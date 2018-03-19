PFSweb: A Solid Quarter Strengthens The Bull Case - For Now

Valuation looks very reasonable, and despite some errors over the past few years, PFSweb still is grinding out growth.

If there's a word to describe the recent performance from PFSweb (PFSW), it's "choppy". That's true looking back to 2017, with Q2 and Q4 looking strong, and Q1 and Q3 raising concerns. It's true looking back even further. A very impressive 2015 (34% revenue growth, a 51% increase in EBITDA) was offset by late 2016 stumbles, when PFSweb took on more business than it could handle, crushing margins.

But in that admittedly mixed performance, PFSweb at the least has managed to wring out some growth. Revenue has doubled in the last four years, albeit with some contribution from acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margins have modestly expanded over that period. Execution hasn't been perfect by any stretch. Still, the performance of PFSW stock itself seems to echo the concerns, and not the growth:

PFSW data by YCharts

With PFSW perking up after a solid Q4 report last week, I think there's still upside ahead. Since buying the stock last year, I've thought PFSW is a $10+ stock, but a few stumbles along the way have interrupted the run. But if PFSweb can keep Q4's momentum going into the New Year, PFSW has the potential to get the double-digits - and hopefully beyond.

Q4 Earnings

PFSW was a second-half 2017 story, as the company worked through its late 2016 issues (and benefited from easier bottom-line comparisons). That seemed like bad news coming out of a worrisome Q3, which eroded my confidence in the stock. Full-year guidance was pulled down for the second consecutive year, and revenue growth stalled out (albeit against a tough top-line comparison).

But Q4 results are much, much better. PFSweb actually beat the lowered guidance in terms of both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. SFE (service fee equivalent) revenue, which backs out pass-through revenue and cost of sales for a product agreement with Ricoh (OTCPK:RICOY), did decline 7% - but again, against a comparison inflated by the troublesome projects from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA rose 36%, setting an all-time record in the seasonally strong quarter.

And with that solid Q4 in the books, 2017 looks better. SFE revenue rose 3%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 27% to $23 million. The profit growth is inflated by the disappointing 2015, but the figure still has risen 11%+ over the last two years.

2018 guidance looks somewhat mixed. SFE revenue is guided flat to up 5%. Margins should expand, with Adjusted EBITDA guided to $24-$26 million, a 4-13% increase. Client churn on the operations side is presenting a revenue headwind, but PFSweb at the least is expecting to keep growth going next year. And at the current price, that's probably enough.

Looking Forward

At the midpoint of guidance, PFSweb trades at about 7.8x Adjusted EBITDA and ~14x normalized free cash flow - even with capex ticking up (guided on the Q4 call to $7-10 million against a three-year average of ~$6 million). So there simply isn't much growth priced in.

Some caution probably is advised. 2018 guidance does suggest year-over-year growth in revenue and profit - but PFSweb has missed initial guidance in each of the last two years. (The strong Q4 means the company did wind up clipping the very low end of the initial EBITDA guidance for 2017.) 2018 results can make the trend here look very different: coming in at or below the $24 million low end of the Adjusted EBITDA range suggests mid-single-digit CAGR over three years - despite some unspecified help from acquisitions. And in that time frame, PFSweb would have walked away from business, lost other customers (including Starbucks (SBUX)), and seen somewhat spotty execution.

Of course, if 2018 does show improvement, then 2016 looks more and more like an outlier. And that's what should be a relatively weak year for the core operations services (ie, e-commerce outsourcing) business. PFSweb in Q4 started breaking out revenue for two segments, a change to previous reporting. Guidance on the Q4 call suggests operations revenue coming in flat to down 5%. In LiveArea (consulting, design, web development, etc.), growth is expected to be 8-14% - in the range of a longer-term 10%+ annual target.

So PFSweb isn't really on track yet, particularly in the legacy operations business. But that's a bit of a double-edged sword. The loss of lower-margin revenue likely will help 2018 margins on a consolidated basis (PFSweb still is putting together profitability measures for the two segments). But that aside, it does seem like margins in that business are improving: the company cited strong execution in Q4 in terms of managing temporary labor and controlling costs. Working through a potentially softer 2018 and then getting back to the targeted 5-10% growth in that space would create a multi-year growth runway.

Meanwhile, in LiveArea, performance seems more consistent, and gross margins are higher. As management pointed out on the Q4 call, simple mix shift from faster-growing LiveArea should help overall margins.

And so, qualitatively, there's still reason for longer-term optimism. The operations services business needs to improve execution and client mix. It looks like some progress was made on those fronts in Q4, at least. The long-term tailwinds behind the space still appear intact: more retailers of all sizes are moving toward 'omnichannel' retailing. PFSweb now is integrating with the Shopify (SHOP) platform, which should expand its reach. And CEO Mike Willoughby detailed plans for 'FaaS' - fulfillment as a service - which would offer services ranging from pop-up stores to events to temporary distribution center operations. Those incremental opportunities "could really transform the bottom line" in that segment, as Willoughby put it on the call.

The major risk to the operations business is that PFSweb's niche winds up being too small - or too inconsistent. Operations customers are going to be those retailers not big, or successful, enough to establish their own in-house online operations. And so decisions like that of Starbucks, who simply shut down its online store, may be a regular part of business. The ensuing need to replace revenue and establish new relationships (at lower upfront margins) could lead growth to stall out in operations, or worse.

On the LiveArea side, performance looks reasonably strong. And there are opportunities there as well. PFSweb long has talked up an opportunity to drive more B2B revenue, which offers larger projects. It appears from the call that B2B's growth has been softer than expected, but the category is growing and presents a potential long-term tailwind. Competition will be intense as well. And it is a bit odd that PFSweb, who spent years talking up its unmatched 'end to end' capabilities, now is talking about separating the businesses in terms of branding, not just in reporting. Willoughby said employee feedback from a recent tradeshow was positive toward the shift, and both units still will work together on E2E projects (cited as ~25% of total engagements). But it is does seem a reasonably major move from a company whose top-line growth hasn't been quite what investors hoped a couple of years ago.

All told, there are risks here. 2018 looks like a potential inflection point, a year in which PFSweb can either cement its reputation for inconsistency or start to move past some of the issues that have plagued it over the past two years. But at this valuation, the rewards seem to notably outweigh the risks. As PFSweb itself noted on the Q3 conference call, there's been a decent amount of M&A activity in the space of late. Pitney Bowes (PBI) acquired Newgistics in October for $475 million, which appears to be a 1x revenue multiple, per its 10-K (it also appears Newgistics' pro forma growth was rather flat between 2017 and 2016). Bpost (OTCPK:BPOSY) acquired Radial for 12x+ EBITDA and 0.82x revenue.

Those multiples would value PFSW at $11-$14, 30-65% upside even after Friday's ~7% gain. Meanwhile, even flat free cash flow from 2018 levels and a low double-digit multiple still suggests PFSW is worth $7.

The upside looks to outweigh the downside - even if execution isn't perfect, and even if long-term revenue growth isn't quite the high-single-digit/low double-digit trend management targets suggest. Modest growth is priced in; between margin improvement, FaaS, and improved execution, PFSW can do better. If it does, the stock has a clear path to $10 - and hopefully beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.