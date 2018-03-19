How Apple May Be Pulling Away From Android

After all, the smartphone wars may be more about the ecosystem now rather than Samsung and Android's unimaginative battle of the specs.

I believe that what may put iPhone into a strong first place globally over Android resides in Apple's dominance in wearables.

At least one research house puts the iPhone's dollar value of market share above 50% in Q4.

Background

The thesis of this article is that AAPL may already be executing a plan that may, surprisingly, put Android into second place amongst operating systems globally. If so, there would be immense profit gains for AAPL above Street expectations, and

First, in the wayback, Steve Jobs and Apple (AAPL) considered Windows a stolen product. Yet the litigation ended with Microsoft (MSFT) winning, supporting the view of Bill Gates that ultimately both AAPL and MSFT got the concepts from Xerox (XRX).

Then came Android, another "stolen product." The finger was pointed at Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) then-CEO Eric Schmidt, who was simultaneously a director of AAPL when GOOGL changed its development path of its phone operating system. The change was reportedly from a keyboard-based device and system with a small screen that mimicked Blackberry (BBRY) to one that was a touchscreen-sensitive, iPhone-like one. But iPhone had not been divulged yet by AAPL. Thus Jobs famously said that he was ready to go to thermonuclear war over Android, spending every dollar of AAPL's then-$40 B stash if necessary. All of that bluster merely led to a series of legal jousts with a major Android licensee of GOOGL, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), leading to much sound and fury but little else.

Even though when iPhone launched in 2007, and for several years after that, Android either did not exist as a commercial product or was such a poor OS that iPhone, and then iPad beginning in 2010, were all that mattered in touchscreen devices. But, dramatically, by 2013, iDevice sales began falling far behind Android, and the chatter was that AAPL's iOS and iDevices were at high risk of suffering the same marginalization that Mac computers suffered to Windows-based personal computers.

But AAPL does not forget, may not forgive, and just might enjoy revenge served cold.

Here's the case that I'm giving a certain weight to in thinking about AAPL, understanding that there are no certainties.

iPhone - moving to #1 in share of dollars spent?

Consider:

Apple iPhone Takes Huge 51 Percent Share of Global Smartphone Revenues in Q4 2017 February 15, 2018 -- According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone revenues hit an all-time high of US$120 billion during the fourth quarter of 2017. Apple captured a record 51 percent global smartphone revenue share, accounting for more than the rest of the entire industry combined.



Linda Sui, Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “We estimate total global smartphone wholesale revenues grew 8 percent annually to reach an all-time high of US$120 billion during Q4 2017. The smartphone industry’s wholesale average selling price surged 18 percent annually from US$255 in Q4 2016 to US$300 in Q4 2017. The smartphone industry has managed to increase massively its pricing and revenues, despite a recent decrease in shipment volumes." ... Global Smartphone Wholesale Revenues by Vendor in Q4 2017





More and more, it is becoming a 2-horse race - AAPL and SSNLF. And, AAPL is doing so well that we see this from Feb. 20:

Apple Has Taken Samsung’s Phone Market Share From Its Own Turf – iPhone Demand Not Slowing Down. Apple has succeeded in achieving its highest market share ever in Korea, the home ground of its arch-rival Samsung in Q4 2017. The Cupertino tech giant’s market share increased by 3.3 percent in a year, while Samsung’s reduced by 9 percent in the same period.

Note, different analytic shops come up with different interpretations of the data. Yet I think the strong growth in iPhone sales recently in a maturing smartphone sector support the view that the iPhone is in fact gaining dollar volume share in the global smartphone market. People lined up for the iPhone X, the first lines I have seen for a new iPhone release in quite a while.

Here's the argument for this trend, if real, to continue and swell.

The underlying basis is this brief point:

The real champ is the iPhone

Here is the key point from AAPL's iPhone X web page:

Say hello to the future.

In other words, only AAPL truly has a vision of where things are going. All the others, SSNLF, Google itself with its low-selling smartphones, etc., are just followers that are reduced to developing some 'wow' specs here and there. But, AAPL asserts that it is setting the agenda, and that AAPL's overriding agenda is against Android: in the old Reagan line about his vision for the Cold War, that "we win, they lose."

AAPL actually wants to defeat Android, not just lead in the high end of the market.

