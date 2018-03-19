Quebecor: Attractive Valuation With Possible Dividend Increase

Quebecor has improved its balance sheet considerably in the past few years and has one of the lowest payout ratio among its Canadian peers.

Investment Thesis

Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) (TSX:QBR.B), a communications service provider in Quebec, Canada, is a good defensive stock choice with recurring revenue. Quebec's wireless market is less competitive than rest of Canada as new entrant Shaw Communications (SJR) does not have any presence in the province. In addition, the company's ability to bundle its services in Quebec allows it to create a barrier to entry and effectively reduces its churn rate. The company has improved its balance sheet considerably in the past few years. This raises the possibility of future dividend increases. Compared to its industry peers, Quebecor's valuation is also attractive. With the possibility of dividend increase, its valuation may be revised upward. Hence, Quebecor is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Source: Investor Presentation

Reasons why Quebecor remains a good investment choice

A Defensive Stock with Recurring Revenue

Quebecor is a reliable defensive stock with recurring revenue. Despite some cord cutting in its TV segment, its wireless and wireline Internet subscribers continue to grow. These services that Quebecor provides allow the company to collect monthly recurring revenues from its customers. The company's focus in Canada's province of Quebec allows it to focus its effort to build and maintain its network quality.

Bundling Strategy Continues to Win Customers

Quebecor's bundling strategy has been very successful in the past. Out of its three major competitors, only BCE is able to compete with Quebecor to offer multiple services (wireline internet, wireless, video, landline, etc.) in the province of Quebec. This gives Quebecor a good advantage. In fact, about 80% of its total customers (in Q2 2017) opt for multiple services. In the past quarter, the company becomes even more aggressive in its bundling strategy by offering its customers to bundle multiple wireless lines in the same household. While Quebecor will have to give discounts to customers who bundles their services together, the effect is beneficial for the company in the long-term. Its data shows that the churn rate for its customers opting for four services is less than one tenth of the average churn rate of those opting for a single service.

Source: Investor Presentation

Wireless competition is less intensive in Quebec

While competition from Shaw Communications is expected to distract the incumbent carriers in Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia, wireless competition in Canada's province of Quebec is less intensive. This is because Shaw Communications do not own any spectrum in Quebec. This means that Quebecor do not have to match any aggressive plans offer by Shaw Communications. Hence, Quebecor should be able to maintain its operating margin.

Possible Dividend Increases

Quebecor's annualized dividend is C$0.11 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of only about 0.5%. This is quite low compare to its Canadian peers. As can be seen from the chart below, Telus (TU) pays a dividend over 4% and BCE (BCE) pays a dividend over 5%. However, we must also realize that Quebecor's payout ratio is only 6% whereas BCE and Telus are well over 80%. The reason Quebecor's dividend payout ratio is this low is because the company made a decision to cut its dividend several years ago so that they can improve its balance sheet. Since then, the company's balance sheet has gradually improved. However, its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x is still much higher than BCE and Telus' ratios of 2.5x and 2.6x respectively. By the end of this year, we can probably see that Quebecor's net debt to EBITDA ratio drop to a level comparable with BCE and Telus. This means that there will be a possibility that its board will consider a dividend policy that is more shareholders friendly.

Dividend Yield Quebecor 0.5% Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) 3.3% Telus (NYSE:TU) 4.3% BCE (NYSE:BCE) 5.2% Shaw Communications 4.9%

Source: Created by author

Valuation: Attractive

Quebecor remains undervalued compare to its 5-year average and to its peers. Below is the chart that shows the valuation of the major telecom service providers. The data is taken from Morningstar.com website. As can be seen from the chart below, its current enterprise value ("EV") to EBITDA ratio of 6.58x is below its 5-year average of 8.13x. It is also significantly less than its industry peers. Its competitors Rogers Communications, BCE and Telus all have EV to EBITDA ratios above 8.0x. Only Shaw Communications is trading slightly below 8.0x. I suspect if Quebecor decided to raise its payout ratio to a level comparable to its industry peers, the market will re-rate its share price upward. Hence, I believe its share price is currently very attractive.

Current EV/EBITDA 2017 EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA Dividend Yield Quebecor 6.58 6.53 8.13 0.5% Rogers Communications (RCI) 8.77 10.40 8.65 3.3% Telus (TU) 8.56 9.40 9.29 4.3% BCE (BCE) 8.74 9.14 8.24 5.2% Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) 7.89 9.32 8.19 4.9%

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Quebecor remains a good investment choice given its attractive valuation. Its focus in the province of Quebec is advantageous in several ways. First, Quebec is a less competitive market than other parts of Canada. Second, the company is able to implement its bundling strategy to minimize its churn rate. As the company's balance sheet continues to improve, investors might be able to see significant dividend increases in the next few years. This will result in an upward revision of its stock price. Hence, I believe Quebecor is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

