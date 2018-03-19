ECN Capital Preferred: A Good Entry To High Yield

ECN Capital (OTCPK:ECNCF), a Canadian commercial finance company with about 5.5bn owned and managed properties is one of the leading finance companies in North America and operates in the following segments: home improvement, manufactured housing, rail and aviation finance. The common stock trades on the TSX under ticker ECN. Price below in CAD:

ECN data by YCharts

What piqued my interest though is not the common but the two preferred securities issued by ECN:

6.50% Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series A

6.25% Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series C

Both recently fell off the cliff relatively to the preferred index (I use here BMO preferred ETF - ZPR.TO):

The general characteristics are the following:



Ticker Exchange Recent Price Dividend Yield Outstanding DBRS rating Class A ECN.PR.A TSX 22.80 1.63 7.1% 4,000,000 Pfd-3(low) Class C ECN.PR.C TSX 20.30 1.56 7.7% 4,000,000 Pfd-3(low)

Sources: TMX money, Investingforme.com

Why do I like these preferreds?

For investors not familiar with terms of these securities here is a brief rundown of their characteristics:

Both are cumulative, thus any skipped dividends will accumulate;

Both are Rate Reset securities. This means that every 5 years the rate of dividend is reset to 5 year Canada government bond rate + fixed spread. The rate on Class A is due to reset in December 2021 to 5 year Canada yield + 5.44 and Class C in June 2022 to 5 year Canada yield +5.19;

In addition to the above feature there is the minimum reset rate floor for both of them. The rate on Class A can't be less than 6.5% and on Class C 6.25%;

There two more important features. One is that on the reset date the holder can exchange to floating preferred series (T-bill rate + fixed rate). This gives another option to take advantage of rising rates. The other feature is that the securities can be redeemed at par every 5 years, but given that these trade well below par its not likely they will get redeemed.

It's not hard to see that the rate reset feature is a positive in the environment of rising rates. The yield on Canada 5 year has recently risen to 2%.

Canada 5 Year Benchmark Bond Yield data by YCharts

For example, if the Series A preferred was reset today the dividend rate on it would go up to 7.48 (5.44+2.04).

I believe the current high yields on both securities, especially the class C, represent the compelling value for income oriented investors. The minimum rate reset features should also support both securities if the rates continue to rise. Moreover similarly rated recently issued preferreds yield much less than 7% (see Raymond James Preferred Shares report)

What are the risks?

With any fixed income securities the risk is always with rising rates but with the rate reset features discussed above this should not be a major factor with these preferred securities. The risk as I see it is with the ability of the company to continue to pay dividends in the future. And here is where it gets interesting. Up to beginning of February both securities were trading close to par and afterwards have sold off even though the common has not. It is difficult to see what spooked the market, but maybe the following announcement regarding the stock buyback caused the selloff:

ECN Capital Announces Intention to Make a Substantial Issuer Bid for up to C$115 Million of its Common Shares (TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2018)

The chunky buyback (approximately 8% of total market cap of 1.38bn) doesn't benefit anyone except common shareholders. The question is whether it impairs the ability to pay just under $13 million of preferred dividends a year. I think it does not. To review the company financials lets look at the following charts:

ECN Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts ECN Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

On the surface it appears the company is highly profitable, however the results are distorted by M&A the company has done in the past:

There were several divestitures last year which resulted in large one time gain. One thing is for sure is that the leverage has been substantially reduced as the total assets have dropped from 6+ to 3.5bn. The company forecasts $61m in after tax income in 2018:

I believe the preferred dividend is well covered this year as well as next. What gives me additional comfort is that the company is 11% owned by employees and directors.

Takeaway

The recent selloff in ECN preferreds has presented an interesting entry point for those who would like to get a high yield with large margin of safety. Above 7% yield is more than a fair compensation when similarly rated securities have yielded less. I will be looking to add series C on any weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECN.PR.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.