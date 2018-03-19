Quick Reviews: Several Potential Opportunities Among Recent Reports

Companies reviewed in this article have reported earnings in February and March.

Below we review some of the potential buy opportunities.

Earnings reports of some of the well-performing stocks provided additional support for the continuation of returns.

In this article, we provide quick overviews of some companies that have recently reported earnings. The aim is to provide a short general view of the firms and their stocks, readers are welcome to share additional information and views in the comments.

Splunk (SPLK), reported 2018.03.01

Overview

The firm seems to be a good long-term investment. Perhaps even short-term too if the mixed sentiment on its share price level clears out.

Financials

Income Statement: The firm is delivering substantial growth YoY in revenues every quarter (37% 4Q17 vs. 4Q16). Profits are negative mainly due to large marketing and research expenses – high investments as well as stock-based compensation. It could be argued that large part of Splunk's target market does not even know that Splunk's offerings could be used to add value through data solutions yet. Therefore, large marketing expenses are warranted, as there is a significant part of the audience not yet tapped.

Balance Sheet: Balance sheet is not significantly leveraged, debt to total assets of around 60%. A large part of assets are short-term and liquid as well as not overloaded with intangibles.

Cash Flow: Cash flows appear to be managed well and continue to be positive and growing.

News/Operations/Additional Comment

Investor sentiment is starting to diverge. Many are starting to think that the stock has finished its run already and is priced in line or above the intrinsic value. Looking at it differently, it means that there are still people who do not agree with the bullish view, indicating that the buying power is not exhausted yet. Management sees "massive opportunity" for the firm going forward.

Technicals/Price Action

Daily and weekly charts continue to rise with a trend. Weekly chart MACD indicator shows positive momentum, while the accumulation distribution line is also gradually increasing.

Valuation Multiples

Pricing multiples appear quite stretched. However, other companies in the peer list differ in their businesses and most do not have so much room to grow in their respective markets. In addition, P/E multiples are overstated as the company is on the verge of profitability. P/CF multiples are around twice higher than peer average: 2018 P/CF 56 vs 23.

WIX.com (WIX), reported 2018.02.14

Overview

Fundamentals and growth seem to be great. Technicals indicate that it may be worth waiting a little until the stock breaks to the upside of resistance.

Financials

Income Statement: The company shows substantial growth in revenues every year and quarter. Revenues in 4Q17 up 41% vs 4Q16. Accounting net income continues in the negative territory due to high investments and stock-based compensation that is characteristic to growth firms. Net income is negative due to large spending (investing) on marketing and R&D expense. These are valid 'excuses' for maintaining negative net income. In other words, the firm would easily turn profit with lower investments. Other costs are a small part compared to the latter. From an accounting perspective, negative earnings are also a result of stock-based (non-cash) compensation. Since 2010 annual profit margins have all been growing almost every year and have increased considerably.

Balance Sheet: Book equity has only recently turned positive. However, this has limited implications as most of the firm’s debt is short-term. Same is also true for the asset base. Business model leads to high deferred revenue on the balance sheet.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flows are positive and consistently growing along with the growth of the company’s income, which is positive for the share.

News/Operations/Additional Comment

Short interest ratio is down in Feb vs Jan. However, # of short positions has been growing in the past year.

Technicals/Price Action

Technicals are slightly controversial: recently, driven by a strong report, the firm's stock jumped. Currently, it seems to have hit a resistance at around USD 83/sh.

Valuation Multiples

Due to low net income cash flow multiples are much more meaningful: 2018 P/CF 35.8 vs peer average of 21.6. Market has high confidence in the firm's CF generation compared to its peers. 2019 multiples show much less difference, confirming that they are high due to the expected high growth of the firm in the near future. Having said that – WIX.com does not have many close peers.

Twitter (TWTR), reported 2018.02.08

Overview

Fundamentals and recent price action are bullish for Twitter. The recent jump was based on the first ever profit reported.

Financials

Income Statement: Twitter’s top line growth has been muted in 2017. Net income (pre-tax) did better in this respect and were already positive in 4Q17. Gross margins have fluctuated historically, but recently an increase is visible in operating margins, due to lower spending.

Balance Sheet: The firm operates at low leverage levels with a healthy and liquid asset base.

Cash Flow: Despite earlier negative earnings, operating cash flows have been solid historically.

News/Operations/Additional Comment

Short positions on Twitter’s stock are steady, short interest ratio is down in February.

