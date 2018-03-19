VMware: Trying To Make Sense Of A Rather Complex Situation

While not having any special knowledge about the future plans of Dell, and acknowledging that uncertainty is a risk, we simply think the risk to current VMW shareholders is substantially over-represented by the current share price.

The shares, unlike those of most enterprise IT peers, have been stuck in neutral and did not really respond to the strong operational performance that was reported.

VMWare: Trying to make sense out of a lot of moving parts

The stock market continues to track upward, erasing most or all of the losses seen in February’s correction. Last week’s employment report was considered by some as a return to so-called “goldilocks” conditions based on growth and employment, but modest growth in hourly wages. The trade war fright of prior weeks, while still a concern, seems to have vanished into the mists of policies that are far less of a problem than initially thought. And the ultimate impact of tax reform legislation continues to add to growth in many ways. Why all this material about macro economic issues in an article relating to VMware (VMW)?

From my perspective, many of my portfolio holdings have shot up and are perhaps ahead of themselves in terms of valuation. Indeed, most hyper-growth IT investments have appreciated strongly over the past few weeks. I suppose that is not the worst thing in the world for me to see. On the other hand, I have no fondness for identifying names that have moved from their dusty corners to center stage, so to speak.

When that happens, I think it is reasonable to believe that there will probably be better times to acquire shares in some of my favorite companies such as Nutanix (NTNX), Alteryx, (AYX) Veeva (VEEV), and Guidewire (GWRE), to name a few. And quite a few others as well. I certainly do not like the companies any less as operating businesses, but they may be somewhat less attractive as investments in the short term. I just think it is reasonable to suggest that IT hyper-growth names - whether I have recommended them or not - will simply not be able to offer investors all that much positive alpha the next few months - perhaps until the next earnings season.

Yes, they are all great companies and deserve inclusion in most longer-term, high-growth portfolios. But just how much potential they might have in terms of relative share price appreciation over the next few months, or unless until the next earnings season, is a bit of a tendentious subject and a potential conundrum that I do not propose to try to solve in this article.

And then there's VMW. VMware is not quite a hyper-growth company. But its results last quarter suggest that it has lots of growth potential. It certainly has some hyper-growth elements that I will discuss in this article. But it has the complexity that it may be wind up as part of a reverse merger with its parent - a consummation devoutly to be avoided for current stake holders - unless they are well compensated. VMware has many components, but one of those it does have is that of offering users competitive solutions in the emerging world of the software defined data center.

These last few weeks have seen many analysts and investors decide that the technology offered by Nutanix is one of the foundational technologies in the IT world/or the cloud over the next decade. It simply is hard at this point to not understand that both the hybrid cloud will feature as part of the architecture for most modern IT infrastructure, and that virtualization technologies of various flavors will be a key element in creating an efficient infrastructure that's desired by most users these days. Nutanix is one way of investing in this trend - one that is now far better recognized then in the recent past. But there's an alternative - although not an alternative that is as simple to define as Nutanix, and that is VMW.

Does VMware offer better technology when compared to Nutanix within the relevant market where both companies compete? I'm not sure if there's a single right answer to that kind of question. And the fact is that there are likely to be more than one or two winners in the hyper-converged/virtualization space. I'm sure NetApp (NTAP) will have a place to play in the future competition in offering HCI infrastructure. And the same is almost inevitably true with regard to the offering of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the space. According to both IDC and Gartner, the space, i.e. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, is likely to be an enormous market - perhaps reaching $15 billion by 2024 with a substantial additional revenue opportunity in what are called “adjacencies such as virtualized networks. Whether VMWare is No. 1 or No. 2 where it competes directly against Nutanix over the coming years really shouldn’t matter all that much to investors. The fact is, VMW represents one reasonable way to invest in the market for new hybrid cloud architectures at a valuation that isn’t completely jaw-dropping - although not cheap either.

Operational performance: The simple part of the analysis

VMware announced the results of its Q4 2018 at the start of this month. Simply put, this was another company reporting unusually strong results, with license revenues in particular, substantially exceeding prior expectations. Some of the over attainment was related to the mix between in-period license revenue recognition and bookings, but nonetheless the achievement was quite substantial and reflects the health of the company’s overall business.

Most analysts did not reflect the issues potentially implied by the slowdown in percentage bookings growth, with one notable exception. The fact is that this was one of the most difficult comparisons for both license revenues and bookings that VMWare has faced in some time, which explains a bit of the percentage growth slowdown in the booking metric. At this point, we are inclined to give VMW the benefit of the doubt in that the company has enjoyed a long period of bookings strength and a single quarter of deceleration does not make a trend.

