Ulta: Headed To Over $300

Ulta Beauty’s (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock has been in a slump since June 2017. The reason for the stock’s drop from $315 to below $200 was a result of fears about slowing growth. The pace of Ulta’s comp store sales growth did slow from double-digits early last year down to the high single-digits in Q4 2017.

I think the selling is overdone at this point for Ulta’s stock. If you look at where the valuation is now and how the company is growing, Ulta is an attractive stock. The company increased comp store sales at 8.8% in Q4 2017. Although this is less than the double-digit comp store sales gains that Ulta achieved in past quarters, the company is still growing at a strong pace.

What other retailers are growing comp store sales at 8.8%? Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is a successful retailer, but they only increased comp store sales at 2.6% in Q4 2017. Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) achieved strong results, but still fell short of Ulta as they achieved a 6.3% comp store sales gain in Q4.

Ulta stands above most retailers with high comp store sales gains and double-digit total revenue and earnings growth. I expect the stock to recover this year as the company posts strong gains for the top and bottom lines. Investors are likely to see the stock as a bargain at this point for a long-term investment. The higher demand for the stock will push the price higher towards the 52-week high.

Top Line Growth Drivers

It would be difficult and unrealistic to expect Ulta to maintain the double-digit comp store sales gains that they achieved in the past. Ulta’s 8.8% comp store sales gain for Q4 was still a great achievement. This gain resulted from a 6.2% increase in transaction growth and a 2.6% increase in average ticket.

The company is projecting to achieve comp store sales gains of 6% to 8% and total sales in the low-teens percentage range. Ulta is projecting their e-commerce business to grow in the 40% range. Investors should be happy if the company achieves these goals. Ulta is still achieving comps that are higher than other large retailers. If they achieve e-commerce gains in the 40% range, it would be about on-par with Walmart’s achievement of 44% e-commerce growth for 2017.

Ulta is expected to open 100 new stores and implement 17 remodels/relocations in 2018. The remodels/relocations will help boost comp store sales growth by optimizing the stores for improved sales. The new store openings will set the company up for future gains in total revenue growth.

Ulta is also driving repeat sales with their Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. The company grew membership 19% in Q4 for this program. The program is free for customers to join, which makes it an easy sell. The program encourages loyalty by rewarding customers with points based on how much they spend. Customers get discounts based on the points that they earn. This encourages customers to remain loyal to Ulta for their beauty products, which can drive sales gains.

Ulta’s e-commerce business is strong. E-commerce sales increased 60.4% in total in Q4 reflecting an extra week in the quarter. The gain was 50.4% on a comparable basis. The e-commerce business is likely to continue growing as more consumers use the convenience of online shopping. Retail e-commerce in general is expected to grow 23% in 2018 and 21% in 2019.

Bottom Line Growth Drivers

Ulta has a cost optimization plan in place. The marketplace for cosmetics has been highly competitive, and the growth rate for this market slowed down. So, Ulta is working to reduce costs to offset these conditions. The company is expecting to reap the benefits of savings from the plan later in 2018 and beyond.

Ulta aims to focus more on providing guidance on gains in earnings per share rather than on operating margin, which the company provided guidance for in the past. The company is also focusing less on operating margin targets because their e-commerce business has been growing at a faster rate than expected. The company achieved 10% e-commerce penetration two years ahead of their target. E-commerce now comprises about 30% of Ulta’s total sales, but gross margin is lower for Ulta.com as compared to the brick-and-mortar business.

Ulta will work to increase operating margin over the long-term. However, they won’t provide specific guidance targets for operating margin like they did in the past. The company is informing shareholders to focus more on gains in earnings per share.

The cost optimization plan hits on four main targets:

Indirect Procurements Operational Efficiency Real Estate Costs Merchandise margin improvements

The indirect procurement initiative will help Ulta obtain products that consumers are demanding to drive sales growth while getting them at low prices to help drive earnings growth. This would include new brand opportunities based on current trends in the cosmetic space.

