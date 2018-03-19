Lithia Motors: Not A Jalopy

Introduction

A car dealership is an incredibly complicated enterprise, especially one that houses all phases of the traditional dealership model: New and Used Car Sales, Automotive Service, Parts Distribution and Body Shop Operations. There is typically a very large employee headcount, a vast array of moving parts that do not necessarily move in concerted symmetry, large financial commitments, increasingly well-educated consumers, and a product which grows in technical complexity on a yearly basis.

Like other businesses, car dealerships can benefit from some economies of scale - so therein is born the Dealership Group, which is typically a combination of multiple locations (referred to as "stores) and multiple manufacturers over a sometimes vast geographic footprint. The bigger the Dealership Group the better its clout in working with manufacturers and financing companies, in theory, relative to the volume of sales.

A $10Million dollar dealership sounds like a "large enterprise" but in practice could be a smaller multi-brand dealership group in a small backwater geography. I say this with experience, because I have been inside one before as an Internet Sales Manager and Assistant General Manager. So this is a business, like just a few others, with which I have extensive experience and can apply personal insight.

Today I am focusing my research on Lithia Motors (LAD), who I consider The Best Dealership Group investment in the publicly traded "Auto Dealership" subgroup.

Competitor Comparison

There are 15 components of the Auto Dealership subgroup, but we will be eliminating several from the start because for my model they do not match LAD is terms of operations type.

Exclusions:

China Auto Logistics Inc. (CALI) - Import operation in China

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) - 3rd Party Lead Generator

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) - 3rd Party Lead Generator

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) - 3rd Party Liquidation Service

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) - Used Vehicles Only

Carvana Co. (CVNA) - Used Vehicles Only

CarMax Inc. (KMX) - Used Vehicles Only

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) & (RUSHB) - Commercial Vehicles Only

Metric Analysis and Comparison

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

Market Cap $2.63 Billion, 171 Stores

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.02%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.7

PEG Ratio: 0.38

mPEG Ratio: 0.59

DCF Fair Value: 137.52 (+23%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 231.89 (+54%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 43.20%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 140.10%

Price to Sales: 0.26

Other Negative Attributes:

Debt to Equity Ratio: 2.74

Long-Term Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.95

Insider Transactions: -25.47%

Short Float: 8.64%

Commentary: My top three metrics - Dividend Yield, Analyst Recommendation Score, and PEG are all strong here, especially considering that LAD first came to me via my (at the time) growth-only strategy in 2011, so the Dividend is a nice but not necessary bonus. DCF Fair Value shows room for price appreciation and LAD is tied for the lead of this group for trading the nearest to its Enterprise Value. EPS growth looks excellent and truly outstrips the rest of the field. Concerns are with the Debt and insider sales. Short float is not something I always take into account but for this analysis I am - and LAD shows a middle of the pack number here.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Market Cap $3.93 Billion, 343 Stores (155 U.S. Domestic)

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 2.82%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.8

PEG Ratio: 1.48

mPEG Ratio: 0.99

DCF Fair Value: 36.77 (-25%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 114.70 (+60%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Sales: 0.18

Price to Free Cash Flow: 14.65

Insider Transactions: +9.76%

Other Negative Attributes:

Price to Cash: 85.97

Debt to Equity Ratio: 2.47

Long-term Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.87

Short Float: 5.92%

Commentary: PAG shows metrics that would make it eligible for my universe of coverage - a solid dividend yield, ASR and PEG Ratio - but in weighing the totality of the metrics I still place LAD in the lead. Insider purchasing is very encouraging and the short float is the lowest of this analysis group. PAG lacks the explosive growth numbers that LAD is sporting and has similar Debt characteristics. PAG is definitely there for a dividend yield investor who is not necessarily looking for growth, as I am with LAD. For a value investor a share price drop bringing it closer to DCF Fair Value could be a good buy opportunity.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Market Cap $1.44 Billion, 81 stores (+24 collision centers)

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.5

PEG Ratio: 0.67

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 69.49 (+1%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 149.69 (+54%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Sales: 0.22