The company, partially due to the revenue upside, slightly exceeded the prior EPS consensus. It also saw a substantial increase in CFFO for the quarter, much of it the result of improvements in balance sheet items. For full fiscal 2018, CFFO increased by about 40%. Reported cash flow actually almost doubled in this last quarter, but some of that had to do with the shift to a different fiscal calendar where the fiscal year end no longer corresponds to the end of the calendar year.

The company’s operating margins improved modestly on a GAAP basis. The company kept general and administrative costs in check both last quarter and for the full year. Other operating expense categories increased at a slightly greater rate than revenues, with research and development expense rising to about 20% of revenues during the quarter. VMWare has a relatively complex set of products and initiatives which has resulted in relatively elevated research and development and sales and marketing expense ratios for a company of its size. That said, its GAAP operating margins of 28% and its non-GAAP operating margins of 37% in this past quarter were quite strong in comparison to other mid/large sized software vendors, with GAAP margins continuing to rise - an important metric to us as this shows enhanced earnings quality.

As mentioned, I have no intention of trying to evaluate the performance of all of the growth solutions that this company offers. The sum of these growth products is obviously increasing as a percentage of VMWare’s total product revenue and that's really what drove the license revenue upside this past quarter. As I have commented in the past, this remains a very good time to sell enterprise software - and that's a broad-based comment encompassing both the virtualization and the infrastructure offered by this company as well as the applications software. This is about the strongest rising tide I have seen in the space going back as far as the adoption of the internet on a mass scale in 2000. Not to take anything away from the performance of VMware, but this is perhaps the best overall environment for enterprise IT companies that has been seen - certainly in a couple of decades and perhaps ever. When some writers on this site talk about bubbles, they seemingly ignore what's happening in terms of the operational performance of the entire IT space.

While I don’t want to evaluate all of the growth product areas, a couple might be mentioned in terms of being major demand drivers. One of these is the rapid growth of the VMWare Cloud on AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN). This has been a measured roll-out that is still in process. The service is basically about creating a hybrid cloud model for users - and filling a hole in the AWS offering. It will help users to obtain operational consistency between cloud and on-premise environments. And the hybrid cloud extension provides for large-scale migration between on-prem environments to the VMWare cloud with no replatforming, retesting or changes in what's called tooling. VMW has a similar offering in which it partners with the IBM cloud, and while it will be a much smaller factor in overall growth, it is still a factor of significance in evaluating growth rate potentials.

Another growth driver for VMW is the solution it sells with Dell called VxRail. VxRail is a hyper-converged appliance consisting of hardware from EMC/Dell and software from VMW. It is achieving a great deal of traction. Management suggests that it will lead to bookings synergies of $700 million this year compared to $400 million in the year just reported which in turn was up from $100 million in the initial year the appliance was available. Self evidently, these numbers suggest that VMW is achieving growth at or above the levels of Nutanix in the space in which they compete - but there is no real accepted apples to apples comparison - and plenty of space for a couple of winners.

VMWare also reported a 30% increase in what it calls end-user computing which includes its enterprise desktop management, virtual desktop infrastructure and the now popular “bring your own device” computing. From the perspective of a specific product, the company’s Workspace ONE is the primary growth driver within EUC. Q4 growth was consistent with results for the prior quarters and is one factor that's clearly driving product revenue growth to rates beyond those currently being projected.

This past quarter, the company saw a decline in Compute license bookings of 4% year on year, against a particularly difficult comparison in the year-earlier quarter. Compute remains the VMW boat-anchor, and that's not likely to change materially in the foreseeable future. Compute is the reason why VMW is not likely to reach hyper-growth status (something I define as 20%-plus growth in product revenues on a consistent basis). In addition to Compute, the company’s management product line is growing at just double-digit rates. When investors consider that license bookings growth was 13% year over year, in this past quarter, that is a combination of the small decline in compute bookings and the increase of 22% increase in bookings growth for the balance of the business. Excluding management from the calculation of growth, raises the growth rate of the newer segments of the VMW stack to more than 25%.

In the Q&A during the conference call the company CEO Pat Gelsinger suggested that Compute growth should tick up a bit in this current year. One of the reasons why it seems highly probable that VMW overall guidance is likely to prove conservative relative to that potential opportunity.

