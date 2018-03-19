Amazon.Com - A Dog Stock Without A Hidden Government Subsidy

The current valuation, which is over 120 time free cash flow, will be seriously challenged if the US Postal Service contract it has negotiated is re-set, per indications from Trump.

When something looks too good to be true, it usually is not true. And lately, I have been getting that feeling very strongly when it comes to Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) valuation. And my trepidation is not just based on a parabolic move in the share price since November of 2017. My problem is grounded in the fundamental business model that Amazon is using to fetch its high flying valuation.

And to that end, I ask the question, how can a company actually grow a business based on free shipping of 30 lb. bags of dog food or jumbo packages of disposable diapers?

Amazon.com does not make a product. They are a delivery business for the most part which runs a massive computer server farm which is constructed to allow consumers to buy goods on-line and have them delivered. To the company’s credit, Amazon has figured out there are a lot of uses of all the computing power it has assembled in its business such as video service delivery and cloud computing which it is capitalizing upon. However, the Amazon brand is all about on-line shopping and delivery, and that brand image at its core is built on the value proposition that you can get what you want and have it delivered at the same price or better than going to the store. They do this through shipping offers, which is fundamental to the way most consumers view Amazon.

Remember the Webvan.com Failure?

After 20 years of development of the concept of on-line shopping, consumers are now well trained in the art of looking up whatever they want to buy on-line and checking to see what it costs. Simple math tells them whether they should go to the store and pick it up, or wait on the delivery buggy to drop it off at their door step. I was working in Silicon Valley during the first dot.com wave of on-line shopping back in the year 2000, and witnessed the crash and burn of Webvan.com in 2001 after only 5 years of operation where it raised almost $800M in venture and IPO based financing and was valued by Wall Street at over $4.8B at its peak. The fundamental problem with the business model was that it required a massive amount of capital just to build and keep running the on-line shopping system software complex. Software design and maintenance is a never ending process, and the software “roofers” always leave a shingle or two out of place which must be continually repaired.

But beyond the shear under-estimation of the up-front and on-going cost to build the on-line business, there was the lack of a low cost delivery infrastructure in place to execute the business vision, even in the densely populated of San Jose and San Francisco area where the service was being developed. The delivery expense busted the business case.

And now, with many years of development of the computer infrastructure that underpins the on-line shopping experience, much of which I use periodically as do many others, I am being led to believe that the great Amazon is going to master the grocery delivery business with its invincible on-line shopping model. And, just as in the year 2000, I see the same disconnect between reality and Wall Street. Here are the metrics I am referring to in some very easy to understand investment charts.

Over the past year Amazon’s market capitalization has more than doubled to $768B, as its stock price has increased from $750 per share to over $1571 in most recent trading. At the same time, Amazon’s free cash flow has declined over the past year to $6.48B, which in itself is troubling, but even more so since the multiple puts the stock trading at a 120 times free cash flow.

A business that is trading at this lofty multiple better have a knock-out business model if it is going to sustain its outsized valuation. And faulty market assumptions about Amazon’s ability to scale its last mile delivery model for more and more products, including groceries, at current cost levels is my biggest concern with Amazon’s business model going forward.

The Hidden Government Subsidy in Amazon’s Operating Numbers

The profitability of Amazon’s business, and the market expectations for its continued growth which are inter-related since the company requires ever greater scale to sustain its stock price, is heavily wedded to a government subsidy which it receives by using the US Postal Service for last mile delivery of packages. Amazon began this arrangement under a contract negotiated and signed in 2013, and delivery volume has grown substantially since that time. On the surface it appears to be a win-win agreement for both parties. The Post Office, which is suffering from a decline of First Class mail volume due to electronic mail, has been able to leverage its organization over the past five years to distribute a greater and greater share of Amazon deliveries, and in the process re-make its business model and off-set growing losses. Meanwhile, Amazon gets a much lower last mile delivery infrastructure which it levers up through delivery deals like Amazon Prime.

Sounds great, what is the issue?

The issue is that the contractual arrangement is based on a method called “postal injection” where Amazon delivers pre-sorted packages to local post office delivery depots for “last mile” deliveries to be made by the USPS at a greatly discounted price. With Amazon warehouses located near many USPS depots, Amazon has managed to outsource almost two-thirds of their deliveries to the United States Postal Service. (See here)

I have an acquaintance who is a rural mail carrier who I asked questions about how the Amazon delivery model has affected his business. This individual is not a union worker; he is a small business entrepreneur who has obtained the rights the delivery rights through the Post Office to deliver mail on certain routes. He, like many as I am discovering, is apparently being financially damaged by the current Amazon contractual arrangement. The Post Office, by virtue of the fact that Amazon has short-circuited the delivery process by setting up local warehouses and then drop-shipping its packages for delivery to the local post office, treats the delivery at the same rate as a first class piece of mail - $0.50 currently, which is the basis on which the rural carrier is compensated. However, the added cost to actually perform this type of service, which increasingly includes 30 lb. bags of dog food, which my friend was quick to let me know, is a growing trend on his route. The cost of this type of delivery service is not nearly equivalent to the first class mail delivery model; but that is the price that Amazon is currently paying

How much is Amazon Receiving in Corporate Welfare?

Who in their right mind is going to deliver a 30 lb. bag of dogfood for just $0.50? It does not make a lot of sense; however, it does make a lot of cents for Amazon.

I have done a little checking under the hood into the Amazon financial statements to figure out just how big a subsidy they are currently receiving from the Federal government under the current USPS contract. In 2017, I estimate that the subsidy conservatively totals almost $1.4B.

The estimate is based on a study by Citigroup, which shows that if an Amazon package delivery through the last mile of the post office bore its fair share of Postal Service system costs, each box would cost $1.46 more to deliver than a first class piece of mail. And I am betting this study did not account for the growing trend of jumbo disposable diaper box and large bags of dog food deliveries.

Trump factor Puts Amazon Sweetheart Deal at Risk

One thing about Trump is that he knows what crony capitalism looks like, and Amazon was squarely in the cross-hairs one of his Tweet storms recently.

Amazon shareholders should understand that if their sweetheart arrangement with the USPS is jettisoned in the near future, or more likely just renegotiated to reflect reality, that their beloved Amazon take over the world on-line business model is in jeopardy. For one, the operating income of the company, which is already slim, will probably drop by at least 30%-40% going forward. This alone should re-size the high flying stock price by a corresponding amount. And then there is the question of whether consumers will actually pay the full non-subsidized value of getting Amazon to deliver a lot of goods that they can just go pick up on a weekly shopping trip. A fully costed delivery model definitely would throw a spanner in the works at Amazon going forward. I don’t see any of this risk currently being priced into its 120 times free cash flow valuation. I personally would not offer any more than 20-30 times on an expected cash flow stream which was 40% less going forward.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.