Agenus: Mystery Therapy Indicates Possible Upside

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a small-cap, commercial-stage biotech pharma company, but for investment purposes it is better to treat it as a clinical-stage company.

At the Q4 results conference CEO Garo Armen said, regarding a novel preclinical potential therapy, "We have become experts at doing this. But unfortunately, because of the fact that I can't even disclose to you which bispecifics they are; for reasons of confidentiality, our partnership discussions, as well as competitive reasons."

It is tantalizing. Is Agenus on track to deliver a bispecific cancer therapy worth billions of dollars, or is this just another theory that will turn into something that fails in clinical trials?

Bispecifics, briefly

Bispecific is shorthand for bispecific antibody. Novel, engineered monoclonal antibodies became the key medical innovation driver during the past couple of decades. A standard antibody attaches itself to a specific target molecule, or antigen. Bispecifics can bind to two different kinds of antigens, for instance to a cancer cell and to an immune cell that can kill the cancer cell. They could also bind more strongly to a particular cell type than regular antibodies.

There are a variety of ways to engineer bispecifics. One example is Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) BiTE technology (see BiTE Amgen For Long-Term returns). Several bispecifics are already in commercial use, and quite a few companies are experimenting with them at the preclinical and clinical trial levels.

See also the Wikipedia bispecific monoclonal antibody article for a quick introduction to the topic.

[Source: Agenus slideshow, page 21]

What else was said, and what we can infer

We don't know who the potential partners are. But if someone partners during preclinical development, before a Phase I trial is conducted, we can conclude the partner is quite impressed.

"The second bispecific, depletes Tregs in tumor microenvironment but not in the periphery. This we believe is going to be critically important for enhancing the efficacy of cellular therapies, other immuno-oncology therapies, targeted therapies, chemo therapy and radiation therapy. Hence, we believe this antibody can have blockbuster commercial potential."

I interpret that to mean that depleting "Tregs", or regulatory T cells, is not something you want to do except at the tumor itself. It is an unwanted side effect. Eliminating side effects has obvious benefits for cancer therapies, and can mean that higher, more effective dosing is safe.

The intellectual property seems strong:

[Responding to a question from Matt Phipps of William Blair] "Okay. So, one thing that I can tell you is that we're not using their traditional proprietary platform. So we very carefully examined where our freedom to operate lies and engineered our bispecifics based on that and based on our ability to engineer the FC regions, as well as specifically target[ing] the relevant finding domain."

Repeating the Treg depletion issue, and its roll in potentially making the therapy best-in-class:

"Now as I mentioned before, for example, one of our bispecifics, does intratumoral depletion of Treg. Now, this is a very important issue, very important issue because if you deplete Treg broadly speaking, yes you may risk other safety issues, but if you do it intratumorally, it gives you a big advantage. Hence we think our molecule is the best-in-class and the first-in-class to be able to do this effectively."

Jennifer Buell, Chief Communications officer, added, "But essentially, for us that critical feature is the optimal combination that actually creates that novel molecule and less so that it’s the bispecific platform."

In other words, how a therapy performs in the real world, against all comers, is less important than that it is novel because it is a bispecific.

How competent is Agenus?

Everyone who follows drug development knows that ideas, put into practice, often can fail to get FDA approval, sometimes even after they graduate from preclinical to clinical status. Part of this is just the complicated nature of the human body and the difficulty of treating certain diseases, notably cancers.

Agenus has a mixed record bringing products through trials, but that is true of every company that creates a broad pipeline. Its heat-shock based cancer vaccine program, dating back to 1994, did not work out, so far. But its vaccine adjuvant, QS21-Stimulon, is now part of Shingrix for shingles, marketed commercially by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) since last October, and Agenus is receiving royalties. Stimulon is also a component of a Malaria vaccine GSK is preparing to market.

Agenus learned a lot about the human immune system in its early years, then bought some smaller companies that enabled it to quickly apply its understanding to checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. It has licensed four of these to Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), one to Merck (NYSE:MRK) and is developing several itself.

While the new bispecifics are not guaranteed to eventually be billion-dollar per year therapies, I would certainly take Mr. Armen's hints seriously.

Valuation and Conclusion

Agenus it already taken advances on its Stimulon royalties and spends heavily on R&D. For practical purposes, it is a clinical stage company dependent on milestones from partners and possibly future public stock offerings. Cash at the end of Q4 2017 was $60 million.

Agenus stock closed at $5.84 on March 16, 2018. Its resulting market capitalization was $596 million. It was near the top of its range from a 52-week low of $3.20 to a 52-week high of $6.19, but well off the near $9 per share we saw back in June 2015.

AGEN data by YCharts

I generally don't like to assign a lot of market-cap value to any drug that has not had successful Phase 2 trials. I suspect the Shingrix vaccine will be very successful, and so should continue to generate royalties. With Agenus's existing partnerships, and its ability to partner its wholly-owned antibodies, I think it is highly likely that at least a few will eventually become commercial products.

The way I value biotechs, even one successful Phase 2 trial would indicate the market capitalization should be more in the $1 billion range. Caveat: depending on the indication and competition. There is certainly some risk that most or all of the therapies will fail. Short term, the main risk is the usual small-cap volatility. Even though the current market cap assumes most of the pipeline will fail, when a failure is announced the stock prices almost always goes down.

But the risk is asymmetric. That is what I like in small biotechs that are not fully valued by the market. The upside is very, very high. Multiple pipeline successes, possibly over the next 2 or 3 years, could push Agenus into the $5 billion market cap territory.

I can't say how much the potential is worth, I don't know what trial results will be, there is certainly considerable risk in this investment. But I like Agenus, and I own it, and would be willing to buy more if the mystery bispecific looks promising when more data is released.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN,INCY,AMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time this article was written Agenus represented 3.3% of my portfolio