Price to Free Cash Flow: 5.50

Return on Equity: 41%

Other Negative Attributes:

EPS this Year: -5.40%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: -22.40%

Price to Cash: 305.44

Debt to Equity Ratio: 4.08

Long-term Debt to Equity Ratio: 2.19

Insider Transactions: -52.90%

Short Float: 8.70%

Commentary: The top metrics would give AGB a chance in my normal analysis screen but the negative attributes highlighted would erase that on further investigation. Especially in comparison to LAD the (negative) growth is just a killer, the debt situation way more cumbersome, and the insider transactions a great deal higher. The short float is in line with the middle of the pack today. The DCF Fair Value suggests AGB is fully valued as it sits now.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Market Cap $4.62 Billion, 253 Stores

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.9

PEG Ratio: 1.7

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 34.90 (-45%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 120.67 (+58%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Sales Ratio: 0.21

Other Negative Attributes:

EPS this Year: -4.30%

Price to Cash: 66.73

Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.83

Long-term Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.83

Insider Transactions: -6.79%

Institutional Transactions: -6.40%

Short Float: 8.11%

Commentary: AN is the biggest player in the space but the negative attributes very handily outweigh the positives, and the only passable of my top 3 metrics is the PEG Ratio, which would be overturned by everything else. Still the Short Float is in line with the mean. I do not see a growth story here for a while despite a decent Debt situation. Institutions are with insiders in exiting.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)

Market Cap $1.51 Billion, 175 stores (+48 collision centers)

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.43%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.6

PEG Ratio: 1.11

mPEG Ratio: 1.32

DCF Fair Value: 46.03 (-58%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 216.72 (+66%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Sales: 0.14

Other Negative Attributes:

EPS this Year: -2.40%

Price to Cash: 52.41

Debt to Equity Ratio: 2.61

Long-term Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.18

Insider Transactions: -32.80%

Short Float: 11.99%

Commentary: The top 3 metrics would have warranted GPI a look in my universe of coverage - and guess what? They are getting that today! - but everything else just says NO. Compared to LAD there is no earnings growth, no extremely beneficial debt structure, the insider transactions are huge and the Short Float is a good bit higher. The short sharks smell the blood in the water and are beginning to circle.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH)

Market Cap $863.85 Million, 123 stores (+18 collision centers)

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.22%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 3.0

PEG Ratio: 23.96

mPEG Ratio: 3.11

DCF Fair Value: 9.85 (-100%)

Enterprise Value Per Share: 110.93 (+82%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Sales: 0.09

Other Negative Attributes:

EPS this Year: -28%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: -8.10%

Price to Cash: 134.98

Debt to Equity: 3.23

Long-term Debt to Equity: 1.22

Short Float: 17.26%

Commentary: It is no secret to me on analysis why the short sharks have SAH fully in their sights. SAH is very much the weakest of the group and if there was one zeppelin that was about to blow up it would probably be SAH.

A look at January 1, 2011-Present

ABG data by YCharts

Clearly LAD has been the winner since the beginning of 2011, with other market beating returns turned in by ABG and PAG. AN, GPI and SAH have severely underperformed the market in the timespan.

Conclusion of Competitor Analysis

Going back to my original purchase of LAD in mid-2011 I certainly made the correct pick out of the group. The above analysis has proven to me that sticking with LAD appears, in comparison to segment competitors, the best choice as of this time. PAG has characteristics that suggest I should add it to my universe of coverage and keep an eye on it for the time being.

Looking Forward at Industry Challenges

Aside from possibly The Media and Politicians in general, the Automotive Industry - and specifically the end line face of the industry, the Automotive Dealership Sales and Service companies - have probably the most adversarial of any relationship with their customers. I have tried many times to understand how it developed to the state that it is in now and how it could be fixed for the betterment of all involved, and it is a pretty monumental task to say the least. No less than two entire BRANDS of automobile were introduced (and failed) to try and "reset" the relationship.