Technicals/Price Action

Following the report on Feb. 8, momentum has been weak, but the price has been trending upwards despite some fluctuations. Twitter has done fairly well in the recent market down days, showing strength and demand for the stock.

Valuation Multiples

Twitter's P/E and P/CF multiples are around 2x above those of its peers’ median.

Baozun (BZUN), reported 2018.03.06

Overview

The most recent quarterly report was strong as are the firm’s fundamentals. Multiples indicate that there is room for the stock to appreciate.

Financials

Income Statement: The company reported 4Q17 revenues more or less in line with consensus. The growth was higher than costs, due to good costs of products savings.

Net income beat estimates significantly (around 30% surprise). The beat is also much higher than BZUN has delivered historically.

Balance Sheet: Balance sheet remains strong with ~50% leverage, which is healthy for a high-growth firm. Assets seem to be of good quality - large part of them are tangible, goodwill is insignificant.

Cash Flow: Operating cash flows moved in line with income generation and increased in 4Q17 as well as through FY17.

News/Operations/Additional Comment

Sentiment among investors seems quite positive for the longer term prospects of BZUN, especially considering anecdotal evidence from research articles and comments.

Technicals/Price Action

Apart from the fluctuations in the recent months, the stock continues to move upward. After skyrocketing on the report date, BZUN is now forming what could be considered a flag pattern. Flags tend to be continuation patterns.

Valuation Multiples

Comparing BZUN (ADR) with multiples of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and those of SHOP's peers: forward P/E for BZUN at around 40, which is far below the median of 116 for the peers. These peers have large multiples, however, even comparing BZUN’s 40 to their low end at ~50-60 does not change the picture much.

The comparison indicates that the confidence in BZUN growth is moderate, perhaps due to it being a Chinese company, or due to the slowdown in growth rates.

Veeva (VEEV), reported 2018.02.27

Overview

Potentially a good buy for the long term, as the company still has good growth prospects and solid financials.

Financials

Income Statement: Revenues and net income are growing substantially and consistently. Consistent growth is positive for the share price and provides visibility into the future results. Margins have been increasing since 2012 on an annual basis.

Balance Sheet: Low leverage, around 80% of the total asset base is liquid and short-term.

Cash Flow: From the first look, cash flows also look healthy. They are deviating from net income due to large working capital movements. However, it does not seem to be a problem, as these movements are not consistently negative.

News/Operations/Additional Comment

Short positions have been declining gradually in the past 12 months, short interest ratio is also down recently through the period.

Technicals/Price Action

After the quarterly report, VEEV broke out of the recent downward-sloping trend with a bang. After more than 20% return in March alone, the share started consolidating. This recent price action places a risk that the stock price has already done its run for now. However, the flag pattern would indicate a high probability of subsequent all-time-highs.

Valuation Multiples

Valuation multiples are in line with peer averages in terms of P/E (~60 for 2018). However, it seems that the firm's cash flows are slightly lower compared to peers as based on P/CF investors are paying more for a unit of CF of VEEV. This also says that there is confidence in the stability of those CF.

Adobe (ADBE), reported 2018.03.15

Overview

In terms of fundamentals, Adobe is a good investment case. Technical situation supports the potential upside too.

Financials

Income Statement: Revenue growth delivered in 4Q17 was substantial, in line with other quarters of the year QoQ and YoY. What is more, the revenue was mostly from subscriptions, which is the main business of Adobe. Subscriptions business has high margins, thus growth in profits was considerable in the quarter and through the year too.

Balance Sheet: The company is not substantially leveraged. Large parts of both, assets and liabilities comprise operating assets/working capital. Generally, this is neither positive nor negative but constitutes no clear red flags.

Cash Flow: Over 2017, Adobe generated strong operating cash flows. In addition, this type of business model is not particularly capital-heavy meaning that comparably less cash needs to be continuously dedicated to investments leaving more of it for free cash flows.

News/Operations/Additional Comment

Mixed opinions about the prospects of the firm in the media and research. Management has bullish expectations for further growth and believes there is still much room to expand with a large addressable market.

Technicals/Price Action

The share continues to move up on a trend with quite a good momentum, which is unlikely to be overshadowed by a somewhat weaker accumulation-distribution line.

Valuation Multiples

Multiples are north of 30% higher than peer median. This indicates that Adobe stock is trading at a premium that partly reflects strong fundamentals. If the company continues to surprise, even unchanged multiples should result in a higher share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.