What's Expected From Oracle's Earnings Today

Personally, I'm not excited by ORCL as there is not enough margin of safety, risk and industry headwinds.

The article tries to cover all the key figures the market will be looking at for clues regarding the company and stock's future.

Oracle (ORCL) offers products and services for corporate IT needs. Their 400,000 customers are served via 3 main lines of business: cloud and on-premise business software, hardware and services. The company is announcing earning for Q3 this afternoon and the purpose of this article is to look at the key figures which will influence the stock price post results.

Revenue Sources

Shareholders will be looking at the breakdown of revenue with the hope that cloud sales continue to rise as they are still only 16% of revenue. In January, Morningstar noted sources that suggests that Amazon and Salesforce are " aggressively moving down the path of migrating operations off Oracle database technology and onto open-source and/or internally developed solutions".

(Source: Bloomberg)

Double-digit growth in cloud looks promising however this may be on a decelerating path. Further deceleration could be interpreted negatively.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Management Guidance

Guidance was given in the last conference call which took place on December 14th, 2017. The figures are on a non-GAAP basis and in constant currency.

Total revenue: +2-4% growth

Cloud revenue (including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS): +21-25% growth

non-GAAP EPS: 68-70 cents

non-GAAP tax rate: around 24%

Market Estimates

Analysts on average expect the firm to report 72 cents non-GAAP EPS (3 cents above mid-guidance) on $9.78 billion of revenues. Other estimates include:

Gross margin: 80.24%

Operating profit $4.3 billion

FCF: $2.8 billion

The Yahoo Finance page for ORCL (link) shows the below:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

While Q3 is important, guidance for Q4 may affect the stock price even more if it deviates significantly from estimates. For example, recently many retailers beat estimates but guided to a conservative same store sales number which the market interpreted negatively. Also, when investors are analyzing guidance I suggest they look at both the average estimate and the range of estimates.

For Q4, analysts expect the firm to report 90 cents non-GAAP EPS on $11.21 billion of revenues.

For 2018, analysts expect the firm to report $2.94 non-GAAP EPS on $39.83 billion of revenues.

For 2019, analysts expect the firm to report $3.19 non-GAAP EPS on $41.28 billion of revenues.

Annual & Quarterly Results

Below are the key figures from the annual income statement. We see that the company has struggled to grow sales while margins have declined thus leading to a decline in operating margins and EPS. This is expected to change in 2018 with margins rising. A brief look at the cash flow statement (not shown) tells us that $30 billion in cash for acquisitions was spent during fiscal years 2012-2017. And as of 2017 FY-end operating profit was still lower than 2012 despite all those acquisitions.

(Source: Author, SEC filings, Bloomberg)

As shown in the quarterly figures below, operating margins have risen the last two quarters year-on-year and this is expected to continue in Q3.

(Source: Author, SEC filings, Bloomberg)

Analysts Price Targets Vs. The Charts

27 analysts rate the company as a buy, 10 as a hold and 0 as a sell. The 12-month price target is $57. That isn't much higher than the recent stock high of $53.48 and only around 10% higher than it is today. The stock is trading above 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages.

(Source: TradingView)

The weekly chart below shows us that the stock price in 2017 jump above the previous high of around $47 (which has become support) and has been trading in a $5-6 range between $47 and $53.

(Source: TradingView)

Risk Scores

Below I show my risk scores for ORCL which I discussed in a previous article on Seeking Alpha (link) and on my blog (link). Typically I avoid companies that score poorly and ORCL is for sure no star. The Piotroki score dipped to 'financially weak' in 2016 and was only 5 in 2017, while the Altman Z-Score is in the grey zone (green being the safe zone). This does not mean the company will go out of business but the risk is higher for the shareholder versus better scoring companies.

(Source: Author calculations)

Valuation

12.5x EV/EBITDA for a company expected to grow around 3-5% is not cheap in my opinion. My model ranks the company around the 50% mark which means that around 1/2 the market is cheaper and the other 1/2 is more expensive. That essentially is a no go for me but let's also look at a few other approaches.

Based on the company's historical multiples shown below, it is currently trading at a premium to the high-end of its historical valuation which price it at $51 at best.

(Source: Author calculations)

Industry comparables according to Bloomberg result in a higher valuation of $80 (using the median), however, if we compare ORCL to Microsoft (MSFT), Check Point (CHKP) and CA (CA) then the comparable valuation drops to $61. Basically, this reflects the bid that the technology sector has had, and typically we see technology companies trade above historical levels. Over the last year, CA and MSFT are up around 50%, ORCL around 20% while the S&P 500 is up around 15%.



(Source: Bloomberg, author calculations)

Conclusion

Personally, I am not excited by what I see in ORCL despite its high market share. The business that has had sticky customers could be disrupted and I don't see enough margin of safety for my hard earned cash. That could change if the company is able to grow its cloud offers and increase margins Investors may want to focus on those numbers today as I will.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.