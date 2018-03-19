Protalix: A Definite Sell - No Prize For The Fourth Runner Up

I conclude that it's not just a Sell, but a definite Sell, because in any competition, there's no prize for the fourth runner up. PLX's future outlook is grim.

This article approaches this topic differently. I examine Protalix's first approved drug, Elelyso, and PRX-102, the most advanced candidate, in the context of their respective competitive landscapes.

My previous article entitled 'Protalix: It's Time to Sell' was not convincing enough for many readers.

Introduction

I published an article on Prolalix (NYSEMKT:PLX) entitled 'Protalix: It's Time To Sell', on Wednesday, March 14 and had a very lively discussion with many readers. Some readers questioned my intelligence and integrity as a SA contributor, and many challenged the validity of the article.

In this follow up article, I will deal with this subject again by closely examining Protalix's first approved drug, Eleyso for Gaucher disease; as well as their most advanced drug candidate, PRX-102 for Fabry disease in the context of their respective competitive landscapes.

With this article, I aim to provide further evidence to strengthen my sell rating in additions to reasons which I have already articulated previously.

Before I begin, please note few basic items:

1. Protalix's drug and drug candidates are 'Me-too' drugs, and not first-in-class drug or novel therapies for their indications. They are what are called 'bio-similars' of the approved treatments.

2. The term 'bio-similar' is an official definition used by the FDA (a regulatory term), while 'bio-better' is a market term used by market analysts or companies for promotional purpose. In other words, there is no official FDA designation or recognition of any drug being a 'bio-better' version of an existing treatment.

3. Protalix's drugs are all therapeutic proteins (vs. small molecule or other types), expressed using their plant cell based expression system (vs. bacteria, yeast or mammalian cells).

4. According to Protalix, their drug candidates are potentially safer; and more efficacious than the established drugs to which their candidates are the biosimilar versions; while being cheaper to produce.

The better safety and efficacy remain to be shown with data from clinical trials for all 3 drug candidates; and it also remains unclear what role a lower cost of production may have played or will play in the terms of market competitiveness or advantage for Protalix, a biotech company in existence since 1993.

It is of note that the lower production costs do not seem to have helped Eleyso, Protalix's first approved drug, to obtain a significant market share in Gaucher disease, since its approval in 2012, a subject which we will now turn to.

Gaucher disease

For Gaucher disease, there are two classes of approved treatments: ERT (Enzyme Replacement Therapy) and SRT (Substrate Reduction Therapy).

There are three approved ERTs, which are Sanofi's Cerezyme, Shire's VPRIV, and Protalx's Elelyso.

There are two approved SRTs, which are Sanofi's Cerdelga, and Actelion's Zavesca.

The table and chart below show the reported 2016 revenues by all the makers of Gaucher drugs.

(Note: In 2015, Protalix sold the global right of Elelyso, excluding Brazil, to its Gaucher partner Pfizer for $46M. Protalix' 2016 Elelyso revenue includes both sales in Brazil, and payments from Pfizer. Pfizer's earnings report did not contain Elelyso's sale.)

Company Treatment 2016 Revenue Sanofi Cerezyme €748M* (=$830M) Shire VPRIV $345.7M Protalix Elelyso $9.2M Sanofi Cerdelga €106M* (=$117.7M) Actelion Zavesca $104M

(Source: Sanofi, Shire, Protalix, Actelion) *1EUR=1.11USD (Source)

(Source: Excel plot of the above table)

From these numbers, it would seem that all the approved Gaucher drugs generated very significant sales for their makers, except Elelyso; and that Sanofi's Cerezyme is by far the best selling drug in this indication.

Sanofi reported a 5.3% YOY growth in 2016, even though it has been approved since 1994, over 20 years ago.

In the case of the approved Gaucher drugs, it's interesting to note that trial data (i.e. how good were the results) seems to bear little relation to how successful the sales are. Elelyso, a new comer, showed a comparable (or better in some indicators) trial data than Cerezyme, or VPRIV but it was unable to generate significant drug sales for its makers.

Fabry disease

For Fabry disease, there are two approved ERTs, namely Sanofi's Fabrazyme (agalsidase beta) and Shire's Replagal (agalsidase alfa).

Sanofi is approved in the US and many other countries, while Replagal is approved in Europe and other countries, but not in the US.

This is how Protalix describes their Fabry's drug candidate, PRX-102:

We are developing pegunigalsidase alfa [PRX-102] in two dosing regimens with the goal of meeting two important, unmet needs: Better efficacy for Fabry patients with declining renal function

Lowering the treatment burden of bi-weekly infusions by reducing the number of infusions by half.

Both these needs are certainly important. However, there are some questions.

First, is there a need for a new ERT with better efficacy?

Protalix claims that there is an important unmet need for a ERT with better efficacy for Fabry patients with declining renal function, which PRX-102 can potentially meet. But is there really such a need?

Both Fabrazyme and Replagal are safe and effective Fabry treatments.

