Putin Re-Elected, UK Poisoning, Sanctions, Mueller: Geopolitics Likely To Weigh Down Russia

Until geopolitical tensions soothe, it is likely that the rise in oil prices and Russian central bank interest rate cuts may not be enough for Russian companies to rally.

All this means that sanctions are likely to only increase, particularly from Europe, continuing to deprive many Russian companies of business deals with and investment from the West.

Other recent geopolitical concerns include the poisoning scandal of an ex-Spy in the UK, the toughest sanctions to date being implemented by the U.S. government, sword-rattling by Putin, and Mueller.

Putin's election victory on Sunday was marked by a multitude of irregularities, captured by international monitors, likely to provoke a negative international reaction.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected to his fourth term as President of the Russian Federation, with his new term extending his Presidency to 2024.

The election results and the irregularities surrounding them, as well as international reaction, are worth considering for investors, as they may given an indication of potential geopolitical risks to Russian companies (RSX) at a time when international economic and political pressure is greatly increasing.

The results showed that Putin won with roughly 76% of the vote based on turnout of roughly 59.93%, with the remainder distributed primarily to the Communist Party's candidate and a smattering to the remaining six candidates on the ballot.

Putin's primarily expected opposition, Alexei Navalny, had been disqualified from competing based on questionable circumstances and sparked both a domestic and international outcry.

This year's election itself featured roughly 1,500 international election monitors who were on the lookout for irregularities and electoral mishaps and abuses.

Based on initial reports, it appears the observers found many potential violations, including observers being prevented from entering election sites, forced voting, monitoring cameras that did not have an effective view of the voting site, ballot boxes that already had paper votes in them before the voting day began, voter intimidation and 'forced' voting, and even a case of what seems like election officials stuffing ballot boxes on camera.

Wow.

Geopolitical Concerns Spiking Upwards

Why all of this matters for investors is because the severity of what appears to be brazen election intimidation in a country where Putin supposedly commands an approval rating of over 80% as of 2017 may provoke greater international sanctioning and reprimand that have generally proved successful in hurting the Russian economy, even if it has been temporarily supported recently by the rally in oil prices.

Other recent geopolitical events also are worth noting:

Putin's unveiling of his new missile weapons with a presentation that showed them nuking Florida and telling the world to "listen to us now."

The alleged Russian poisoning of an ex-Spy in the United Kingdom, provoking a harsh verbal response from UK Prime Minister Theresa May with broad support from the UK people over a dovish response, as well as the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats.

The continued and the deepening drama on Capitol Hill as the Mueller investigation drives onward, now subpoenaing documents from the Trump Organization related to Russia. The House Intelligence Committee's recent conclusion of its investigation appears to have had little effect on the broader public anti-Russian sentiment.

The implementation this month of the toughest U.S. sanctions on Russia to date in response to its election meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election and attempts at interference with the U.S. electrical grid, after an initial delay by the administration. The sanctions freeze assets, prevent travel, and bar business with an array of individuals, including some high-profile oligarchs, and Russian organizations, including several governmental.

The continuing turmoil is indeed having already a current impact on Russian companies' business opportunities, such as with Exxon Mobil recently abandoning a $3.2 billion deal to the tune of a $200 million loss with Russian oil-giant Rosneft amid continuing regulatory turmoil that had frozen Exxon's investments in the exploration deal and had it fined by the U.S. government last year for violating sanctions policy.

The combination of the recent UK poisoning scandal and the Russian Presidential election's high-publicity media-savvy irregularities likely will cause political pressure to not only continue but perhaps increase, reducing further the ability of U.S. companies to be able to pursue investment and deals with Russia, as with Exxon's case.

Furthermore, the recent UK scandal may well see public reaction in both the UK and Europe boil up enough to begin implementing a harsher line on Russia.

In the past, European support for sanctions and a harsh line against Russia has been much softer than the United States in part due to European reliance on Russian natural gas, a desire to placate a potential military threat on their borders, and some countries' cultural and strategic affinities.

However recent actions may cause a slightly harsher line to be imposed, or at least the beginning of a serious European strategy to wean the continent off of Russian energy supplies.

Still Some Bull For The Russian Bear?

It remains to be seen how the political demands in Europe interact with economic realities, as this year Russia's Gazprom hit an all-time high in supplying roughly 40% (or 193.9 billion cubic meters) of Europe's natural gas supply.

Furthermore, the general rise in recent months in oil prices is expected to continue, and with the Russian economy reliant primary on energy, as well as the VanEck Russia ETF having over 40% of its portfolio in energy, this could support Russian companies enough to counteract some of the increasing potential sanction pressure.

Russia's central bank seems to be continuing to cut rates, having last month cut rates from 7.75% to 7.5% with a ways to go.

Lastly, the Russian economy overall is improving slightly largely due to the oil rally, breaking out of its recession of the past several years and showing modest, albeit still weak, growth. There also remains a more pessimistic wage and living standards picture, which may contribute to weaker domestic demand growth.

RSX data by YCharts

Conclusion

By traditional Western standards, Russia's companies look cheap. After all, the VanEck Russia ETF's P/E Ratio (TTM) is 10.43 with a Book Ratio of merely 1.05. Compare this to the S&P 500's current P/E ratio of 25.69.

Yet Russia remains less a "developed economy" or a "developing economy" but rather a "mixed economy," where certain market standards and norms are applicable but complicated by geopolitics.

Many such mixed or developing economy funds have restrained P/E valuation ratios, given the uncertain risks involved, such as Nigeria (NGE) (8.06), Brazil (EWZ) (16.74), and Turkey (TUR) (10.08). However many of them do not face the current exceptional geopolitical concerns and pressure Russia is facing.

RSX data by YCharts

The recent geopolitical risks for Russia look only likely to continue to escalate, particularly potentially from Europe, and it remains uncertain how small oil-derived economic gains can support Russian company earnings for long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.