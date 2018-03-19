Gastar Exploration: It's Time

Earlier in Q1 Seeking Alpha published my article "Gastar Exploration: Profit As The Final Pieces Fall Into Place". That article details Gastar's (GST) very long road since the preferred and debt traded at levels indicating imminent bankruptcy in Q1 of 2016.

There have been several key updates to the firm's financial position and operations now that we have last quarter's figures.

First, President and CEO Russell Porter resigned late last month, resulting in a few potential implications. To start, Ares Management LP (ARES), the effective owner of the company, may disagree with Mr. Porter on a critical strategic matter. The most obvious one that comes to mind is a potential sale of the company. Long-time CEOs tend to be builders; they want to see "their" company become something great. They are often more hesitant to sell than an independent third party due to this fact and the inherent conflict of interest that comes with voluntarily rendering yourself unemployed. It is also possible that Ares was not pleased with the collapse of the joint venture last year after a myriad of operational failures. It is equally fair to say that Mr. Porter's hiring of Stephen P. Roberts as the new COO led to the turnaround that has finally come to fruition via last quarter's results. Either way, Mr. Porter is out and Ares will face less resistance if it decides to change Gastar's course, such as through a merger or sale to another firm with more operational scale and less financial leverage in the STACK.

Second, through the successful sale of the West Edmund Hunton Lime Unit, also known as WEHLU, for $107.5 million has fundamentally changed the firm's financial position. Net, Gastar received $98.2 million from the transaction, bringing year end liquidity to $111.5 million. Gastar's expected 2018 spending for drilling, completions, and leasing costs are effectively accounted for. Adding to that the revenues generated from the sale of oil and gas, which totaled $76.6 million for calendar year 2017 excluding hedges, and the remaining interest and G&A costs are also covered even after subtracting the WEHLU's 40-45% contribution to barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") production. As drilling operations accelerate and assuming oil holds near $60, Gastar's cash flow and liquidity should be almost in the "comfortable" area for at least the next 12 months.

Fourth, Q4's operational performance finally came through after multiple quarters of disappointing if not outright embarrassing results.

Average daily production of 6,900 barrels of oil equivalent ("Boe") per day ("Boe/d"), a 17% increase over fourth quarter 2016 and an 11% increase over third quarter 2017

STACK Play production, which excludes West Edmund Hunton Lime Unit ("WEHLU") production, averaged 4,000 Boe/d, a 48% increase over fourth quarter 2016 and an 18% increase over third quarter 2017

West Edmund Hunton Lime Unit ("WEHLU") production, averaged 4,000 Boe/d, a 48% increase over fourth quarter 2016 and an 18% increase over third quarter 2017 Gastar's year-end 2017 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") proved reserves increased 68% to 42.9 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"), as previously reported.

Successful drilling optimization program reduced days to drill by 36% from first half of 2017.

Gastar has approximately 1,500 undeveloped net drilling locations in the STACK, most of which reside in the Osage, Maramec, and Manning formations. With the much improved stated drilling performance (we'll need more quarters to completely verify it) and adoption of industry best practices in terms of pad optimization and the number of stages, Gastar is much better positioned now than it was in the past.

Fourth, Gastar's GST-A and GST-B series perferred shares are quickly approaching their penalty period. From the prospectus:

If, at any time, there is a dividend default because cash dividends on the outstanding Series A Preferred Securities are accrued but not paid in full for any monthly dividend period within a quarterly period for a total of four consecutive or non-consecutive quarterly periods, then, (i) the annual dividend rate on the Series A Preferred Securities will be increased to the Penalty Rate...

The Penalty Rate defined as:

...(i) the annual dividend rate on the Series A Preferred Securities will be increased to 10.625% per annum (the “Penalty Rate”), commencing on the first day after the dividend payment date on which such dividend default occurs;

But the additional 200 basis points Gastar has to pay in annual distributions is only part of the headache the preferreds cause:

...and (iii) the holders of Series A Preferred Securities, voting separately as a class with holders of all other series of Parity Shares upon which like voting rights have been conferred and are exercisable, will have the right to elect two directors to serve on the Gastar USA Board, in addition to those directors then serving on such Board. Once all of the accumulated and unpaid dividends on the Series A Preferred Securities have been paid in full and cash dividends at the Penalty Rate have been paid in full for an additional two consecutive quarters, the dividend rate will be restored to the stated rate and the term of office of all directors so elected will terminate with the termination of such voting rights.

From Ares' point of view, it does not want to pay out several million in penalty payments to the preferred holders needlessly and it definitely does not want these shareholders messing with "their" board. But here's the icing on the cake from the Q4 transcript's question and answer section:

[Analyst John Aschenbeck] Clearly a much better shape post the WEHLU sale, but with that in mind, first, how are you guys thinking about the preferred dividend at this point? [Gastar SVP & CFO Michael Gerlich] Regarding the preferred. As we stated before, it's always been and continues to be our intention to catch up and reinstate the preferred dividends. We say that we needed to complete the way we property sell and that's now been completed... Again, it remains our intention to catch up the dividend payments in arrears, reinstate the preferred dividends and those assumptions were factored into our 2018 budget and liquidity projections. So it's really not going to have reinstatement, it will not have an impact on our plans for 2018.

Gastar's CFO flat-out stated that the reinstatement is part of the 2018 capital budget. We knew that was their intention, but now that is part of their fully funded operational plan for 2018.

In the last couple hours of trading, market participants had the opportunity to get through the financials and transcript and immediately began bidding up both preferreds aggressively. I tried to cross the market up (put in a bid above what I thought the offer was at the time) to get more shares but had only limited success.

Gastar's common stock rose even more dramatically.

While predicting where the common shares will end up is as much art as it is science, that is not the case with the preferreds. Each will receive approximately $2 in cash in accrued distributions and move much closer to their par value of $25 per share. Despite Friday's substantial gains, both preferreds are still trading well below $20 per share despite the embedded $2 in cash Gastar management is on record stating they will pay in the near future. For GST-B and its 10.75% distribution rate at par, anything below $24 prior to the ex-dividend date is compelling while I'd pay no more than $22.50 for GST-A and its 8.625% yield on par value. These price limits bake in a small cushion for the unknown since nothing is guaranteed until it happens.