VMware NSX is perhaps the largest growth offering of VMWare. It grew by 40% last year and has now reached almost 20% of total revenues. NSX is essentially an offering of network virtualization sometimes described as software defined networking. Most people consider Cisco (CSCO) ACI to be the principal competitor in this space. I have linked to a recent paper that tries to contrast the two solutions - although in terms of evaluating whether or not VMW belongs in the portfolio of a typical investor it is probably overkill. For what it is worth, the writer prefers NSX after having used both in his business.

How fast can VMW grow? The answer to that question is primarily a function of the combined growth of NSX coupled with the growth of VMRail. VMW obviously doesn’t forecast its revenues by product category - at least in terms of the guidance provided to third parties. And NSX is included in a number of other categories. But it is relatively straightforward to suggest that should NSX growth continue to grow this current fiscal year, at rates consistent with those of the recent past, it will enable the company to comfortably surpass its current forecast. And that is basically what I think is likely to happen.

Some thoughts on the vexed questions of governance, reverse mergers and other potential restructuring and how that might impact how the VMW shares will perform

VMware shares have seen a lifetime of price movement since the first of the year, even though March is not yet over. Interestingly, for all of the volatility they have seen in less than three months, they are currently almost exactly where they had been at the start of the year. Clearly this is a function of the tension between the company’s stunning operational performance battling with concerns regarding the company’s future in terms of its ownership structure. There's no specific guide that can tell investors how the situation involving Dell, VMWare and all of the other stakeholders will evolve. I would suggest, however, that there are a few metes and bounds that might provide readers and investors with some potential outcomes.

According to press reports dating back to late January, Dell, which effectively controls VMW, was said to be looking at a wide range of strategic alternatives including an IPO, or a buyout/combo of some kind with VMW. A couple of weeks ago, CNBC reported that Michael Dell and his colleagues are focusing on details of a potential reverse merger with VMware. The report has suggested that nothing is set in stone although the concept is to take Dell back into the public market somehow, and to provide an exit path for the VCs that helped finance the recent merger between Dell and EMC.

A report from a brokerage suggested that Dell wants/needs to access the VMW cash flow in order to better service its mountain of debt. About a week ago, a large VMware shareholder, Jericho Capital, sent a letter to the company suggesting that a potential reverse merger with Dell would be a “terrible deal.” Jericho suggested that VMware should pursue a major acquisition with potentials including Red Hat (RHT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) or Splunk (SPLK). I'm not sure how serious these acquisition suggestions really might be. I'm sure on the other hand that deals themselves can be good or bad - it all depends on the numbers. VMware, if it goes through a reverse merger with Dell, will be far less attractive. But the deal could either be good or bad for current shareholders depending on the terms that are offered.

And of course, that is the issue. All the elements of a potential deal are well known at that point. Multiples for companies like Dell are low and show no real signs of improvement. Valuations for companies like VMW are high and have appreciated substantially in just the last several weeks. VMW just printed a halcyon quarter and some of the factors that I tried to highlight above suggest that its longer-term growth is accelerating to well beyond the 10% range.

On the earnings call, VMW’s CEO explicitly declined to comment regarding anything to do with press reports. So, despite newspaper articles and other reporting, no one really knows what's going to happen. But a couple of things ought to be relatively clear. VMW will need to appoint or has appointed a committee of independent directors to study any proposal emanating from Dell. And those directors face a high probability of being sued by current VMW shareholders if they do not negotiate a deal highly favorable to VMW shareholders. The potential legal fireworks would be adequate to light up New York harbor for days.

Trying to find something for nothing is part of the human condition. And no doubt, Dell, or at least its VC partners, need or highly desire some kind of liquidity event and want to maximize their returns. And there are some who said that Dell's acquisition of EMC was done on terms not favorable to EMC shareholders - surely inviting even more scrutiny if something comes of current speculation And a reverse merger with VMW might/will be perceived by some as being unfair to current public VMW shareholders.

But trying to craft a transaction that's remotely favorable to VMW shareholders, while VMW is a public company which has fiduciary obligations to its minority shareholders, and is subject to normal disclosure requirements, will be a daunting or an impossible task. I would guess that the potential liability involved in getting an investment bank to write a valuation letter, given the kind of publicity this drama has already received, would be close to impossible.

And that brings me back to the metes and bounds. VMW shares fell from a closing price of $150 to $108 after news of the potential transaction was publicized. The spike to $150 was a product of prior rumors that Dell would simply acquire the shares in VMW it doesn’t already hold. Subsequently the shares have recovered to an extent, but performance has continued to more reflect investor fears of skullduggery and unfairness on the part of Dell than a reflection of VMW’s valuation in the absence of a transaction.