Going back to the days of the Old West the horse trader enjoyed similar status as the car salesman now and if you look into the etymology of many of the terms and phrases used by consumers to refer to "The Car Business" and many within the business to refer to aspects of it and you will find many originated from the Old West. In fact one of my pet theories is that many of the original car dealership franchises bought in the early twentieth century were purchased by the very folks whose horse trading businesses were going under. I have no empirical evidence to back up this theory.

Dealerships find themselves in a very unique and difficult bind. On the one hand they want to build and cultivate relationships with their customers that last lifetimes, generations of lifetimes even, but in no other business is the profit motive so reviled by the consumer. No one bickers with the milkman over the price of milk. No one argues with the grocer over the price of a can of beans or storms out of the bakery if they cannot get a ridiculous discount on the cost of a loaf of bread. Whereas in the course of normal business in America the set price for something is just that - The Price. Sure there may be sales or specials or coupons or some other flashy gimmick but really, unlike in other countries where in some cases literally everything is open to barter, this is such a small and one-sided circumstance that negotiating the price of a car (or house, mind you) put the average consumer in a position they are rarely if ever in.

Now imagine if tomorrow you were drafted into a game of skill that you have never played before but are expected to make the correct decisions and follow the correct etiquette and somehow win - the winning being such a nebulous concept that even keeping score is a complete mystery. This is a pretty accurate description of the average consumer when they walk into a dealership show room. They are told this is a game, with a score, and you must win. And little to nothing more. Sure, some come with some sort of set of expectations or assumptions either instilled by prior experience, second-hand information, or increasingly, information of various levels of dubiousness from the Internet. Some are even informed enough to take the edge off of what is starting to sound like quite the cumbersome confrontation and the transaction goes mostly without incident. But this is rare.

The Disruption of Everything

From the very beginning the Internet was a disruptor of a great deal of our daily life, and the Automotive Industry was one of the first industries where the minds of Silicon Valley tried to change the way things had always been done: sometimes for the better.

An interesting aside here- The Lean Manufacturing Method, innovated by Toyota, was done in what must be the least lean manufacturing industry known to mankind. More on this later.

An automotive dealership is no stranger to 3rd Party Service Providers. They float around a dealership like a constellation of satellites of various degrees of usefulness revolving around the planet, sometimes being of great use, sometimes doing no more than occasionally reminding others of their existence-if only because they crashed into something. But they all get paid, must be paid.

In a small town or geography the local dealerships advertising in the local newspaper[s] may be the single biggest customer of print advertising - could be the budgetary line item keeping the entire sports editorial staff and their kids fed. Same with local radio and television advertising. How many other local and civic events, clubs, sports teams, etc. are sponsored by the local car dealerships? Phone book advertisements. Advertisements in the High School Yearbook. Billboards and advertisements on the sides of buses. Advertisements on the placemats at the local diner. Does anyone send spam snail mail anymore? Yes. Car dealerships, for one.

This tightly wound asteroid belt of mutual self-interest was in perpetual orbit for going onto 60 years at the onset of the Internet age, two and three generations into the glacial-like inertia of how things had always been.

The late 1980's and early 1990's was certainly the high water mark for The Car Industry - both in the manufacturing centers of Detroit and the Midwest and in the far-flung locales of the Dealerships spread throughout America like the trading outposts of the late great empires - the money flowed freely, margins were great, regulatory oversight scant and ethical prudence at its greatest nadir.

The Internet invaded the cushy topography first like an invasive species, like kudzu slowly intertwining itself into the landscape, growing into everything, until after a time you could not tell if the wall existed for the vine or if the vine existed for the wall. I was there at this crucial juncture.

At first the Internet was like another phone book or magazine that had to have ads bought and paid for. This was pretty static, barely noticeable and not eating too deep into existing advertising budgets and certainly not altering the normal course of business. In some ways this came through the same sources - now the newspaper had a website, now the Auto Trader magazine you listed all your used car inventory had a website. Everything had websites before the dealership had their own website.