Studies have shown that Fabrazyme, given at 1mg/kg dose every other week by intravenous infusion; or Replagal given at a dose of 0.2mg/kg, both reduce the amount of GL-3 in urine, blood, kidney cells, skin cells and heart cells.

The renal benefits of ERT, either with Fabrazyme or Replagal, were also demonstrated in extensive studies, both short and long term, with various patient sizes. See the table below. (Note: the list is not exhaustive)

Treatment patient Duration Outcome Source Replagal 26 9 months widespread therapeutic efficacy in Fabry disease, including in the kidneys. here Fabrazyme 58 20 weeks cleared microvascular endothelial deposits of globotriaosylceramide from the kidneys, heart, and skin in patients, reversing the pathogenesis of Fabry disease here Fabrazyme 82 up to 35 months slowed progression to the composite clinical outcome of renal, cardiac, and cerebrovascular complications and death compared with placebo in advanced Fabry patients here Replagal 201 up to 4.7 yrs may prevent the deterioration of renal function here Fabrazyme 41 54 months sustained, long term renal stabilization here Replagal 150 up to 5 yrs long-term treatment leads to substantial and sustained clinical benefits, including renal function here Replagal 108 1-4 yrs may stabilize kidney function here

In summary, both Fabrazyme and Replagal have so far been shown extensively to be safe and effective treatments in terms of stabilizing renal function, and there seems be no expressed need for a new ERT with better efficacy.

In terms of the unmet need of Fabry patients, early diagnosis of the disease and the timely (i.e. early) initiating of ERT is what is clearly called for to prevent the manifestation and worsening of the kidney, and not necessarily a new ERT with better efficacy (here, here).

Secondly, do the trails prove PRX-102 meets the two company-stated needs?

The need for a new ERT with a better efficacy in Fabry patients seems not to be called for, nor is this need supported by the extensive studies of Fabrazyme and Replagal so far.

The need for a lower treatment burden, however, is welcome news indeed for all Fabry patients, who need on-going safe and effective treatment, in the absence of curative measures.

Instead of needing to be administered every other week like Fabrazyme and Replagal, PRX-102 is said to have the potential of only needing to be administered every 4 weeks.

Protalix is conducting three phase 3 trials (Balance, Bridge, Bright) to validate (prove) the potential of PRX-102 to meet these two needs.

These are the descriptions of the trials according to Protalix. [emphasis, mine]

The BALANCE Study is a randomized, double blind, active control study of pegunigalsidase alfa, 1mg/kg infused every two weeks, compared to Fabrazyme® in Fabry patients previously treated with Fabrazyme®. The objective of the study is to demonstrate superiority of pegunigalsidase alfa in renal function by comparison of the eGFR slope (mean annualized change) between treatment groups. The BRIDGE study is an open-label, single arm switch-over study to assess the efficacy and safety of pegunigalsidase alfa, 1 mg/kg infused every two weeks, in Fabry patients currently treated with Replagal®. The BRIGHT study is an open-label switch-over study to assess the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of pegunigalsidase alfa 2 mg/kg administered every 4 weeks in Fabry patients previously treated with an enzyme replacement therapy: Fabrazyme® or Replagal®.

The table below lists the primary end point for these trials.[emphasis mine]

Trial Primary Outcome Measures Balance eGFR Slope (Time Frame: Every month for 2 years) Bridge Number of participants with treatment-related adverse events as assessed by CTCAE v4.03 (Time Frame: Throughout the 12 months study) Bright Number of participants with treatment-related adverse events as assessed by CTCAE v4.03 (Time Frame: Throughout the 52-week study)

(Source: Balance, Bridge, Bright)

Taking all the information (unmet needs, trials' stated objectives, registered primary end point) into consideration, there are some questions arising regarding the designs of these trials.

1. If PRX-102 is seeking to be approved as a safe and effective drug for Fabry, then why do none of the trials have the reduction of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) deposition in capillary endothelium of the kidney and certain other cell types as their primary efficacy end point? These measurements are the key indicators for Fabry, and the primary efficacy end point by which Fibrazyme was approved. Instead PRX-102 trials have the measurement of Gb3 assigned as secondary end points in all three trials?

2. If PRX-102 is supposed to have a potentially better efficacy than existing treatments for Fabry patients with declining renal function, why is a direct comparison only done with Fabrazyme (Balance trial), and not with Replagal (Bridge is a switch-over trial)?

Given the extensive data (both patient numbers and duration) on Fabrazyme in stabilizing the renal function, how meaningful can Protalix's claim of superiority over existing treatments be, based on a single trial of 78 Fabry patients over a 2 year period?

3. Why does the advertised 4-weekly administration of PRX-102 occur only in one of the three trials (Bright)? As designed, Balance or Bridge results will only apply to bi-weekly infusion. Any comparison to Fabrazyme, (or comparable use with Replagal), will only apply to a bi-weekly treatment plan.