I have no idea as to how Michael Dell thinks. But he certainly has always struck other observers as a highly intelligent and not given to flights of fancy or un-reality. And he's worth over $20 billion. And he is quite well known as a major philanthropist. But the circumstances that might lead him to sanction some kind of deal to acquire VMW shares at a so-called discount, or to try to implement a reverse merger that doesn’t accurately reflect the huge valuation issues, seems quite far fetched. Putting his reputation at risk, tying his company up in protracted litigation, and potentially damaging the asset he is trying to monetize just somehow do not seem to be the stuff from which a deal unfavorable to current VMW shareholders can be made.

And even if he were willing to take such steps, the odds that independent VMW directors would agree to such a plan seem very low. The independent directors are all individuals of substance and wealth and even with a directors liability policy in place, their desire to get involved in a lawsuit has to be considered a non-starter. The Chair of the Related Persons Transactions Committee is Karen Dykstra. Ms. Dykstra had been the CFO of AOL and before that had been a senior executive of ADP and was a partner in an asset management company. I simply think it isn’t reasonable to believe that Ms. Dykstra is going to abrogate her fiduciary duties in a way unfriendly to current VMW shareholders.

I'm not going to try to forecast how this drama plays out. The issue for me is whether it might play out in some way that's negative to the interests of current VMW shareholders. And I just do not see that happening, regardless of whether a reverse/merger or some other kind of transaction is ultimately proposed.

So, what might be a fair valuation for VMW if the risks of a distressing transaction are disregarded?

The last time I wrote about VMW shares on Seeking Alpha I observed that they were no longer quite in bargain territory. I would like to say that I was right, and I did allude to the very awkward ownership structure of the shares in that article. But the fact is that the operational performance of the company has simply exceeded my expectations by no small amount. Excluding the discount one is getting for the ownership controversies, the shares really need rerating since my January article - because it seems clear, at least to this writer, that guidance on the earnings release call notwithstanding, that the company’s growth rate is accelerating.

One of the more unfortunate elements of modern corporate communications is the inability investors have to ask questions about how a forecast is derived and what are the assumptions used in its construction. I do not think that there was a single deal, or some extraordinary recognition of ELA’s in VMW’s fiscal Q4. And while the bookings growth in Q4 was below that of prior periods, that's more a reflection of the comparison base, and not any business slowdown, in my opinion. The fact is that VMW has a significant base of very high-growth offerings that, in sum, are almost surely leading to accelerating license growth as they become a larger proportion of the company’s total business.

In any event, based on a currently projected diluted share count of 409 million, the company has a current market capitalization of $50.7 billion. Net cash was reported at $7.7 billion, which produces an enterprise value of $43 billion. The CFO forecast that revenues for the year would be in excess of $8.7 billion, which is 10% growth. They will probably be greater, but even at current guidance, that calculates to an EV/S of less than 5X. Depending on the company’s growth rate, that's probably a middling ratio.

What's not middling is the P/E, which reflecting a new projected tax rate of 16%, and the adjustments necessary for compliance with ASC 606. The P/E, based on VMW's forecast of EPS of $6.02, comes to a bit more than 20X. That places the current share price valuation below average. The company does project free cash flow. It is forecasting free cash flow of $3.27 billion this year, which yields a free cash flow yield of 7.6%. There are simply not all that many companies in the IT space that are reporting both double digit top-line growth and a free cash flow yield of 7.6%.

Valuation is a relative matter when it comes to equities. VMW has both a lower absolute valuation and higher denominators than the last time I wrote about the shares. Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), while self evidently growing more slowly, has seen its shares appreciate by about 8% since mid-January. Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), a faster growing analog, has seen its shares increase by 16%. Red Hat has a far lower free cash flow yield, while the same metric for CTXS is comparable to VMW, although VMW is growing both its top line and cash flow at several times the rate of VMW.

I do not currently own VMW in my own portfolio - mainly because of my own rule on the number of positions I own at any time. And I do own Red Hat shares, almost despite their valuation. I'm seriously contemplating switching my RHT holding for VMW - the valuation gap is far greater than seems justifiable by the risks of the ownership structure.

Over time, I expect that the saga of how Dell winds up treating the minority shareholders in VMware will be resolved…in favor of some solution that benefits rather than harms current shareholders. And except for that risk, it seems likely that VMW shares are one of the few relative bargains to be had in enterprise software. I think that it makes sense for readers to expect positive alpha from this name going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VMW over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.