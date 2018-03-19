Natural Gas Production On Pace For The Bear Case

Biggest region of supply growth came from Northeast followed by Southeast and Texas.

The pace of the production growth will now put the bear case in play.

Welcome to the bear case edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas production, as we have noted many times, is the most important fundamental variable to pay attention to this year. And it's on pace for the "bear case".

Over the weekend, we saw Lower 48 production average at another all-time high. This time, it's ~79.4 Bcf/d.

We are in the middle of March, and the latest production increase indicates that the takeaway capacities that were slated for Q1 are finally coming online resulting in the production increase.

Looking at the breakdown of production by region, the delta this month versus last year's March came from these regions:

Northeast - ~3.9 Bcf/d

Southeast - ~1.8 Bcf/d

Texas - ~1.26 Bcf/d

These three regions accounted for ~6.96 Bcf/d of production increases y-o-y. Other regions like Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountains and Western saw production increases of ~1 Bcf/d. And the only region that saw production decrease was Gulf of Mexico coming in ~0.8 Bcf/d lower y-o-y.

As a result of the recent increases in Lower 48 production, the growth is now on track to meet the "bear case" for natural gas prices in 2018. This view is based on our estimate that Lower 48 production needs to average ~80.5 Bcf/d for the injection season in order for storage to reach the 5-year average by November 2018. The recent pace of growth does not give us doubt that Lower 48 production won't get there.

In EIA's latest STEO, the energy agency expects US natural gas production to average ~81.7 Bcf/d this year. You can see the estimates here:

Now if Lower 48 production does average ~81.7 Bcf/d, then storage by November will be above the 5-year average given that supply growth will outpace demand growth this year. In our view then, this would keep natural gas prices through the injection season at around $2.70/MMBtu + or - 25 cents.

Thank you for reading. If you have found our public natural gas articles to be insightful, we provide much more info on our premium service. We give subscribers the latest weather analysis, a 6-week outlook to how the weather develops, what the traders are doing, and daily natural gas supply and demand fundamental updates. See why some subscribers have said our service is "worth every penny."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.