The next wave of disruption came in the inevitable 3rd Party Providers, that broker of the end all be all for any sales organization - LEADS! It should be no surprise that out of the 15 companies listed in the "Auto Dealership" subset mentioned earlier fully 2 of these are no more than 3rd Party Lead Providers (one of which originating out of the classic AutoTrader ecosystem). In the end dealerships themselves - truly, salespeople are the easiest people to sell, and car dealerships are staffed fully with folks who started out as salespeople (if they weren't born into a principle ownership family, but even then they have sales running in their blood) - are the easiest mark for a 3rd Party Provider that has something new and shiny and the prospect of gain but even more powerfully the prospect of loss.

"If your dealership doesn't buy into our lead program, that dealership down the street probably will...."

By the time the dealerships woke up to the reality that the Internet was a thing that had to be handled just as thoroughly as the local newspaper and radio, they also woke up to the reality - as if waking from a night of binge drinking to find the coffee table broken and strangers sleeping on the couch - that nothing would ever be the same again.

When I first showed up on the scene Internet leads were treated as little more than annoying garbage. This was well enough before the widespread adoption of the entire discipline that is now referred to as "BDC", so the old way of doing things was attempted on these leads. The old way did not work very well. In many ways it was counterproductive. In these very early days the foresighted came up with new strategies and ways to work with these new Internet leads and eventually the BDC concept grew in acceptance.

It might surprise you to find out that not a whole lot has changed in most dealerships in the twenty years since the Internet lead came into existence. Some dealerships are exceedingly well adapted to this new and powerful tool but many are still pining for the old days, back when you just told a lead to come into the store if they were serious.

There were several other changes going on in the background of the automotive industry that put the dealership at an increasing disadvantage monetarily - decreasing margins on new unit sales, decreasing financing participation due to regulation, increasing overhead costs, macro-economic trends far outside the purview of the industry. A perfect storm was brewing just over the horizon and few saw it coming.

That storm of course eventually became known as the Great Financial Crisis and everyone who was there remembers when the heads of GM, Ford and Chrysler were dragged in front of Congress and berated time and again due to their need for a "bailout". The bailouts happened and the manufacturers learned their lessons - or claimed to - and now years later with that episode well in the rearview mirror it is back to business as usual.

Except it is not. The margins are still slim - slimmer than probably could ever have been imagined even a few years ago.

The Hyper-Informed Consumer

The one thing that did change most profoundly between the dawn of the Internet and the current time period is the level of information a consumer has at their disposal, whether they choose to use it or not. Most choose to use some, thankfully.

Gone are the days when a dealership could make a good profit off of a trade-in because consumers now have a general sense of what their car is worth.

Especially gone are the days that the dealership could expect to make a solid profit on financing and additional up-sells due to regulatory oversight and general awareness.

Gone are the days of the captive market a dealership might have in its local area - I have seen people go several states over just to save a couple hundred dollars off of the sale price on a new car. That car was not unique. There were hundreds like it dotting the landscape. But for a couple hundred dollars...

Customers might never have been very loyal but now they certainly are not. And just like no one likes paying taxes but loves to get money from the government, no one pays the sticker price but everyone still loves when the dealership is "active in the community". Someone has to pay for all of those softball trophies and Girl Scout cookies after all.

And the margins are still squeezed ever smaller.

On top of it all there is a third wave now of Internet-fueled 3rd Party Providers, many of these playing both sides of the trade for maximized profit (theirs) while helping to reduce the margin for the dealer. The main culprit here is TrueCar (but there are others). TrueCar promises to help a consumer get "the certified best price" available on their choice of vehicle. A dealership has to pay a certain monthly and per unit fee to TrueCar for these leads. TrueCar makes money off of the consumers too.

It's all a really macabre symphony.

Tesla and Uber

If the manufacturers had adopted the possibilities of manufacture to order years ago when the technology was first available, say circa at least a half decade before the financial crisis, the pain of the shift could have been endured and well out of the system by now.

Remember my mention of Lean Manufacturing?

What I am alluding to is related to this: The manufacturer makes as many cars as it wants, generally in whatever configuration and colors it feels like making, then tries to push these off on the dealerships (who then pushes them off onto the customers). The dealerships have, to varying degrees, say in what configurations and colors they want - but not 100% overriding say. This leaves dealerships with units they know from the onset are going to be difficult to move.

