 (9) 10.7 12 2017 22 23 21.8 Compounded annual gain 7% + dividends 10.6% 10%

Source: Berkshire Hathaway and Fairfax Financial annual letters, Author's elaboration

The 20-year chart shows us that the results for the two companies are very similar, when we add a rough 2% of compound annual performance to Fairfax due to the dividends it pays.

However, over the 10-year span, Berkshire clearly beats Fairfax.

Still, when we look at the stock price chart we will see a different picture:

Source: Dividend Channel

Also, we should not forget that Berkshire's current price-to-book ratio is almost 40% higher than Fairfax's, a circumstance that could eventually lead to an even better future performance for Fairfax vs Berkshire in the years to come.

Therefore, Fairfax has not done so bad so far, but what does this have to do with BlackBerry?

As a matter of fact, attempting to match Watsa's ability as a common stock selector with his company performance is a bit disproportionate.

Fairfax is mostly an insurance company that, following Berkshire Hathaway's business model, invests its float in an "unconventional" way. This investing policy includes common stocks, of course, but for a small part of the company's portfolio.

We are talking about roughly a $1.5B wallet value vs an average float value of around $17B for 2017.

We can barely find a correlation between the performance of this equity wallet and Fairfax's general performance as a whole.

Then, should we not count Watsa's take on BlackBerry at all?

We should not go so fast.

As we have already seen, BB counts for almost 40% of Fairfax's common stock portfolio and considerably more, if we consider the $600M of debentures (Mr. Watsa could acquire 60 million shares of BlackBerry at $10 per share in 2020).

P. Watsa is a famous value investor and he recognizes a huge value in BB. We can't ignore that.

Moreover, he is not the only value investor who is betting on BB today.

I could mention Kahn Brothers and Francis Chou, for instance. And I will not forget Andrew Left, the famous short seller. Isn't it worth pointing out that one of the most famous short seller in the financial community chose BlackBerry for his sole long bet so far disclosed?

Shorters are mostly concentrated on the things that can go wrong, aren't they?

And in this sole case A. Left saw something that could actually go for the best. Shouldn't this tell us something?

In a report about Blackberry he underlined:

"BlackBerry: our best idea in years!"

It is particularly worth noting that BB is a good play from a value stand point, as all these value investors are telling us. These guys usually put their money in the safest places they are able to find, not counting on the growth prospects as much.

Let's put Warren Buffett aside for a moment, whose big dimensions force him to bet only on mega cap stocks, as I tried to explain in my last article. In fact, he is actually investing no more on clear value plays.

Conclusions

The last attempt to put Blackberry's turnaround in a bad light by a SA author is built on an open criticism of the past 20 years' performance of the biggest BlackBerry's shareholder: Prem Watsa.

Anyway this analysis fails to provide a clear proof of reliability when taking a closer look.

The bottom line is that Prem Watsa's reputation is solid and certified. He is a terrific businessman and value investor, second probably only to Warren Buffett.

Consequently, the fact that he is firmly betting on BB's turnaround (together with other famous value investors) is another good reason to be long on BB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.