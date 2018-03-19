Why I Am Going To Buy 6.6%-Yielding Gramercy Property Trust This Week

The REIT has shifted more funds into high-potential industrial properties in recent years. Gramercy's portfolio looks attractive relative to peers.

I am going to add Gramercy Property Trust to my income portfolio this week.

Investors have become too bearish on REITs including Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) in 2018, in my opinion, offering value-minded income investors a promising entry into the stock. Gramercy Property Trust has been widely oversold in 2018 as part of the market shake-up earlier this year. Though shares appear to have bottomed out, the REIT still has a compelling reward-to-risk ratio as it offers income investors a high-quality dividend with prospects for growth. An investment in GPT yields 6.6 percent.

Gramercy Property Trust doesn't get much love from investors these days, which is a good opportunity for clear-headed income investors to add a quality real estate investment trust to a DGI portfolio. The REIT's shares have slumped a whopping ~15 percent in 2018, but are no longer oversold.

Source: StockCharts

I think three reasons stand out why income investors may want to consider Gramercy Property Trust for a DGI portfolio.

1. Gramercy Property Trust Is Morphing Into An Industrial REIT

Gramercy Property Trust is morphing into a high-potential industrial real estate investment trust. Industrial real estate accounts for 79.4 percent of the REIT's cash net operating income compared to just 47.0 percent at the end of 2015. At the same time, Gramercy Property Trust has scaled back its office exposure from 48.3 percent in 2015 to just 16.7 percent at the end of 2017.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust Investor Relations

Gramercy Property Trust's industrial real estate portfolio has a weighted average lease term of 7.2 years and almost no upcoming near-term lease maturities.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

About half of Gramercy Property Trust's annual base rent stems from tier 1 markets with strong economic fundamentals. Tier 1 markets include Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Seattle.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust's real estate portfolio compares well against the portfolio's of other industrial property REITs. Gramercy Property Trust's buildings have an average age of 14 years which compares favorably against a peer group average of ~18 years.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

2. Gramercy Property Trust's Dividend Has Room To Grow

Gramercy Property Trust is growing its dividend, which is something that can't be said for all REITs. Gramercy raised its quarterly dividend payout from $0.33/share to $0.375/share in the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting an increase of ~13.6 percent.

GPT Dividend data by YCharts

Gramercy Property Trust can maintain, and even grow this dividend. The REIT pulled in an average of $0.52/share in core FFO and $0.48/share in AFFO in the last six quarters, easily covering its dividend payout.

Source: Gramercy Property Trust

3. Gramercy Property Trust Is Moderately Valued

Gramercy Property Trust is not exactly in the bargain bin right now, but shares are also far from being overvalued. Shares currently sell for ~11.6x Q4-2017 run-rate AFFO and ~11.8x 2018e AFFO. Given Gramercy's strong industrial real estate portfolio and dividend coverage stats, the REIT's equity sells for a reasonable price considering that the 6.6%-dividend is reasonably safe.

Here's how Gramercy Property Trust compares against other industrial REIT's on a price-to-book basis.

GPT Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Investors don't have much love for Gramercy Property Trust, but I am a buyer at today's valuation as the REIT makes an attractive value proposition based on yield, dividend sustainability and valuation. The real estate investment trust has shifted more money into high-potential, high-reward industrial properties in recent years and reduced exposure to the volatile office market. Gramercy Property Trust has a strong industrial real estate portfolio compared to peers and the dividend is growing. Shares are not exactly cheap, but also not overvalued. The risk-reward is appealing. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