The non-champ: the Galaxy line

For now, the iPhone X has wrong-footed the competition. As an example, the web page for the Galaxy S9/S9+ shows a picture of the device, but angles the shot in such a way and against a black background so that the top bezel is almost impossible to discern, and the lower half of the phone is not even shown. The page mostly shows the back of the phone, and instead of AAPL's intriguing and visionary "hello to the future," all SSNLF can do to tout its device is this:

Introducing the Galaxy S9 | S9+ The Camera. Reimagined.

That's all?

They are still focusing on the battle of camera specs?

The S9 series is a reasonable competitor to the iPhone 8 series; pricing is very similar.

With only half a year to go before AAPL's expected introduction of the successor to the iPhone X, it looks to be at least a year ahead of the competition.

By itself, the X is just another leapfrog in favor of iPhone. But now there's a context that can tip the scales in a durable fashion:

It's increasingly about the ecosystem



I now think of AAPL as a business to be valued as having four parts in addition to its net-cash positive balance sheet. These parts are:

iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods (wearables and quasi-wearable)

Macs/iPads (computers, both mobile and home/office-based)

software services (App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, etc.)

products to be named later.

The first of those bullet points described a wearable/quasi-wearable ecosystem of products. After all, all better smartphones meet the initial criteria for iPhone that Steve Jobs laid out in 2007 in introducing it:

a great music player

a great phone

a great Internet communicator (4G, soon to be 5G).

What differentiates the iPhone from Android, with SSNLF the only credible global high end competitor? One aspect is the coolness of the X; but that's also temporary and does not deal anything close to a knockout punch.

However, the ecosystem of the Watch and AirPods can differentiate the iPhone and thus drive sales.

AAPL has "done it again" with both devices. The Apple Watch is so successful that in less than three years since reaching market, not just one but two industries are shrinking badly. One industry is basic wristwatches, which themselves were innovations many decades ago, replacing large timepieces (watches attached to clothing via fobs etc.). This industry has now gotten sick. The other industry that the Watch is disrupting is everyone else's digital wrist device. Fitbit (FIT), we hardly knew ye!

The Apple Watch is on track for major growth. Working as a cellphone without an iPhone nearby ("untethered"), it is useful in many ways and is a perfect complement to the iPhone. The Watch is all one needs to be in tough when doing such things as jogging or hiking, taking a train into the city to see a show, or just being in one's house but far from the iPhone.

The Watch is going to drive iPhone market share gains in my humble opinion.

Then there the unexpected hit of AirPods. Are they going to make wired headphones look obsolete?

I don't think they are expensive enough to make a big difference to AAPL's financial results, but I believe that along with the Watch, they can help drive people in significant numbers to iPhones.

That rise of AAPL's wearables that sync with iPhones presents a new reason for people to buy iPhones. AAPL is thrilled if people who might want the iPhone X find it too expensive and "settle" for an 8 series phone, SE or whatever; it basically wants its user base to grow. For the price of an X, someone can have a low-end iPhone (still a great phone), AirPods, and an Apple Watch series 3 with untethered phone connectivity.

How can Android beat this value proposition?

It cannot.

Only AAPL could create this ecosystem, a walled garden as it were. It took single-minded focus, and it took all sorts of esoteric expertise, much of it acquired. One of the less appreciated aspects of AAPL comes from its frequent purchases of small operating companies. The manager of a privately held technology fund that invests in these sorts of companies told me recently that some of their greatest disappointments have come from buying into a company, hoping for the proverbial 10-bagger; and then along comes AAPL and buys the entire company, leaving the tech fund with a modest gain.

AAPL is everywhere it wants to be.

In summary, AAPL now has a double advantage in the smartphone war. First, it is forcing even best-in-class Android devices to compete with AAPL's next-best line, the 8 series, while AAPL greets the future with the X and the next, improved version of the X. Second, only AAPL offers best-in-class wearables that work seamlessly with its smartphone.

I think this set-up could well turn the tide. No guarantees, but in a practical sense, the upside to AAPL stock is vast, given that AAPL is trading at a severe P/E discount to the market. This possibility is a sort of freebie for AAPL investors in my humble opinion.

There's more. There's the future.

AAPL moves toward even greater control of its fate



The expanding AAPL ecosystem involves much more than product ecosystems and even more than greater and greater control of its systems-on-chips; even the AirPod uses an AAPL-designed microprocessor. But AAPL's ambitions against SSNLF and others go farther, as Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg on Sunday:

Apple Inc. is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, according to people familiar with the situation. The technology giant is making a significant investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens, say the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. MicroLED screens use different light-emitting compounds than the current OLED displays and promise to make future gadgets slimmer, brighter and less power-hungry. The screens are far more difficult to produce than OLED displays, and the company almost killed the project a year or so ago, the people say. Engineers have since been making progress and the technology is now at an advanced stage, they say, though consumers will probably have to wait a few years before seeing the results. (See the article for much more.)

