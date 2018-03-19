Boyd Gaming: Deft Transactions And Operational Savvy Make It A Key Player In Coming Regional Consolidation

History shows Boyd goes against convention wisdom and shines: They knew just when to enter and leave the AC market: flush with success, not forced into a corner.

“You can’t teach court savvy…” Dean Smith, legendary basketball coach at the University of North Carolina

In late 2016, Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE:BYD) was trading at $19.80. I have revisited the stock since. I thought it was undervalued and put a PT of $26-$30 largely because I had a high level of confidence that its management was nimble. It had in spades what many managements I know did not: a strong sense of timing. I revisited it again last fall and raised guidance to $26-$30.

At the open today, Boyd was at $33.20, yet it is off 10.4% since this February largely due to management’s several downside revisions on earnings and revenues. These are short term calls, based on short term headwinds, from a management known for transparency. Looking a bit down the calendar, I believe, shows a markedly different picture.

The market bid Boyd down 10%, making a nice entry point now.

I have been following Boyd since they became an AC competitor of mine in 2003 when they opened the Borgata, a strong statement of a property built against conventional wisdom that had guided the industry since 1978. Having watched them evolve from an overweight operator of Las Vegas locals casinos (their heritage from their great founder, Sam Boyd—known for customer friendly slots) to a leader in AC, and then an aggressive expander of its geographic footprint, I remain impressed by their overall track record. They’ve had their stumbles. The Echelon, a multi-billion dollar project scheduled for the Las Vegas strip (now the site of Genting’s Resorts World development) was a victim, along with other dreamers in town, before the 2007/8 financial crisis. They moved quickly to sell the site. They subsequently bought the legacy Dania (Florida) Jai Alai fronton in 2007, believing that statewide commercial legalization of casinos was coming. When the bill failed, they exited, selling the property for $65.5m.

But since—correctly in my view—it has appraised the ever strengthening winds of change in the industry, it has moved rapidly ahead on two fronts. First, the company pivoted to its heartland, base of the Las Vegas locals market, by scooping up the Aliante and two Cannery Row properties. To date, both of these have been accretive to earnings. Then, recognizing the attractive valuations available in the regional space in the US Midwest and East, it struck again.

The Aliante Las Vegas

First, this last December, it bought from Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK), itself just acquired by Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN), four viable properties: Ameristar St. Charles (Missouri), Ameristar Kansas City (Missouri), and Belterras in Florence (Indiana) and the latter's sister property in Cinccinati. Boyd picked up the four properties for $575m in cash and debt at 6.25X EBITDA—which by my calculations, based on trending gaming volume stability in those jurisdictions, represents excellent value. (Boyd also will inherit the master lease obligations of the properties now held in the Gaming & Leisure REIT portfolio.)

Then, fast on the heels of that deal, Boyd bought the Valley Forge Casino hotel in King of Prussia, Pa., just 20 miles from metro Philadelphia, for $280.5m or a 7X EBITDA implied multiple. Again I believe this to be a sound valuation. The kicker here, which I believe is not yet baked into the shares, is this:

Not only did the Pennsylvania legislature’s fall session see the passage of a gaming expansion law that will allow for more casinos, but—more critically for Boyd in my humble opinion—de facto Pennsylvania becomes the fourth US state to legalize online gaming, including in sports betting. Remember, during its ownership of 50% of the AC Borgata, the company operated the most successful online casino site in New Jersey, leading all competitors in all categories. Expect Boyd to put its online experience and knowhow to work in Pennsylvania, where the potential of online and sports betting could be double that of New Jersey. And speaking of New Jersey, 2016 also saw Boyd selling off its 50% of the Borgata to its partner, MGM (NYSE:MGM). The transaction eventually showed a net in $181.7m after tax gains on the deal for the property it had conceived and run to market leadership since it opened in 2003.

Management expects all these acquisitions to become immediately accretive to EBITDA. They bought the packages right, they expect real synergies in costs, and they understand the Midwest and East Coast markets well. And they have literally, overnight, moved from a large scale locals/Western operator to a national competitor to two rivals: Penn National and Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) (newly emerged from bankruptcy).

Of the three, we’re betting on Boyd for 2018.

Here’s why we like Boyd better on industry-centric rationales.