4. While Bridge and Bright are said to be phase 3 trials studying safety and efficacy of PRX-102, their primary end points are safety data, and the efficacy end points are only as secondary end points. This particular feature makes Bridge and Bright more like phase 2b trials than phase 3 trials, in which the primary end point ought to be the efficacy of the treatment effect.

Even if all three trials conclude with positive results meeting their primary and secondary end points, it is not certain whether these data will be sufficient in meeting the trials' stated objectives and the company's stated goals: to support the application of PRX-102 to be approved as a Fabry treatment; to claim superiority (better efficacy) for Fabry patients with reduced renal function over existing treatments; to reduce the treatment burden from twice to once over each 4 week period.

Granted that the FDA has a slightly different emphasis on biosimilar drugs development as stated in the FDA web site: [emphasis mine]

Congress, through the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, created an abbreviated approval pathway to provide the public with greater access to safe and effective biological products. This pathway provides more treatment options, potentially lowering health care costs through competition and increasing access to lifesaving medications. The abbreviated licensure pathway does not mean that a lower approval standard is applied to biosimilar or interchangeable products.

Simply put, the process may be more expedient, but the standard of safety and efficacy through clinical trial data is not lowered!

Finally, additional competition from other Fabry drug candidates.

For PRX-102, Fabrazyme and Replagal, the two approved, established ERTs, are not the end of the competition.

Other potential competitors in the race include, but are not limited to: An oral chaperone therapy (Galaford) from Amicus; Sanofi's SRT; Codexis' bio-similar ERT; gene therapies investigated by Sanagamo and the Canadian Institute of Health; etc.

Among them, Galaford from Amicus is the most significant. Already approved in the EU and other countries, the FDA accepted the NDA for Galaford at the end of 2017, with the PDUFA date set for August 13, 2018. By all considerations, Galaford's EU Launch was a great success for a new Fabry drug with a new mechanism of action (besides ERT), see below.

(Source: Corporate Presentation)

Furthermore, in their Fabry program, for patients who do not have amenable mutations, Amicus is also developing their own novel [not bio-similar] ERT to be formulated with intravenous Galaford.

When formulated with ERT, Galaford is designed to bind to infused alpha-Gal A [the defective enzyme in Fabry patients] in circulation with the intention of stabilizing the active form of the enzyme.

Finally, Sanofi's SRT has received the Fast Track designation from the FDA in 2015 , and has reached phase 2 trials.

Protalix is a definite Sell!

Elelyso for Gaucher disease is far from being a commercial success, in spite of comparable (or slightly better) efficacy data, and a cheaper production cost. The data is somewhat outdated, but a market analyst article from 2013 expressed a similar thought about Elelyso's inability to take a major share from Sanofi or from Shire's well established Gaucher drugs.

The present day picture is even worse, with Pfizer not including any revenue from Elelyso in their annual report, probably due to dismal sales; while Protalix, in spite of a lower price tag, struggles to gain a major market share in Brazil.

Protalix's Elelyso is a fifth place competitor in a very crowded Gaucher market, dominated by earlier established treatments, whose sales cannot easily be taken by a bio-similar late comer.

PRX-102 for Fabry disease is the most advanced drug candidate in Protalix's drug pipeline.

As discussed above, Protalix's two important claims for PRX-102 do not seem to be supported by either the scientific literature or the three trials designed to validate them. These considerations, plus any future delays in the trials or regulatory process, will put the timeline of PRX-102 coming on to the market even further back.

Even if everything does well for Protalix's Fabry program, PRX-102 will most likely be the fourth drug, after Sanofi and Shire's ERT and Amicus' oral chaperone therapy, competing for market share, if/when it is finally approved and launched.

Will PRX-102 do better than its predecesor Elelyso, also a biosimilar drug, when/if competing in the market with established ERTs (Sanofi's Fabrazyme and Shire's Replagal) and Amicus' Galaford ?

It remains to be seen whether or not Protalix' ex-US partner, Chiesi (mktcap $1.5B), can do for PRX-102, what Pfizer (mktcap $218B) was unable to do for Elelyso - that is to say achieve any significant market penetration.

The Bio-smilar Market as a whole is described in this market report to be struggling, with disappointing sales way below expectations, accounting for a mere 1% of the total global market in 2016 ($2B out of $200B).

Given this background of a highly competitive and challenging landscape, with bio-similar drugs failing to make any major inroad in sales, it is my opinion that Protalix's estimation of an over 50% market share (>$1B annually) for PRX-102 is unrealistic and overly-promotional.

Even if the percentage is achievable, Protalix's estimation does not take into account a critical factor: that is in order for bio-similar drug makers to be competitive, their drugs need to be significantly discounted over the existing treatments in an entrenched system. If this is the case, then it would lower the revenue of their sales significantly compared to the current players.

This situation applies to all bio-similar drugs and Protalix is no exception (i.e. it will affect their entire pipeline).

This overly inflated estimation, has the potential to unduly influence investors, existing or new, and lead them to overlook the significant risks (developmental & financial) associated with this company, and focus only on the great potential rewards which may never be realized!