Operational efficiencies will include implementing digital innovation to make the shopping experience more efficient and educational for consumers. This will also ensure that employees are working at optimal efficiency through proper training. It will ensure that inventory capabilities are running with optimal efficiency for faster product turnover. Opportunities will also be found to improve efficiency at all levels of the supply chain. It will also include opportunities to maximize Ulta’s marketing effectiveness.

Keeping real estate costs minimized will be another cost-reduction effort. This will include finding optimal sites for the 100 stores that the company plans to open in 2018 and the 1,200 stores that the company plans to open over the long-term in the United States. Getting a good balance of high traffic sales locations for minimal rent costs will help keep real estate costs minimized.

Driving merchandise margin improvements is tied into procuring products that consumers are demand and getting them at the lowest costs. Merchandise margin can be driven higher by adjusting the product mix to reduce or eliminate the underperforming selling products and increasing the products with higher demand.

Technical Perspective

For a technical perspective on Ulta’s stock, refer to the chart above. You can see that the stock put in a double-bottom where the lows hit $188 to $190. I’ll be looking for the stock to break past $250 in the coming months as the stock continues to recover based on the growth and fundamentals that I’m discussing here.

The large 7% gain on March 16 occurred on a high volume spike. I would speculate that some large investors who were shorting the stock probably covered their positions, which pushed the stock higher. (About 4% of the float is being shorted). Other large investors probably saw the stock as a good buying opportunity since the valuation improved.

Valuation Improvement

Back in the summer of 2017, Ulta was trading with a forward PE of over 30 when the stock was above $300. Currently, the stock is trading at 20X expected EPS of $10.88 for FY19 and 16.9X expected EPS of $13.16 for FY20. Ulta’s forward 5-year PEG ratio was trading above one back in the summer. Now, the PEG is below one at 0.88.

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), the company that owns beauty competitor Sephora, is trading with a higher valuation. LVMH is trading at 22X expected EPS for FY19 and 20X expected EPS for FY20. LVMH is trading with a forward 5-year PEG ratio of 2.15. LVMH also has lower expected revenue growth in the single digits and lower expected earnings growth of 9% for FY19 and 8.7% for FY20.

So, I see Ulta trading at an attractive valuation after the sell-off that took place for the stock since the summer of 2017. Ulta is expected to grow revenue at 14% and earnings at 31% for FY19. Just keep in mind that the earnings growth reflects the benefit of a lower tax rate as part of the tax reform. Ulta’s earnings growth would still be robust at about 21% for FY19 without the tax break.

The Risks for Ulta

The beauty/cosmetic market is highly competitive with various retailers selling beauty products both in-store and online. Increased competition for beauty products and services can cut into Ulta’s market share. Ulta will have to do a diligent job of sourcing product to ensure that they are offering great value for their customers to continue growing comp store sales at a strong pace. Ulta can also offer great values for their in-store services (hair, skin, & brows), which cannot be purchased online.

Outlook for Ulta Beauty

I didn’t think Ulta would maintain a double-digit comp store sales growth rate forever. The sell-off in the stock since the summer of 2017 was largely due to the anticipated drop in comp store sales.

Investors should look at where the stock is now and where it is going. Ulta is now attractively valued with a PEG below one. The company is growing revenue and earnings at strong double-digit rates. They are opening 100 stores this year and 1,200 stores over the long-term. Although Ulta’s comp store sales growth dropped into the single-digits, the comps are still growing at a rate that is higher than most other large retailers.

Although competitive risks remain in the cosmetics industry, I think Ulta is implementing the right strategy to drive top line revenue and comp store sales growth, while maintaining high earnings growth.

I expect Ulta’s stock to recover over the next 12 months to get back to $300. This represents a 35% gain from the current price. The price will get to $300 as the stock is driven by the 31% expected earnings growth and as the 5-year PEG ratio increases back above one and the forward PE expands above 20.

The $300 target price would bring the forward PE to about 27.6 based on the expected EPS of $10.88 for FY19. This would still be below the valuation that the stock was trading at in the summer of 2017. The PE in the mid to upper 20s is reasonable for a company that is growing revenue and earnings at strong double-digit rates in this bull market.