In the early 2000's the big dealership groups fought with the Big 3 manufacturers to get them to agree to refuse to ever allow for direct-to-customer sales. This was short sighted and a better compromise could have been reached.

Instead, we still live in a world where, not uncommonly, a customer wants a specific configuration and color and the sales person is instructed by management to "sell what we got on the lot" as opposed to trading with another dealer who has the wanted configuration.

Imagine if you walked into a book store and wanted a copy of War and Peace and are instead convinced to instead buy Gone With The Wind. They are both books, right? There is a war in them both, right?

This leads to many happy customers....Wait, I mean, the opposite of that.

One interesting development is something I read a while back that Hyundai was looking at trying to do. Call it a "reset" of the Dealership to Consumer relationship... Because that has never been tried before...

If a customer goes to Tesla (TSLA) and orders exactly what they want they are not convinced to get something different. This is the one advantage that Tesla truly has. Literally almost everything else they fail at or are at a severe disadvantage, but THE ONE AND MOST IMPORTANT THING - giving the customer exactly what they want - is the one thing they can do (theoretically).

Uber - forget Uber. If there was a way to short Uber I would short it. Uber will fail. Uber will collapse. Mark my words.

Bigger is Better - Why LAD Should Succeed

Given everything I just said you would probably think at this point I am a super-bear on the Car Industry. In some ways you are correct. There may have been no person in America who enjoyed seeing Alan Mulally, Robert Nardelli and Richard Wagoner chastised by Congress as much as me.

LAD has successfully navigated tough environments before, and with increased scale I think they will become stronger and more able to do so in the future.

I agree with this assessment that one of LAD's main strengths now is in the decentralized nature of their culture. Instead of employing a heavy handed style they are allowing for their local teams to best survey their markets and react accordingly. For an organization that is looking to scale up continuously, this is a serious advantage not to be underappreciated.

A direct comparison here would be the mentioned Hyundai initiative above: A manufacturer is not in the position to radically change the entire relationship between the dealership and the customer, no matter the flowery language or good spirited intention of such a move. Saturn failed because the dealership network turned out to be existing GM dealers who did not change their way of doing things. Scion tried the same thing and similarly fell flat. A dealership group, however, dedicated to revamping the culture and relationship with the consumer can do much more - and directly benefit from the dividends yielded.

LAD gives me the impression of a Private Equity Firm that also sells cars - think KKR with 171 retail outlets. LAD has made two big purchases just since the beginning of the year and a slow and steady plod forward - taking in dealerships and groups of dealerships which do not have the luxury of scale, especially if there should be a severe market downturn, can continue to fuel the bottom line for LAD.

CEO Bryan DeBoer had this to say on the February 14 Earnings Call:

The plateauing new vehicle sales environment seems to be further accelerating the number of acquisitions available and we believe 2018 activity may exceed 2017 total. We anticipate being a significant beneficiary from the recent tax reform. Positive gain should be seen in both our existing store operations as well as new acquisition opportunities. We estimate our effective tax rate will decrease from 38% to 27% and savings are roughly 11% or an incremental $40 million in annual cash flows. Additionally, we estimate 90% of dealerships in the U.S. are structured as pass through entities which has historically meant we had a tax disadvantage to most competing acquirers. This change in our tax rate lowers the hurdle rate, we apply to our acquisitions or tax resulting in more deals meeting our disciplined annual return on equity target of 15% to 20%. Looking forward, we are updating our 2018 earnings outlook $10.50 per share

Conclusion

I have been long on LAD for a long time and today's research has reaffirmed my expectations moving forward. As LAD keeps growing shareholders will be well-rewarded.

Secular challenges in the market will be even easier to address as LAD scales up, continuing on the streak of beneficial acquisitions. Some of the closest similar competitors in the market have structural weaknesses that LAD does not exhibit, and despite a higher than normal (outside of the segment) short float overhang, I remain confident going forward.

LAD will continue to be one of the heavier weighted holdings in my Pretty 30 Portfolio and I rest easy knowing that management is out there hunting for the next deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.