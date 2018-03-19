Weekly Rig Count Report: U.S. Added 6 While Canada Lost 54

Welcome to the Weekly Rig Count Report. This week we saw another big drop in Canadian rig counts while the U.S. saw a slight uptick. We have written extensively on pressure pumpers in the U.S. and Canada and believe the lower rig counts in Canada are potentially setting up some weakness in the completions market during the second half of 2018. We favor players that have exposure to the U.S. such as Calfrac (OTCPK:CFWFF) or other domestic pure plays such as Keane (FRAC). Our U.S. thesis remains intact as rig counts continue to trend up under current oil price.

Summary

In the week that ended March 16th, the U.S. rig count increased by 6 to 990, and Canadian rig count lowered by 54 to 219. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 201 in the U.S. and lowered by 57 in Canada. Total rig count in North America lowered by 48 last week.

U.S. Rig Count

Oil added 4 rigs while gas added one last week. Horizontal rigs increased by 17 replacing 7 directional and 4 vertical rigs. The increase of horizontal rigs is supportive of the narrative that firms are increasingly shifting to harvesting mode in the Permian, where horizontal rigs are used for fracturing.

Oil rigs continue to account for >80% of the total rig count.

Major U.S. Basins Variances

A relatively quiet week with a modest increase in most plays.

Permian continue to take share from other plays in the U.S. as producers enter "harvesting" mode in the region. From 2012 to 2017, Permian's share of total U.S. rig counts increased from just over 20% to close to 45% and still growing each week. Permian has attracted the most investments and capital budgets from producers that are fortunate to hold acreage in the region. We think investors should take note on field service producers that have a strong market share in the Permian region.

Rigs continued to shift towards horizontal as shale production ramps up and offshore projects declines. Baker Hughes defines rigs types as:

Directional wells are typically drilled when the surface location of the well cannot be located directly above the reservoir. A horizontal well is a type of directional well, when the inclination exceeds 80 degrees from vertical, or when the lower part of the well bore parallels the pay zone. Horizontal wells are drilled to increase the length of the well that actually contacts the reservoir, in order to increase the productivity of the well.

Canada Rig Count

Canada rig counts took a beating, again, this week with a drop 54 rigs. Oil rigs lowered by 52 and gas rigs lowered by 2. Compared to the same time last year, oil rigs are lower by 5 while gas rigs decreased by 50. March break-up can be used to explain the weekly drop in oil count, however, it still leaves the question on the depressed gas rig counts. We think it is evident that Western Canadian gas producers continue to suffer from depressed AECO prices and have scaled back their capital programs aggressively.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article, follow us for more oil and gas content in the future. We publish frequently on investing in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.