In other words, AAPL wants to take as much profit as it can take for itself, while strategically doubling down on secrecy; and of course to do so with the goal of controlling a first-in-class/best-in-class technology. (And divorce from SSNLF as much as possible.)

The iPhone X introduces AR

Most people are expecting AAPL to do some improved, more stylish version of Google Glass for its AR entry, given the cumbersome nature of iPhones for many AR applications. I wonder if it's that simple. Given AAPL's history in which one product helps lead to another, perhaps the Apple Watch and/or AirPods will play a role in image projection and other aspects of delivering an AR experience. After all, many/most of us own eyeglasses. People go to doctors to receive prescriptions to see better. We wear sunglasses. And so on.

I do think that AAPL can potentially introduce AR non-prescription glasses in a way that they are stylish and "just work." But dealing with prescription glasses and different glasses we have for sunlight, night driving, etc. may be quite a challenge.

Therefore, perhaps AAPL is also considering alternative AR solutions. Perhaps the Apple Watch can serve to project images; perhaps the AirPods would tie in to supplement AR images with voice/sound input.

Whatever is coming, understanding that all investing involves risk, I trust AAPL to make AR happen in a way that is convenient to use. No one is going to look like a dork with an AAPL-designed AR apparatus.

I expect progress on AR, ARKit, and perhaps new AR apps to be announced at the upcoming WWDC. If not this year, then next.

AAPL intends to use its current lead with the X, and its wearable ecosystem commanding lead, to become the AR leader.

The importance to AAPL's stock of beating consensus on iPhone sales

At some point, the iPhone may fade away to be replaced by Watches, AR-enabling devices, the AirPods as phones, etc. But for the foreseeable future, if the iPhone can materially beat expectations, then AAPL shares can provide alpha. Consensus expectations for AAPL's revenues are for $263 B this fiscal year, rising to $294 B in FY 2021. That would be OK, but given the growth of the App Store, Apple Music, the Watch and AirPods, I think that these expectations embody no growth or decline in iPhone sales by dollar volume. (Above Avalon presents this view of the iPhone's prospects in a recent article.)

If iPhone can do much better than thought, there could be both EPS leverage and the stock could grow its absolute and relative P/E.

Risks

AAPL spends time describing risk factors to investing in the stock in its 10-K and other filings and documents. Investors should be aware of them. In addition, the general tenor of the long/strong move up in leading tech stocks the last few years produces tendencies to profit-taking. AAPL is part of that group of stocks and is not immune to technical selling. Finally, the Fed is making money tighter. All stocks tend to eventually come under pressure in that setting.

Conclusions: AAPL is, as usual, underestimated

The advantage of value-based investing is that if bullish theses such as the possibility discussed in this article do not pan out, well, they were not incorporated in the stock price anyway, so nothing - or close to nothing - is lost by the investor by betting on them. So - I like the odds on AAPL here.

But not only for this reason. AAPL as a unitary, almost monolithic, expanding force has other ways to establish unexpected dominance. It is growing within the business sector.That could provide alpha to the stock, as business sales receive higher multiples than sales to consumers.

Also, the Mac line may surprise people; it is competing against a fragmented Windows ecosystem just as iPhone/iPad are competing against a fragmented Android ecosystem. The monolith has the long term advantage: it cares more about the product, and it knows more about it. Whereas, MSFT is now in so many spaces that it can move on from Windows if need be. So can the assemblers who license Windows. As the "personal computer" segment gets very mature, the Mac may have more upside potential than thought, perhaps much more.

I believe that one shifts the odds towards oneself in buying such a dominant, innovative force as AAPL at a 1/3 or so forward discount to the multiple of the SPY. Tim Cook, AAPL's CEO, observed philosophically in the November conference call that he had been with AAPL for two decades and the company had been underestimated the whole time. That still appears to be the case.

I think that it is possible that AAPL investors could have a double win in the next few years: sales and earnings could beat expectations, and the stock's absolute and relative P/E can expand. That's a sort of nirvana possibility; one or the other would be fine. Overall, understanding there are various risks, I think the bull case for AAPL remains strong.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Monday pre-opening, AAPL around $177.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.