1. Caesars has a wider geographic spread with more properties but among them there are too many marginal performers, particularly in AC where its big Caesars and Bally's properties sit mid-boardwalk while the renovation of the Taj Mahal by new owners Hard Rock nears completion. AC will become tougher for Caesars to keep its Caesars, Bally's and Harrah’s revenue base steady against a robust revival of the Taj—if it happens.

Morever, CZR has its eye on global expansion. Though many of our Asian associates do not consider the company a viable competitor for a Japan license, the company is expected to bid. It has appointed an international executive charged with the responsibility to getting a CZR footprint down in Asia. The company badly misjudged its chance to enter Macau in the early 2000s and on the theory of better late than never. Its new management is determined, probably with a financial partner, to find a home, if not in Japan then in South Korea, Vietnam, or possibly even Brazil.

Pursuing these developments will require multi billions. Its balance sheet, while having exited from $10b in debt from the bankruptcy, still sits on the thin side for Asian expansion. That means, among other things, that we see possible sale of regional properties, many of which have already been transferred to its new VICI (OTCPK:VICI) REIT.

Yet last November, CZR announced it was paying $1.7b for two Indiana horse tracks linked to three off track betting sites, and that it was launching a $90m reconfiguration of its Horseshoe riverboat in the southern part of that state. Shortly after the announcement, the company protested a state mandated $50m fee to transfer the horse track licenses and threatened to cancel its proposed Horseshoe renovation in the state. Whether this headwind is evidence of miscommunication or flawed management homework isn’t clear. But while CZR does have some excellent regionals in its portfolio, it also faces the need for a lot more clarity in its regional strategy. For that reason, we think for now it’s a pass even at its current $12-$13 price.

2. Penn National: The company is the operating spin off of the old Penn National Gaming, a good regional operator of 30 some properties and most recently, the acquirer of Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK). Both operators have moved their realty into Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), a REIT now owning 38 properties between PENN and PNK. We think the Penn portfolio has many strong operations but in some areas it is more vulnerable to new competition than its peers.

Most critical of these is the Plainridge, Mass., slot parlor, a sneeze away from metro Boston, which was designed as a straight slot parlor aimed at local players. Its initial numbers were good, but it has since faded somewhat. And most critically, looming in 2019 is the grand opening of Wynn Boston, a spectacular waterside integrated $2.4b resort. Whether it debuts as the Wynn, or undergoes a brand name change resulting from the PC huffing and puffing of Massachusetts regulators, is less critical to its success than the stunning facility itself, rapidly moving toward completion.

We are not suggesting this is a death rattle for Plainridge, but clearly we are in another universe in terms of attracting the average slot player who now lives in the metro Boston/Providence areas. This is further complicated by the arrival of an MGM property in Springfield, Mass., by 2020. And on top of that we have the two tribal operators from Connecticut, fearful of a doomsday scenario when Wynn opens, moving toward a fighting brand slot casino at the Connecticut/Massachusetts border to blunt the arrival of its two mega competitors. In brief, Massachusetts gaming is in a muddle and will be until the Wynn opens its doors and clears the New England gaming picture by dominating it.

We think the decision by Penn to sell off 4 of its recently acquired Pinnacle properties is very telling. Penn seems to be thinking more of rearranging and rationalizing its own portfolio before reaching out to geographically expand from its existing base.

Overall we like the cut of the Boyd management's jib better than that of its peer operators, expressed in the deftness in which it plans, carries out and moves its pieces around the regional casino chessboard.

And for that reason we see the slight recent downtick as an opportunity to take a good hard look at Boyd.

We are raising guidance on our PT by Q4 of this year to $40. We think once the numbers are fully consolidated from the new acquisitions, and a chunk of the synergy savings achieved, the stock will move to become more fully valued than it is at this point.

Right now:

Boyd: $33.20

Market cap at writing: $3.7b

2018 guidance from management: adjusted EBITDA: $600m to $620m. I believe this is a responsible, conservative number. Despite that, I am looking for a significant beat because I like the general trending of the economy in all the markets in which Boyd operates, backed up by its continuing bullish results from its big locals portfolio in Las Vegas. And above all I like its asset allocation strategy, which to me is indicative of a management that knows its business, its markets and, most of all, its customers.

Note: A follow up, more detailed analysis of the prospects of Boyd Gaming will be published on our marketplace site The House Edge sometime in early April.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.